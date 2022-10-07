News
‘Just a Disgrace’: Former DOJ Officials Express Concern, Call for Resignation of FBI Director Wray
Christopher Wray, the Trump-appointed Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is in hot water as former Dept. of Justice officials express concern, with some calling for his resignation.
“Christopher Wray has a problem and it’s coming from inside the house,” says Asha Rangappa, a former FBI Special Agent, a senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, a legal and national security analyst, and a CNN commentator.
Rangappa was responding to a damning report on Thursday from NBC News Justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly.
“Another former Oath Keepers member testifies that he tried to tip off the FBI and other officials after he recorded an Oath Keepers call he was concerned about in Nov. 2020, before Jan. 6,” Reilly tweeted.
“Did anyone call you back?” the Oath Keeper was asked.
“Yeah, after it all happened,” he responded.
READ MORE: ‘Did Not Further Investigate’: FBI Director Reveals Trump White House Was in Charge of FBI’s Tips About Brett Kavanaugh
“On Nov. 9, 2020,” The Washington Post explains, “as Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told members of his paramilitary group to get ready to fight for President Donald Trump in the streets of Washington, one listener was secretly recording, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.”
“An ‘increasingly alarmed follower’ recorded the meeting and shared it with law enforcement, prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler said Monday in the federal trial of Rhodes and four others accused of a seditious conspiracy to keep Trump in office. But the tip, sent to the FBI on Nov. 25, 2020, was apparently ignored.”
NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, responding to the Post’s report, tweeted: “The FBI got [a] tip in November 2020 about the Oath Keepers’ plans for an armed fight in DC–but apparently ignored it. This is the latest evidence of a massive failure to act on available intelligence that all but predicted Jan. 6th. The FBI has no comment.”
Attorney Andrew Weissmann spent 20 years at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, including serving as chief of the DOJ’s Criminal Fraud Section. At the FBI, Weissmann was director of the Bureau’s Enron Task Force, and served as FBI General Counsel. He also held a management role on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
Late Thursday night, also responding to Reilly’s tweet, Weissmann declared: “Wray has to go. It’s just a disgrace. With not an ounce of expressed remorse.”
Weissmann is not alone.
READ MORE: ‘No Recession’: Economists Elated Over ‘Amazing’ and ‘Perfect’ Jobs Report – Blast Media’s ‘Anti-Biden Narrative’
Former SDNY Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli says, “I am joining [Andrew Weissmann] in calling for the resignation of Christopher Wray @FBI director for, at the very least, gross incompetence, & at the very worst, turning a blind eye to the 1/6 insurrection that was to happen. He is partially responsible for the death & destruction.”
Reilly’s tweet about a major tip getting ignored by the FBI received a great deal of attention.
Journalist JJ MacNab, a Fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, responded to it, saying, “I can tell you from personal experience, this rings true.”
Award–winning journalist Andrea Bernstein also responded to Reilly’s tweet, writing: “Another tip, sent before J6 to FBI. That’s two early tips from Oath Keepers. Plus Jackson Reffitt, son of convicted J6 attacker guy Reffit. There were So. Many. Warnings.”
Wray became the Director of the FBI in August of 2017. FBI Directors are appointed by the President, confirmed by the Senate, for a 10-year term. Presidents can fire FBI Directors technically for any reason, but doing so can lead to calls of politicization.
Donald Trump, as president, infamously fired FBI Director Jim Comey, one day later telling top Russian officials inside the Oval Office doing so removed “great pressure” on him from the Russia investigation.
News
DOJ ‘Closing In’ on Trump: Expert Says Bombshell NYT Report Suggests Indictments Are Likely to ‘Start Flying’
On CNN Thursday, retired Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe reacted to the news that the Justice Department believes former President Donald Trump is hoarding more documents on his property — a development that experts believe is a sign prosecutors are seriously weighing charges against the former president.
“What do you think where the Justice Department might be headed?” asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
“It certainly suggests the Justice Department is closing in on indicting Donald Trump,” said Tribe. “Not simply for basically stealing top secret documents from the White House and secreting them in various locations … but also for violating the Espionage Act and, based on this recent reporting, obstruction of justice.”
Specifically, Tribe argued, the DOJ has evidence Trump is obstructing both a “national security inquiry” and a “criminal investigation.” “There are people whose lives are at stake if their identity has been revealed in some of these top secret documents, which clearly were marked ‘human resource.’ They were marked to indicate that they would reveal the identity or location of, basically, American spies abroad. They were marked signals intelligence. So this is very serious. And what I take these recent revelations to mean is that shortly after the midterm elections, indictments are likely to start flying.”
“You believe that the Department of Justice might actually indict the former president?” Cooper pressed him.
“I believe that it might well indict the former president for obstruction, for espionage,” said Tribe. “This is all quite apart from the possible indictment for seditious conspiracy and insurrection. I mean, it’s as though he is building a moat around Mar-a-Lago and then trying to swim in it himself. Basically, with every stroke he takes, with every move he makes, he is digging himself a deeper, deeper pit … his lawyers must be absolutely beside themselves because he makes matters worse. He says ‘I want my documents back.’ He brags about having taken them himself. Then he says the General Services Administration packed the boxes, but they deny it. You almost expect him to say my dog packed the boxes, except we know he doesn’t have a dog.”
