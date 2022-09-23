RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: ‘Mama Bear’ at McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America’ Rollout Says Teaching Kids to Respect Others Is ‘Marxist’
A woman picked to sit in on Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s staged town-hall styled rollout of the House GOP’s latest “Commitment to America,” complained to the California lawmaker that a “new” program, “social emotional learning,” which teaches children to have greater self esteem, and be aware of their emotions and those of others, is “Marxist.”
Social Emotional Learning, or “SEL,” is not new, it was developed starting in the 1960s at the Yale University School of Medicine.
But according to the woman chosen to help McCarthy introduce what he admits is the GOP’s “plan” to win back the House, SEL is just the next big “concern,” after “CRT.” Critical Race Theory has been used by far-right wing extremists to delegitimize that systemic racism exists in America.
READ MORE: Far Right Activist Behind CRT Panic Brags About Attacks on Disney, State Farm for LGBTQ Support: Others ‘Will Be Next’
“There are many other public education issues, concerning parents like myself,” the woman, reading from a script, tells McCarthy, who is seated among an almost entirely white audience in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.
The woman identified herself as Lori McRoberts “a mama bear,” who says she has three children, ages 19, 17, and 14.
In her remarks she also complained about “abusive COVID protocols, or mandates,” in schools, “or what they called the ‘health and safety plan,'” she said, reading from her typewritten remarks. She described lunchtime for students as sitting like “prisoners,” while mocking the fact that COVID is airborne, can be spread via talking, and those infected can be asymptomatic. She also described signs in schools urging children and teachers to “mask up for safety,” as “propaganda,” while lamenting that parents were not given decision-making abilities for COVID policies, neglecting to note they should be science-based, while expressing anger the protocols came from guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
READ MORE: ‘Depraved’: Rick Scott’s NRSC Slammed Over Fundraiser Asking GOP Voters ‘Where Do You Want to Send Illegal Immigrants Next?’
After several minutes she got to the part where she blasted social learning programs.
“The slow creep of critical race theory,” she said, reading off her list of concerns, as her voice became angered, “diversity, equity, and inclusion, gender identity, and allowing biological boys to enter girls spaces in sports.”
“Now we have SEL,” she lamented, “which is ‘social-emotional learning,'” she said with disdain. “It’s indoctrination disguised as programs, like ‘kindness initiatives,’ or anti-bullying programs, or diversity projects.”
“These are all Marxist-style programs, targeting our children,” she claimed.
The Pittsburg, Pennsylvania public schools’ website says: “We all know that it is essential for children to master important academic skills, such as reading and mathematics. That’s why they go to school. But it is equally important for students to develop the ‘soft skills’ that we all need to navigate the world successfully. These include things like how to manage their own feelings and emotions, how to respect others and how to build strong, positive relationships. This is called Social-Emotional Learning (SEL).”
READ MORE: Trump Judge Smacks Down Dershowitz’s Demand DOJ Give Back Mike Lindell’s Seized Cell Phone in Scathing Ruling
McRoberts continued her pre-written rant.
“Then, to make it all better, the current administration weaponized the Dept. of Justice,” she claimed, “and all the parents speaking up at school board meetings or challenging any of these programs, like I was, was now labeled a ‘domestic terrorist,'” she said, which is false.
“Our Dept. of Justice is calling me, a mom, a domestic terrorist,” she claimed, again, falsely.
After her lengthy and angry remarks, she asked how the Republican Party will “protect our children from the radical agenda of the left?”
After she spoke, to applause from the audience, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, seated directly behind Congressman McCarthy, looked at McRoberts knowingly, repeatedly mouthing, “good job, good job.”
McCarthy responded to McRoberts, agreeing that DOJ had called parents “domestic terrorists,” which he knows is false, after The Washington Post and others have called him out on it for months.
Watch McRobert’s remarks on SEL, and the full town hall staged presentation, below or at this link.
“Critical race theory; diversity, equity, and inclusion; gender identity … anti-bullying programs … These are all Marxist-style programs targeting our children.”
— A mom at the House GOP’s “Commitment to America” agenda rollout, as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nods along pic.twitter.com/AiLhVvX07f
— The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2022
‘Depraved’: Rick Scott’s NRSC Slammed Over Fundraiser Asking GOP Voters ‘Where Do You Want to Send Illegal Immigrants Next?’
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and his NRSC are once again under fire, this time for sending fundraising emails to GOP voters asking, “where do you want Republicans to send illegal immigrants next?” The multiple-choice answers include “Barack Obama’s House,” “The White House,” and “San Francisco.”
Sen. Scott is the embattled head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the official fundraising arm of the Senate GOP caucus. Recently he has been highly criticized by Republicans wondering why the NRSC’s funding of critical Republican senate campaigns has been so poor. Earlier this month a New York Times headline read: “How a Record Cash Haul Vanished for Senate Republicans.”
