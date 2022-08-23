BREAKING NEWS
President Biden to Make Major Announcement on Student Loan Debt Repayment and Forgiveness
President Joe Biden will return from vacation Wednesday to deliver a major announcement on student loan debt repayment and forgiveness, a campaign promise he reportedly has been trying to deliver on while balancing with increased inflation.
“The substance of the announcement is not yet clear and is being closely guarded by the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” says Bloomberg News. “President Joe Biden’s decision has been long anticipated as he grapples with delivering targeted relief while weighing any fallout, including on already-rampant inflation.”
The President is expected to announce he is extending his pause on repayment of student loans for at least another four months, which would continue the program through the end of this year.
The move “would bring the freeze beyond the midterm elections, in which Democrats are hoping to stave off a loss of their slim House and Senate majorities.”
Biden is also expected to announce “some measure of debt forgiveness for borrowers whose income falls below a certain threshold.”
READ MORE: FDR, JFK, and LBJ: White House (Finally) Takes (Cautious) Victory Lap on Biden’s (Huge) Successes
“For months, Democratic lawmakers, labor leaders and civil-rights groups have been pressuring the White House to forgive more than $10,000 in student debt, arguing higher debt loads are disproportionately carried by Black or lower-income students,” Bloomberg notes. “During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden himself urged Congress to forgive $10,000 in student debt and has appeared comfortable with that figure.”
NBC News goes farther, reporting that President Biden “is expected to cancel $10,000 per borrower making $125,000 a year or less.”
“White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Friday spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., asking them to ‘do as much as they can’ on this issue, according to a source familiar with the call,” NBC News adds. “All three senators have been vocal supporters of widespread student debt cancelations.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey Monday evening told SIRIUSXM Progress’ Dean Obeidallah the administration had something in the works.
“[Biden] is going to announce something with regards to student debt forgiveness.”@RepBonnie tells @DeanObeidallah that the Biden Administration is gearing up for an announcement on student debt forgiveness and what else she would like to see done.
LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/peKoLM4qWL
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) August 23, 2022
MSNBC also reported the news on-air minutes ago.
BREAKING: President Biden to announce decision on student loan debt forgiveness as soon as tomorrow, sources tell @NBCNews.
He is expected to extend the repayment pause several months, and forgive loans up to $10,000 for people who make $125,000 a year or less. pic.twitter.com/jTr4LTyCEi
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Revealed: Trump Had Hundreds of Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Including Set With ‘Highest Level of Classification’
Donald Trump’s allies, including his family members, have claimed that he former president took with him some mementos to remember his fours years in the White House, things like his correspondence with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and other trinkets. He “had every right to take” them, and “every president does,” Lara Trump claimed last week.
Those who have been watching the legal drama unfold over the past two weeks know that the Dept. of Justice, and the National Archives before it, confiscated 35 cartons of White House records, including classified documents.
Monday night, after Trump sued the federal government, demanding a “special master” be appointed to review all the items the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago after executing a search warrant, The New York Times dropped a bombshell.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine’ Trump Told Aides About White House Records Including Classified Documents: NYT
Federal agents have removed from Trump’s Florida home not just 11 sets of classified documents, but hundreds of classified documents, including one set that “had the highest level of classification, top secret/sensitive compartmented information.”
Documents include ones from CIA, NSA, and FBI.
“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office, the people said: that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month,” The Times reports.
“The previously unreported volume of the sensitive material found in the former president’s possession in January helps explain why the Justice Department moved so urgently to hunt down any further classified materials he might have.”
The Times adds that “the extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago for months, even as the department sought the return of all material that should have been left in government custody when Mr. Trump left office, suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both.”
“The specific nature of the sensitive material that Mr. Trump took from the White House remains unclear. But the 15 boxes Mr. Trump turned over to the archives in January, nearly a year after he left office, included documents from the C.I.A., the National Security Agency and the F.B.I. spanning a variety of topics of national security interest, a person briefed on the matter said.”
Disturbingly, The Times also notes that “Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over.”
Previous reporting has stated Trump repeatedly told aides he personally owned all the documents taken from the White House.
“’It’s not theirs, it’s mine,’ several advisers say Mr. Trump told them,” The Times reported last week.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Sues Federal Gov’t. – Asks to Block Review of Classified National Security Documents
Attorney for Donald Trump are suing the federal government in an effort to have a judge block the Dept. of Justice from reviewing the contents of the cartons removed from Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, and appoint a “special master” to review those documents.
Legal exerts, including George Conway, who Trump had considered appointing as U.S. Solicitor General, have repeatedly called the confidential documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago “stolen.”
CNBC reports that “Trump’s lawsuit also asks the judge to block the Department of Justice from ‘further review of seized materials’ from his Mar-a-Lago residence until the so-called special master is appointed to review those documents,”
The 27-page motion very clearly reads as if Trump had a great deal of input in drafting it, which others have also noted.
That motion also asks the judge to order DOJ to return to Trump property his attorneys claim is “outside the reach of an already overly broad warrant.”