Watch below:
News
‘Really Dangerous’: CNN Panel Shreds Conservative After She Rationalizes Still Voting for Herschel Walker
Conservative commentator Alice Stewart on Thursday found herself cornered by fellow CNN panelists John Avlon and S.E. Cupp when she defended continuing to vote for scandal-plagued candidate Herschel Walker.
During a discussion about the latest allegations against Walker, including that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion and also physically abused his family, Stewart said that Georgia voters would look past everything because they are so focused on issues like crime and inflation.
“We’re seeing character and ethics are not a qualifying factor for elected officials anymore,” she explained. “It’s unfortunate but it’s actual reality… But conversations in my home state of Georgia, they’re not concerned with what Herschel Walker did in 2009.”
This earned a swift rebuke from Avlon.
FROM EARLIER: Oath Keeper’s defense may have backfired as prosecutors say it opens door to revealing his ‘death list’
“What we’re saying is character doesn’t count,” he said. “That’s what’s really dangerous. If you go down that slippery slope and say that character doesn’t count, confidence doesn’t count, telling the truth doesn’t count, what you’re really saying is, ‘Party above country, power above everything.'”
Stewart then tried to insist that people would still vote for Walker because of his policies, which caused Cupp to jump in with an interjection.
“I don’t see conservatism in a lot of this, I don’t see policies, principles, ideas,” she said. “I see people like Herschel Walker and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz vice-signaling to their base. And all they’re voting for now is, ‘Who do they hate and are they the same people I hate?'”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Train Wreck’: Herschel Walker Criticized for New Ad Claiming God Helped Him ‘Overcome’ His Mental Illness
After a damning article claiming he paid for one of his girlfriend’s abortions, Republican U.S. Senate nominee for Georgia, Herschel Walker, is out with a new ad that claims he has “overcome” his mental illness thanks to God, while he attacks his incumbent opponent, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, who he baselessly says “doesn’t even believe in redemption.”
Walker’s own campaign compared the Daily Beast’s report – that says Walker even signed a card mentioning the abortion he reportedly paid for – to Donald Trump’s 2016 “Access Hollywood” video, which almost cost him the election.
Back then, Republicans denounced Trump for a few days before immediately coming back to support him. The Walker revelations are arguably worse, given the GOP’s attempts to ban all abortion, calling fetuses “unborn babies” that deserve all legal protections of born human beings, while declaring abortion murder.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Says if Georgia Voters Don’t Elect Him They Won’t Even ‘Have a Chance to Be Redeemed’
And yet, not one Republican has denounced Walker. Donald Trump even rushed out a statement supporting him.
“Reverend Warnock’s running a nasty, dishonest campaign,” Walker says in his new ad, not mentioning – not even denying – that he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion.
“The Reverend doesn’t even tell my full story,” Walker cries, as if that’s his political opponent’s job.
“As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health. Even wrote a book about it. And by the grace of God, I’ve overcome it,” he claims.
READ MORE: ‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father’s ‘Lies’ Over Abortion
“Warnock’s a preacher doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t even believe in redemption,” Walker says, a claim he has repeatedly made despite offering nothing to support the claim. Warnock has even written about redemption.
The ad was posted online by Walker’s deputy campaign manager.
??? New @HerschelWalker ad:
“As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health — even wrote a book about it. By the grace of God, I’ve overcome it.” #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/JRs9OnuvxI
— Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) October 5, 2022
It was immediately panned.
CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, the head of its fact-checking unit, says the new ad, “presumably in response to [the] Daily Beast story, mentions his book ‘Breaking Free’ being about [a] redemption story — it is worth noting the alleged abortion took place a year after the book was released.”
Speaking of redemption, Walker’s repeated attack that Warnock does not believe in redemption appears wholly false.
Warnock, who is also the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church until his assassination, criticized then-President Donald Trump in 2018 after the president called certain African nations “shithole countries.”
Trump signed a proclamation honoring Dr. King, in hopes of not losing more support.
“To sign a proclamation honoring Dr. King hours after this kind of hate-filled speech makes a mockery of Dr. King,” Rev. Warnock said on CNN. “I would argue that a proclamation without an apology is hypocrisy.”
“There is no redemption without repentance and the president of the United States needs to repent,” Warnock said, belying Walker’s recent claims.
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen expands on Kaczynski’s reporting.
“Walker published his book “Breaking Free” on April 1, 2008, approximately a year and a half before he reportedly wrote a check to reimburse a woman he had been dating for an abortion on September 17, 2009.”
Walker has stated he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, which was once known as “multiple personality disorder” or “split personality disorder.”
Political consultant and former Republican, Tim Miller, now an independent and a well-known guest on cable news shows, panned Walker’s ad.
“The end of this ad is absolutely sick,” he observed.
Talking Points Memo founder and publisher Josh Marshall summarizes Walker’s ad:
“So the ad actually says Warnock is a liar and then references mental health battle to I guess imply some or all of the stuff is true. Still I used to be violent and crazy but I’m totally better now is a tough closing message.”
Constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis, referring to the infamous “I am not a witch,” campaign ads, tweeted, “Did Christine O’Donnell direct this?”
University of Florida professor Michael McDonald took that one step further, commenting, “I am not a witch.”
Baptist minister Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor & President and author of four books on religion and politics blasts Walker.
“Ad is theological & political train wreck. He claims without evidence Warnock (Baptist pastor) doesn’t believe in redemption. And why is he asking voters to decide state of his soul. ‘Saved by Grace’ as political slogan? He’s acting like there should be religious test for office.”
Watch Walker’s new ad above or at this link.