READ MORE: Rick Scott Slammed for Criticizing Biden Staycation After Reporters Discover Him Tweeting From a Luxury Yacht in Italy
The NRSC email, posted to social media by The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, falsely claim the 50 Venezuelan immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, possibly unlawfully according to at least one lawsuit, are “illegal.” They had applied for asylum and were in the country legally.
“Democrats and their corrupt partners in the mainstream media just don’t get it,” the defensive email, titled, “OFFICIAL CORRESPONDENCE,” begins. “Republican Governors like Greg Abbott from Texas and Ron DeSantis from Florida showed coastal elite millionaires in Martha’s Vineyard what life is like on our country’s southern border – and they WERE NOT HAPPY.”
That too is false — there are few “coastal elite millionaires in Martha’s Vineyard” in late September, and most of the area’s residents were angered by what some legal experts are accusing DeSantis of: possible kidnapping.
“Biden’s BORDER CRISIS is only getting worse – and he REFUSES to do anything about it,” Scott’s email continues. DEADLY drugs, like fentanyl, are flowing into our country UNCHECKED – and Americans are dying at UNPRECEDENTED rates from overdoses. It’s sad – and PREVENTABLE.”
The email does not mention the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10,071 pounds of fentanyl this year already, according to The Arizona Republic. Nor does it explain how flying 50 asylum-seeking immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard would stop fentanyl from entering the U.S.
READ MORE: Rick Scott Tells CPAC Democrats’ Policies Are ‘Evil,’ the ‘Militant Left’ Is the ‘Enemy’ and the ‘Greatest Danger We’ve Ever Faced’
The Cato Institute, a right wing think tank, just last week reported “fentanyl is overwhelmingly smuggled by U.S. citizens almost entirely for U.S. citizen consumers.” But it also revealed that “60 percent of Republicans believe, ‘Most of the fentanyl entering the U.S. is smuggled in by unauthorized migrants crossing the border illegally.'”
New email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee asks supporters where they want Republican governors to “ship” migrants next. pic.twitter.com/E0Ly5Rubl1
— Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 23, 2022
Governor DeSantis is being investigated by a Texas sheriff and sued by a Boston-based legal firm representing some of the Venezuelan immigrants. There are calls for the DOJ to open an investigation as well.
NBC News on Thursday reported the “air charter company Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration hired for his migrant-moving program has contributed big money to some top allies of the governor and was once legally represented by Rep. Matt Gaetz and his former partner, who is now Florida’s ‘public safety czar’ in charge of immigration policy.”
Reports say DeSantis has already paid more than $1.5 million in taxpayer funds on the possibly unlawful “stunt” to that “air charter company.”
Anger over Senator Scott’s NRSC fundraising email was strong on social media.
“Fascists,” tweeted Justin Hendrix, cofounder and CEO of the nonprofit Tech Policy Press.
“The Senate Republicans, whom respectable donors and conservative elites still consider it just fine to support, are raising money by embracing the exploitation of ‘illegal immigrants’ (who in fact aren’t illegal). Team Normal is now simply the wingman for Team Demagogue,” wrote veteran journalist and former Republican turned Never-Trumper and Democrat Bill Kristol.
READ MORE: Democrats Blast Rick Scott’s New Vision for America in Radio Spot
“How is this legal? This can not possibly be legal,” said former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega.
“They are inciting hatred, xenophobia and violence. They are morally bankrupt, and are not fit to hold power,” warned U.S. Rep Sean Casten (D-IL).
“Andrew Jackson wants his bullshit back,” tweeted law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis, referring to the late American President responsible for the forced, brutal, violent, and deadly “removal” of Native Americans from their ancestral homelands.
“They’ve made human trafficking a central policy plank,” noted Media Matters for America senior researcher Jason Campbell.
“Liberal anger at the Martha’s Vineyard stunt wasn’t because the people were MIGRANTS, it was because they were PEOPLE—and jerking people around for a political stunt is despicable,” explained attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the policy director at the American Immigration Council. “That the right can’t understand this is a sign of how dehumanization has become a norm for some.”
“Online fundraising off human trafficking of people seeking asylum. Quite a party they’ve got there,” noted Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign official Jesse Ferguson.
“Dehumanization and elimination as a fundraising tactic. Another reminder that this horror is what the MAGA base wants from their leaders,” warned Melissa Ryan, a consultant on combatting disinformation and extremism.
Jim Swift, senior editor at The Bulwark tweeted, “the cruelty is the point.”
Public affairs strategist Murshed Zaheed warns, “Republicans in the Trump era are going to operate like monstrous, inhumane ghouls. They are not going to stop until the national Democrats effectively counterattack them over it (ie go after DeSantis for potential criminal liabilities) instead of cowering in silence.”
‘Are We in China?’: Alex Jones Tells Parents He ‘Won’t Apologize’ for Thinking Sandy Hook ‘Might Have Been Staged’
In a nasty, angry outburst with the parents of children slaughtered in Newtown, Connecticut in the courtroom, conspiracy theorist and far right wing provocateur Alex Jones said he “legitimately” thought the massacre of 20 young children and six adults during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting “might have been staged.”
It was an ugly, vicious scene.
