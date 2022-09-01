BREAKING NEWS
House Democrats Reach Deal to Obtain Trump Financial Documents in ‘Conflicts of Interest, Self-Dealing’ Investigation
House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has announced the Committee will obtain “key” Trump financial documents as part of its “investigation into President Trump’s unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties,” after several years of legal battles.
““After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my Committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress,” Chair Maloney said in a statement.
“In April 2019, the Oversight Committee issued a lawful subpoena for financial records as part of our investigation into President Trump’s unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties. After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents. These documents will inform the Committee’s efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump’s egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.”
READ MORE: Trump Tried to Hide Millions in Payments from Foreign Governments Funneled Through His Money-Losing DC Hotel
The House Oversight Committee’s website notes that, as part of its investigation, in 2019 “President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before the Oversight Committee. He alleged that President Trump’s financial statements falsely represented the President’s assets and liabilities and that President Trump ‘inflated his total assets when it served his purposes’ or, at other times, ‘deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.'”
Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal attorney from 2006 to 2018, “produced portions of financial statements from 2011, 2012, and 2013—some of which were prepared by Mazars—which raised questions about President Trump’s representations on these forms and other financial disclosure documents, particularly relating to the President’s debts.”
“Mr. Cohen also produced checks from President Trump and his business trust, some of which were signed after Mr. Trump became President, and Mr. Cohen testified that these payments were reimbursements of illegal hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign,” presumably referring to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.
READ MORE: Oversight Committee Releases DOJ Official’s Handwritten Notes Quoting Trump Demanding They Help Overturn Election
In October of last year CNN reported on the damning documents released by the House Oversight Committee that showed Trump’s International Hotel at The Old Post Office in Washington, D.C. lost $70 million during his tenure as president.
Those House Oversight documents, according Reuters, also showed “Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C.” Some legal experts have argued that violates the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.
“Trump reported that the hotel earned him more than $150 million during his time in office but actually lost more than $70 million,” Reuters noted. “The committee found that the hotel received over $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments – equal to more than 7,400 nights at the hotel, raising a potential conflict of interest.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Any Possible Trump Indictment by DOJ ‘Likely’ Would Not Come Before November Election: Report
As the news almost daily brings new allegations of possible wrongdoing or even criminal activity by Donald Trump and his associates, Attorney General Merrick Garland is likely deciding whether or not the Dept. of Justice should indict the former president. But if the answer, seemingly obvious to many Americans, is “yes,” it “likely” will not happen before the November election.
“Federal prosecutors are likely to wait until after the November election to announce any charges against Donald Trump, if they determine he broke laws, according to people familiar,” Bloomberg News reports. “Under long-standing department policy, prosecutors are barred from taking investigative steps or filing charges for the purpose of affecting an election or helping a candidate or party, traditionally 60 days before an election. This year, that would be by Sept. 10, which makes it unlikely anything would be announced until after Nov. 8, said people who asked to remain anonymous speaking about potential Justice Department actions.”
The decision to wait until after the election, with the looming “if” caveat echoes a statement buried in a New York Times article published Wednesday morning that states, DOJ “officials are not expected to file charges imminently, if they ever do.”
READ MORE: ‘Every Time He Opens His Mouth He Incriminates Himself’: Legal Experts Stunned by Latest DOJ Trump Revelation
That said, and as Bloomberg notes, there have been exceptions, including then-FBI Director Jim Comey‘s infamous announcement he was re-opening the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails, ironically under the same heading but far different from the current investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified and top secret government documents. Trump’s actions have been described by some putting at risk some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets — secrets that protect our national defense and security.
Political and polling experts have said Comey’s announcement, which originally came in the form of a letter to Congress, “probably” caused Clinton to lose the 2016 presidential election.
Garland has proven to be scrupulously deliberative, far more than the former FBI Director, again ironically, who was later fired by Trump, who falsely claimed it was because of his decision to re-open the Clinton probe.
