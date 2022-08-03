RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Former Prosecutor Suggests How Alex Jones Could Be in Even More Trouble After His Lawyer Sent His ‘Entire Cell Phone’
After the attorney for Sandy Hook families revealed in court to Alex Jones on Wednesday that his own lawyer accidentally sent them the entire contents of his cell phone, a former prosecutor is noting scenarios that could potentially create even more trouble for the far-right wing conspiracy theorist who reportedly may have ties to events or people surrounding January 6.
The New York Times has described Jones as “a key player in the pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ movement.”
Jones was on the witness stand in a defamation trial against him when the attorney revealed not only had his lawyer sent the data, but did not try to retract it or claim it as privileged. The attorney said the contents of the phone includes emails and texts as far back as two years, which presumably could include communications that reference the January 6, 2021 events.
A conspiracy theorist who promotes falsehoods and Donald Trump, Jones reportedly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the rally that preceded the January 6 insurrection.
At a prayer rally in December of 2020 Jones “said that God had raised up Trump and that Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other ‘miserable globalists’ are ‘slaves of Satan,'” Right Wing Watch has reported. “Jones said he didn’t know who would be going to White House in January, but he did know this: ‘Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another.'”
READ MORE: How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
Last year The Washington Post reported that the “Justice Department and the FBI are investigating whether high-profile right-wing figures — including Roger Stone and Alex Jones — may have played a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as part of a broader look into the mind-set of those who committed violence and their apparent paths to radicalization, according to people familiar with the investigation.”
On Wednesday attorney Mark Bankston told Jones in court, “Twelve days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”
Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news.
“Somewhere in the Capitol complex right now, a lawyer from the January 6 committee is writing a letter to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers requesting they produce Alex Jones’s phone records,” Snell wrote.
“Somewhere at DOJ, a different lawyer is doing the same thing,” he added.
In late January of this year, one year after the January 6 insurrection, Jones revealed he had spoken with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Jones appeared in response to the Committee’s subpoena. He described their questions as “overall pretty reasonable” but bragged to his audience he had pleaded the fifth over 100 times.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘You Know What Perjury Is?’: Attorney for Sandy Hook Families Tells Alex Jones His Own Lawyer Sent Him a Copy of His Texts
Far right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, on the witness stand Wednesday testifying in a defamation suit against him, was confronted with a bombshell: his own lawyer accidentally emailed the attorney for the Sandy Hook families a digital copy of the contents of his cell phone.
“’12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text'” Jones has sent for years, the attorney told him, according to NBC News reporter Ben Collins. The Sandy Hook families’ attorney added: “You know what perjury is?”
“Even Jones is stunned by the fact Sandy Hook parents seem to have his emails,” Collins notes. “Jones just called it their lawyers’ ‘Perry Mason moment.’ It’s shocking.”
Video of that moment can be seen here:
Alex Jones lawyers messed up and accidentally sent to lawyers for Sandy Hook families a full copy of everything on Jones’s phone. This then exposed Jones as hiding evidence he should have turned over.
Jones upon learning this: “This is your Perry Mason moment.” pic.twitter.com/GmA64zFFvu
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 3, 2022
It appeared to get worse for Jones. The judge told the jury the data was improperly withheld.
READ MORE: Alex Jones Reveals He Spoke to Jan. 6 Committee – Calls Questions ‘Reasonable’ but Pleaded the Fifth 100 Times
“Judge instructing the jury on the entire contents of Alex Jones’ phone, which was accidentally handed over from Jones’ lawyers to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers: ‘What we do know is that it was not properly turned over when it should have been,'” Collins reveals.
Offering some real-time reporting, Collins adds:
The “Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer is now asking Jones about the times he has emailed about Sandy Hook over the last several years, despite testifying under oath he couldn’t find any emails about Sandy Hook. There are apparently a lot of them. One is on a screen right now.”
“If they keep that up, that’s ~$300 mill. a year,” Collins notes.
Brad Heath, a DC reporter for Reuters who covers crime and justice offers this perspective: “Can you be punished if opposing counsel unintentionally complies with a discovery order?”
Jones could be on the hook for $150 million, depending on what the jury decides.
Earlier Wednesday CBS News reported that Jones had “complained that he’s been ‘typecast as someone that runs around talking about Sandy Hook, makes money off Sandy Hook, is obsessed by Sandy Hook.'”
But as Collins reports, the texts and emails from Jones’ cell phone “are FINALLY revealing financials behind Infowars. Some days in 2018, InfoWars was making $800,000 a day. ‘Well after your deplatforming, your numbers keep getting better,’ Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer says. If they keep that up, that’s ~$300 mill. a year.”
CBS News also reported that on the witness stand Jones admitted that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, during which 20 young children and six adults were shot to death, did happen. For years Jones has claimed it was false.
“Jones said Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was ‘100% real,’ a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they’ve endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms.”