Christopher Mattei, attorney for the Sandy Hook families, “raised his voice, turned and gestured toward the families packed into the front of the court room and told Jones, ‘You put targets on all their backs,'” the Hartford Courant reports.
“Just like all the Iraqis that you liberals killed,” Jones responded. “You’re unbelievable. You switch on emotions on and off,” he accused, calling Mattei an ambulance chaser.
“Why don’t you show a little respect?” Mattei replied.
“Objection!” Jones’ attorney decried.
“You have families in this courtroom here, that lost children, sisters, wives, moms…” Mattei told Jones.
READ MORE: Trump Judge Smacks Down Dershowitz’s Demand DOJ Give Back Mike Lindell’s Seized Cell Phone in Scathing Ruling
“Several of the victims’ families were sitting in the courtroom Thursday, many crying during parts of the testimony,” NBC News reports. “A jury is being asked to decide how much he should pay in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, all of whom say his lies about the shooting led to emotional distress and harassment by people who believed his lies.”
“Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?” Jones snapped in response, referring to what some call “denunciation rallies,” public humiliation methods from the Maoist period designed to shape public opinion.
“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying it,” Jones retorted. “I didn’t regenerate this, I wasn’t the first person to say it.”
“American gun owners didn’t like being blamed for this,” Jones said, referring to the Sandy Hook mass shooting, “as the left did, so we rejected mentally and said it must not be true.”
Jones appeared to be using as a defense that he has the right to “decide” what is or is not fact, based on his political beliefs.
“But I legitimately thought it might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.”
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
There is no record of mass shootings in modern America ever having been staged.
“Please don’t apologize” the families’ attorney retorted.
“I’ve already apologized to the parents,” Jones added. “I don’t apologize to you.”
“Objection!” one man yelled.
“You’re going to do it again, aren’t you?” Mattei, the families’ lawyer, challenged Jones with, appearing to suggest Jones will continue to promote conspiracy theories of staged mass shootings again.
On social media rebukes of Jones were strong.
“Every bit of information from this trial is a portrait of a brain-poisoning, brain-poisoned monster,” said Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur.
READ MORE: ‘You Know What Perjury Is?’: Attorney for Sandy Hook Families Tells Alex Jones His Own Lawyer Sent Him a Copy of His Texts
“Human beings rarely come in worse, more pathetic packages than Alex Jones. The trick here is to never, never forget about all the kids that were slaughtered and how Jones profited from that and made the lives of their families a living hell,” wrote journalist Stephen Tustin.
Watch Jones’ remarks below or at this link.
A wild scene at the end of the Alex Jones trial today when Alex turned into Col. Jessup, talking about liberals loving to kill Iraqis, then: “I legitimately thought (Sandy Hook) might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.” pic.twitter.com/nPpDKd01dQ
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022
.
Mike Lindell’s New Attorney Alan Dershowitz Is Suing DOJ Demanding ‘Special Master’ to Return His Cell Phone
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell‘s new attorney, Alan Dershowitz, is suing the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get his cell phone back, and he wants a “special master” appointed, just like Donald Trump has.
Lindell “is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado,” Reuters reports. The warrant was approved “based on probable cause that Lindell and other possible co-conspirators may have violated federal laws prohibiting identity fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and causing intentional damage a protected computer.”
The 20-page suit is signed by not only Dershowitz, who is not licensed to practice in Minnesota, where the suit was filed but also three other attorneys.
READ MORE: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Under DOJ Investigation for Identity Theft – We Know Because He Posted the Search Warrant: Report
“What we’re seeking is what President Trump got in the Mar-a-Lago case, the appointment of a special investigator to look into this – or return of the cell phone,” Dershowitz tells Lindell in an interview with his client on Lindell’s streaming video site Lindell TV.
Mike Lindell’s new attorney Alan Dershowitz says he is filing a motion to have a Special Master appointed to his case just like Trump had for the MAL search. pic.twitter.com/F88tdSdNSc
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022
In today’s 18-page motion for a temporary restraining order Lindell’s attorneys, including Dershowitz, claim “electronic records of speech and communication—text messages, call histories, email communications, and other contents of Mr. Lindell’s phone … are targeted for seizure because the Government believes they may contain speech about efforts to uncover election fraud.”
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
“The good faith efforts of Mr. Lindell and those associated with him to criticize the government or take action to determine whether election laws were violated are protected by the First Amendment,” Lindell’s attorneys also claim.
“The seizure of Mr. Lindell’s cell phone has also had severe adverse effects on My Pillow, Inc., his other businesses, and his personal health,” his lawyers state.
Late last week Lindell compared the FBI legally obtaining a search warrant to seize the cell phone of someone reportedly under federal investigation for numerous crimes, to the “Gestapo in Nazi Germany.”
Lindell says he has hired Alan Dershowitz, et al, and they are suing DOJ and the FBI: “We’re not gonna be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany .. We’re gonna go places where no man has gone before!” pic.twitter.com/yrrse5au82
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2022
Watch videos above or at this link.
