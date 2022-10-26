BREAKING NEWS
Another Woman Is About to Make Another Bombshell Herschel Walker Abortion Claim
When The Daily Beast revealed Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker had a “secret son,” it didn’t take long for the media outlet to report there were actually more: Walker has fathered at least four children with four different women.
When The Daily Beast reported that Walker had paid for an abortion for his girlfriend, according to his girlfriend, a get well card, an receipt, and a check – and not just paid for, but urged her to have one – it didn’t take long for more details about that to come out. Walker, who at first denied even knowing who the woman was, ultimately admitted he had written her a $700 check, although he still refuses to admit it was for an abortion. Shortly after the woman, his girlfriend, revealed he is the father of her son and had urged her to get a second abortion, but she refused.
Now The Daily Beast is reporting Wednesday afternoon a woman will step forward to reveal Walker was involved with her abortion — the details will be announced at a 2:30 PM ET news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.
“Allred announced that she is holding a press conference Wednesday with another woman who says she was in a relationship with Herschel Walker and that he helped her have [an] abortion,” The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who broke the other Walker stories, reports.
“The alert from Allred says that the woman will allege that the football legend, who is now running for Senate in Georgia, drove her to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy. The woman plans to remain anonymous and will provide evidence of her romance with Walker, the attorney said.”
Citing Allred’s office, Radar adds the woman will “allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him.”
Walker is stridently anti-abortion, has said he is one-hundred percent “pro-life,” and opposes all abortion, even without exceptions for rape, incest, and life and health of the mother, CNN reports. In his debate against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Walker appeared to change his position on stage.
“Walker said that he supports Georgia’s law, which bans abortions after about six weeks but makes exceptions for cases of rape or incest, pending a timely police report, and in some cases where the pregnant person’s health is at risk,” CNN says.
NCRM will post the video feed as soon as it become available.
UPDATE – Video from the press conference: Herschel Walker ‘Pressured Me’ to Have an Abortion Claims Second Woman – Says He Is Not ‘Morally Fit’
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Meadows Must Testify: Judge
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is tied to numerous people who worked to overturn the 2020 election including Ginni Thomas, must testify in the Georgia special grand jury investigation into the former president’s election interference, a judge ruled Wednesday.
“I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him,” declared Judge Edward Miller, of the Pickens County, South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, according to CNN.
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis filed the motion in South Carolina which is where Meadows now resides. He formerly was a Republican U.S. Congressman in North Carolina.
Meadows attorneys say they will appeal, reports Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Tamar Hallerman.
Good morning from the Pickens, SC, courthouse, where attorneys for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are aiming to kill a Fulton County subpoena this morning #gapol pic.twitter.com/pqmlIKX8M7
— Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) October 26, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has formally issued a damning subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president, specifically stating, “you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) signed the 10-page document that gives Trump two weeks to comply.
The Committee’s subpoena accuses Trump of (below are direct quotes):
• Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to aid your effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions;
• Attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice, including by soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election;
• Without any evidentiary basis, illegally pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states;
• Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives;
• Despite knowing specifically that it was illegal, corruptly pressuring your own Vice President to unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th;
• Pressuring Members of Congress to object to valid slates of electors from several states;
• Filing false information, under oath, in federal court;
• Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol;
• Sending a social media message to the nation at 2:24 p.m.-while knowing full well that the violent attack on the Capitol was occurring in which you incited further violence by publicly condemning your Vice President: and
• Refusing for hours to disband your rioting supporters by instructing them to leave the Capitol, while you watched the attack unfold on television.
Read the first page of the subpoena below and read the full document at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Not Expressed Remorse’: Steve Bannon Sentenced to Four Months in Prison by Federal Judge for Contempt of Congress
Former top Trump White House advisor turned far-right wing extremist Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge, for contempt of Congress. The former executive chairman of Breitbart News and former board member of the infamous data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica refused to comply with a valid and legal subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes,” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who clerked with Justice Clarence Thomas, said as he passed down the sentence. He also imposed a fine of $6500. The four month sentence is actually two, but to be served concurrently.
The sentence will be delayed to allow Bannon time to appeal, meaning he was not taken into custody and does not have to go to jail immediately. If he chooses to not appeal he is to report to prison on November 15.
Nichols had told the court as he began sentencing, “Mr. Bannon has not provided a single document,” and “has not provided any testimony on any topic.”
“Mr Bannon was a private citizen,” Judge Nichols continued. “Some of the information sought by the subpoena is information under which no conceivable claim of executive privilege could’ve been made.”
“The January 6th committee has every right to investigate what happened that day,” Nichols told Bannon and his attorneys, adding, and “what can be done to prevent similar .. events from happening in the future.”
Prosecutors had asked Judge Nichols to give Bannon the maximum sentence allowed, which would be six months in prison and a fine of $200,000.
Judge Nichols appeared to chastise the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack for not suing Bannon to enforce their subpoena.
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane was at the D.C. federal courthouse and posted this photo of Bannon.
Sentencing is beginning … standby
===> pic.twitter.com/ofD8mVqAmg
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 21, 2022
Walking into he courthouse Bannon decreed the Biden administration “illegitimate,” and said it will end on November 8.
“The governemnt further argues that Mr. Bannon has not expressed remorse and has attacked the select committee at every turn. On this point I agree with the government,” Judge Nichols said, according to NBC News’ Daniel Barnes. “He has expressed no remorse for his actions.”
Bannon’s attorney backed up his client’s behavior.
“Quite frankly, Mr. Bannon should make no apology. No American should make an apology for the way Mr. Bannon proceeded in this case,” David Schoen told the court, even after Judge Nichols noted Bannon’s attacks on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Bannon’s attorneys had asked for probation, which DOJ adamantly, in court documents, contested.
“In my view the statute sets out a mandatory minimum of one month and a mandatory maximum of 12 months,” Judge Nichols said.
J.P. Cooney, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s office, defended the request for fining Bannon $200,000 because “that is exactly what the defendant has asked for.”
Barnes reports that “Bannon refused to comply with the probation office’s financial investigation, Cooney says.”
Bannon reportedly also told the prosecutor’s office, “I am willing and able to pay any fine levied against me.”
Prosecutors, arguing for the six month sentence, told Judge Nichols, “This man, the defendant, a man of means, a public figure … chose, hiding behind the fabricated claim of executive privilege and advice of counsel, to thumb his nose” at Congress, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Bannon had claimed he was exempt from honoring the subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, citing executive privilege, which, as the country later learned, Donald Trump had not invoked in Bannon’s case – not that he would have been able to, as only the sitting U.S. President has that authority.
“DOJ says that if Bannon were genuinely concerned about executive privilege, then he would’ve complied with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena as soon as Trump purported to ‘waive’ it over the summer,” Cheney reports. “But that’s not what he did, DOJ says.”
Bannon’s attorney David Schoen repeatedly delivered caustic attacks about the House Select Committee.
CBS News’ Scott Macfarlane noted that Schoen “is quoting the Federalist Papers (James Madison) about separation of powers… talking about ‘tyranny,'” but added: “Bannon had a hard copy of the Financial Times under his arm as he walked toward courtroom (let’s see if that’s something he wants to show off to cameras as he departs).”
He also was caught “quoting Montesquieu,” and repeatedly accused the January 6 Committee of having a “partisan political agenda.”
Schoen repeatedly told Judge Nichols that Bannon was merely acting on his conscience and understanding of the Constitution, and “acting on principle.” Legal experts say that is not a legitimate defense.
Donald Trump pardoned Bannon from federal charges involving conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering surrounding his We Build the Wall fundraising campaign, but he is now facing similar state charges.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