READ MORE: Judge Appears to Be Leaning on Keeping Much of Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Sealed – Because It Has Details Protecting Trump
At one point it says Trump “asked the government the questions that any American citizen would ask under the circumstances,” including: “Why raid my home with a platoon of federal agents when I have voluntarily cooperated with your every request?” which according to multiple reports is false. Trump reportedly refused to comply with a grand jury subpoena seeking return of the documents and other items that are federal government property.
The court filing also admits, as has been previously reported, that Trump was served a grand jury subpoena in May.
The motion, in typical Trump fashion, says: Trump “voluntarily accepted service of a grand jury subpoena.” The word “voluntarily” is italicized in the document.
The document later says in June, “Jay Bratt, Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section in the DOJ’s National Security Division, came to Mar-a-Lago, accompanied by three FBI agents. President Trump greeted them in the dining room at Mar-a-Lago. There were two other attendees: the person designated as the custodian of records for the Office of Donald J. Trump, and counsel for President Trump. Before leaving the group, President Trump’s last words to Mr. Bratt and the FBI agents were as follows: ‘Whatever you need, just let us know.’ Responsive documents were provided to the FBI agents. Mr. Bratt asked to inspect a storage room. Counsel for President Trump advised the group that President Trump had authorized him to take the group to that room. The group proceeded to the storage room, escorted by two Secret Service agents. The storage room contained boxes, many containing the clothing and personal items of President Trump and the First Lady. When their inspection was completed, the group left the area.”
“Once back in the dining room, one of the FBI agents said, ‘Thank you. You did not need to show us the storage room, but we appreciate it. Now it all makes sense.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Appears to Be Leaning on Keeping Much of Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Sealed – Because It Has Details Protecting Trump
Federal magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in a published a 13-page written order released Monday morning says one of the reasons to not unseal the affidavit used to justify the search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is doing so might hamper efforts used to protect the former president.
Judge Reinhardt’s order offers several reasons for and against unsealing the affidavit.
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney notes “Trump’s own personal safety” is one of the reasons Reinhart offers for not unsealing the affadavit.
“The Affidavit discusses physical aspects of the Premises,” the judge writes, referring to Mar-a-Lago, “which is a location protected by the United States Secret Service. Disclosure of those details could affect the Secret Service’s ability to carry out its protective function. This factor weighs in favor of sealing.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Fundraising Off Mar-a-Lago Raid Hit $1 Million a Day – and It’s Still Higher Than Usual
Cheney also points to the section of the order that discusses whether or not Trump had (or still has) classified documents related to nuclear secrets, unsealing the affidavit would expose the “sources and methods” the Dept. of Justice “used to gather those facts.”
“In any event, these arguments ignore that the contents of the Affidavit identify not just the facts known to the Government, but the sources and methods (i.e., the witnesses and the investigative techniques) used to gather those facts. That information is not known to the public. For the reasons discussed above, the Government has a compelling reason not to publicize that information at this time.”
CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy says in the order, “Reinhart itemizes recent incidents of intimidation/harassment, and says ‘it is likely that even witnesses who are not expressly named in the Affidavit would be quickly and broadly identified over social media … which could lead to them being harassed.'”
Portnoy adds: “But, Reinhart says, prosecutors have met their ‘burden of showing good cause’ to not have its full contents unsealed.”
Reinhart also warns, presumably Trump allies, to not try to destroy the credibility of the process used to obtain the search warrant, or the justice system.
“I do not give much weight to the remaining factors relevant to whether the common law right of access requires unsealing of the Affidavit,” he writes, which Cheney points to. “Allowing access to the unredacted Affidavit would not impair court functions. Having carefully reviewed the Affidavit before signing the Warrant, I was and am – satisfied that the facts sworn by the affiant are reliable. So, releasing the Affidavit to the public would not cause false information to be disseminated. There is no indication that the Intervenors seek these records for any illegitimate purpose.”
MSNBC’s reporting states the judge may decide to not release any of the affidavit.
Judge Bruce Reinhart issued a written order indicating the DoJ “has, in fact, met its burden” and he is unlikely to unseal anything of substance in the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit.
The Department of Justice has until Thursday to submit a redacted version of the affidavit. pic.twitter.com/mnNe1oCEa1
— The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2022
Trending
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Judge Appears to Be Leaning on Keeping Much of Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Sealed – Because It Has Details Protecting Trump
- News1 day ago
White Evangelicals Buried by Conservative for Abandoning ‘Human Decency’ to Support Trump
- News1 day ago
Arkansas Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Violent Beating of Man Later Charged With ‘Resisting Arrest’
- News20 hours ago
‘Publicity Stunt?’: Legal Experts Already Seeing ‘Highly Unusual’ Aspects in Trump ‘Incompetent’ Legal Filing
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘This Could Be Months, Not Weeks’: Appeals Court Blocks Lindsey Graham Subpoena in Georgia Election Fraud Case
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
‘Once We Take Control’: Far Right-Authoritarian Lays Out His Christian Fascist Agenda
- News7 hours ago
‘Self-Inflicted Wound’: Experts Stunned After Trump’s Late-Night Release of Incredibly Incriminating NARA Document
- News1 day ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Silent on Arkansas Cops Allegedly Beating Man on Sidewalk