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Secrets in the World’: Steve Doocy Refuses to Cover for Trump After DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs Goes Viral
Bloomberg adds that “in 2020, former Attorney General William Barr announced in the weeks before the presidential election that department officials could make public announcements and take overt investigative steps with regard to voter fraud cases, a move seen as amplifying Trump’s unsupported narrative that there was massive voter fraud.”
BREAKING NEWS
‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in a late Tuesday night filing notified a federal judge it has obtained “multiple sources of evidence” that Donald Trump or his associates attempted to obstruct its investigation by “likely” concealing the existence of classified documents in defiance of a grand jury subpoena.
“The 36-page filing was the department’s most detailed account yet of its evidence of obstruction of justice, raising concerns that Trump and his attorneys sought to mislead investigators about the sincerity and thoroughness of their effort to identify and return highly sensitive records to the government,” Politico reports.
The filing, signed by Jay Bratt, the Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the National Security Division of DOJ, states that the U.S. Government, “also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”
“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” Bratt also wrote.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes the DOJ included this photo of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
NEWS: DOJ’s new filing includes. photo of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. https://t.co/nm567c96bi pic.twitter.com/0U2hoSogxQ
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2022
In the Government’s filing it also notifies the judge that it opposes the appointment of a “special master,” which the Trump legal team had requested.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
President Biden to Deliver National Primetime Address From Philadelphia on the ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation’
Riding high on a string of massive successes President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday evening from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to discuss “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,” the White House announced late Monday afternoon.
Last week Gallup reported President Biden’s approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points to 44%. That marker places him above former Presidents Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at this point in their presidencies.
“The president will lay out how America’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake,” NBC News reports, citing a White House official. “Biden will highlight what he sees as progress over the past two years to protect our democracy, but note that rights and freedoms remain at risk.”
“He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy,” the official said, NBC adds.
The Biden White House is quickly turning its earned political currency into opportunities to share the President’s vision, and for the first time in a long time, targeting Republicans whose own hypocrisy is evident as they attack his student loan debt forgiveness plan while having had tens or even hundreds of thousand of dollars – in one case over one million dollars – in PPP loans forgiven.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
“Biden’s primetime address on democracy this Thursday will come days after he warned that the ‘philosophy’ influencing the Trump movement is semi-fascist,” CBS News’ Robert Costa observes, “and as [Steve] Bannon keeps stoking talk of Christian nationalism on his podcast and as Trump calls for ‘a new election’ to be held.”
The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager adds that “Biden will be in Pennsylvania three times in the next week. Tomorrow in Wilkes Barre for a gun speech, Thursday in Philly for primetime address and next Monday in Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade.”
As NCRM reported last week, in recent months Biden has become a historic president, battling an opposition party fresh off an attempted coup, with a cult–like leader facing possible criminal charges on a variety of potentially unlawful acts, an evenly-divided Senate, a House with only a modest majority, all at a time of nearly unprecedented crises – domestic, international, and worldwide.
Despite all that, Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and more.
READ MORE: ‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
On November 1, 2020 then-candidate Joe Biden delivered a speech, also in Philadelphia, on the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” (photo, above) his main 2020 campaign theme.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Demands to Be Made President or Get a New Election ‘Immediately’
- News2 days ago
‘Disgrace and Shame’: Pence Security Adviser Sounds Alarm on Secret Service Official’s Retirement
- CRIME24 hours ago
‘Biggest Secrets in the World’: Steve Doocy Refuses to Cover for Trump After DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs Goes Viral
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
- News2 days ago
Trump Is Having a Meltdown on Truth Social: False Claims, Angry Memes and ‘4chan and Q Messages’
- News3 days ago
White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Far Right GOP Nominee Blake Masters Scrubs Website of Core Positions as He Shifts to Blaming LGBTQ and Black People
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Legal Team’s Special Master Request ‘All but Moot’ as DOJ Reports It’s Already Reviewed All Seized Docs: Expert