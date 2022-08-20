News
‘I Don’t Know’: GOP Candidate for Secretary of State Doesn’t Remember if He Voted for Trump in 2020 (Video)
The Republican state lawmaker running to be Illinois Secretary of State couldn’t remember if he voted for Donald Trump in 2020.
“I don’t know that I voted for President Trump in 2020,” state GOP Rep. Dan Brady told a reporter when asked on Thursday, as Hill Reporter notes.
“You don’t know?” the local reporter, somewhat surprised, asked.
“I’m thinking right now that I probably did in 2020,” Brady replied.
“So you don’t remember who you voted for for President?” the shocked reporter pressed.
“Are you talking the primary, are you talking the general election?” Brady asked.
“General election,” the reporter replied.
“General election, I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election, yes.”
In 2020 the only other GOP candidate in the Illinois Republican presidential primary challenging Donald Trump, who was running for re-election, was Rocky De La Fuente. He garnered just 4% of the GOP vote in Illinois.
Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, a former Illinois state Treasurer.
The full video of Rep. Brady’s remarks can be seen at The Pantagraph.
Watch below or at this link:
Republican running for Secretary of State in Illinois: “I don’t know who I voted for.” pic.twitter.com/RxmIsRYWqO
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2022
