‘Bare Minimum’: Herschel Walker’s Child Support Agreement ‘Grossly Inadequate’ for the Son He Never Sees – Report

NFL star turned celebrity entrepreneur turned Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat Herschel Walker has a child support agreement that is being called “grossly inadequate” – there’s not even a provision for paying for college – for the child whose mother he urged to get an abortion – twice.

The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger, who has been investigating Walker and broke the news about his children he never publicly acknowledged, nor, apparently, has anything to do with raising – despite bragging about being a great dad – is out with a new report on Walker and the “bare minimum” he is paying.

“Walker claims a net worth between $29 million and $62 million, according to his personal financial disclosure. Last year alone, he reported an income of more than $4 million. But Walker pays $3,500 a month in child support for his youngest son—a son he has not seen since January 2016,” The Daily Beast reports. Walker, according to the mother, has only seen his son three times, and text messages show he refuses to visit.

Not only is there no provision for tuition payments in the child support agreement, there is no provision for child visitation, and not even any cost of living adjustment. The agreement includes a mere $15,000 one-time payment for child care, despite the mother was a graduate student at Columbia making just $16,000 a year when she gave birth to their son.

Five New York family law attorneys were shown details of Walker’s child support agreement.

“This is basically a kiss-off agreement,” Marilyn Chinitz, a partner at Blank Rome told The Daily Beast, noting “it is in my view deficient in protecting the best interest of the child.”

“The father, who is clearly a wealthy individual, has the financial wherewithal. All this provides for in my view is a bare minimum amount of support.”

“While it doesn’t reach the level of unconscionability, it is certainly low,” Barry Berkman, a founding partner of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, told The Daily Beast. He says the mother “definitely got the worst of the deal.”

“He gave her fifteen grand for childcare? How was she supposed to hold a job?” Berkman said. “Any court would have had to award it, had it been adjudicated. The idea that she could be seen as squeezing that from a celebrity is nonsense.”

The mother had told The Daily Beast she didn’t want to be seen as taking advantage of Walker’s celebrity status.

Chinitz also called the singular $15,000 payment “grossly inadequate.”

“A one-time payment? Childcare is ongoing. How do you expect a mother to work and support a child if she doesn’t have childcare?” she asked.

All this is on top of Walker’s repeated attacks on absentee Black fathers.

“The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they’ll be raised by their mom,” Walker said in a 2021 interview, as The Washington Post reported. “If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don’t leave that child.”

“I want to apologize to the African American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in 2020. The former football great also said he was “like a father” to many young people in his hometown in Georgia.

Based on angry remarks from his well-known son, Christian Walker, and based on reports about his other three children, Herschel Walker may be more “like a father” to some young people in Georgia than to his own children.