“It was … especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100% real,” Jones said.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Wants to Steal Your Money’: Ron Johnson Thinks Rick Scott’s Social Security Plan Is ‘Not Cruel Enough’ Say Critics
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a hard core conservative, is calling for Congress to entirely revamp Social Security and Medicare, subjecting their budgets to being “evaluated” by lawmakers every year. Critics are blasting the Wisconsin GOP Senator, saying he thinks fellow far-right Republican Senator Rick Scott‘s plan on entitlements is “not cruel enough” and warning that Johnson “wants to steal your money.”
“Defense spending has always been discretionary,” Johnson told local Green Bay right wing radio host Joe Giganti on Tuesday (audio below), as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. “VA spending is discretionary. What’s mandatory are things like Social Security and Medicare. If you qualify for the entitlement you just get it no matter what the cost.”
Johnson, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted false claims about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, complained that “our problem in this country is that more than 70 percent of our federal budget, of our federal spending, is all mandatory spending. It’s on automatic pilot. It never … you just don’t do proper oversight. You don’t get in there and fix the programs going bankrupt. It’s just on automatic pilot.”
READ MORE: ‘It’s in the Plan!’ Fox News Host Slaps Down Rick Scott Over His Proposal to ‘Sunset’ Social Security
“What we ought to be doing is we ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so that it’s all evaluated so that we can fix problems or fix programs that are broken that are going to be going bankrupt,” the Wisconsin Republican who is running for re-election this year claimed.
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott published a GOP platform that decimates so-called entitlement programs that Americans pay into with every paycheck. His plan is so extreme Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to endorse any part of it.
Critics now are blasting Senator Johnson.
“Ron Johnson saw Rick Scott’s plan to require Congress to vote on keeping vs. destroying Social Security & Medicare every five years and said: Not cruel enough. We should subject Social Security & Medicare to congressional hostage taking EVERY SINGLE YEAR,” tweeted Social Security Works, a group that works to expand Social Security.
READ MORE: ‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat from Johnson’s home state of Wisconsin, said: “You know that money you’ve paid all your life out of your paycheck for Social Security & Medicare? @SenRonJohnson wants to steal your money and potentially cut benefits from both. That’s a more extreme position than almost anyone in the U.S. Senate.”
Johnson’s remarks were so extreme the White House is responding.
“Putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block is literally the only concrete economic idea I’ve heard from Republicans in Congress this year. Rick Scott, the RSC, Ron Johnson. But of course they’d never do it, like they’d never overturn Roe,” said Jesse Lee, a senior advisor to the National Economic Council. The NEC advises the president on economic policy, and is part of the White House.
Listen to Sen. Johnson’s remarks below or at this link:
NEW: On the The Regular Joe Show, Sen. Ron. Johnson (R-WI) argues for eliminating entitlements: “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify, you just get it no matter what the cost… We ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so it’s all evaluated.” pic.twitter.com/bE1KUb6uJ5
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 2, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Conservative Christian Leaders of Group Linked to Secretive Org Demand Congress Stop Bill Protecting Freedom to Marry
Members of the Conservative Action Project, a far right-wing network that supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election defeat, are demanding that Congress reject legislation protecting the freedom to marry. So are the anti-equality Alliance Defending Freedom and leaders of dozens of other religious-right groups.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House of Representatives on July 19 with the support of about one-quarter of House Republicans, reflecting the reality that more than 70 percent of Americans—including a majority of Republicans—support the freedom of same-sex couples to get married. More than 90 percent of Americans support marriage rights for interracial couples, who are also protected under the legislation.
But religious-right leaders hostile to legal equality for LGBTQ people were angry that the bill received bipartisan support. They have refused to recognize the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling as legitimate, and they have been emboldened by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s call for the court to overturn rulings recognizing and protecting the rights of LGBTQ people and same-sex couples the way it overturned Roe v. Wade.
A group of anti-equality leaders signed a Conservative Action Project letter dated July 26, which claimed that the Respect For Marriage Act would “wrongly marginalize social conservatives” and further “a new era of oppression” that the letter claims was unleashed when the Supreme Court recognized the right of same-sex couples to get married.
In addition, dozens of religious-right leaders signed onto a similar letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, also dated July 26, that was organized by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious-right legal powerhouse that seeks to overturn marriage equality as one of the “generational wins” it is pursuing. ADF’s letter charges that that Respect for Marriage Act is an “attack” on people who want their views that marriage should only be between a man and a woman “recognized in the law.”
The Conservative Action Project letter justifies its fearmongering rhetoric with a reference to Bob Jones University v. United States, in which the Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that the IRS could deny tax-exempt status to schools with racially discriminatory policies, even if those policies were grounded in religious belief. White evangelical leaders’ anger over IRS challenges to segregationist religious schools helped fuel the rise of the modern-day religious-right movement.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins signed both letters. When the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House, Perkins charged Republicans supporting marriage equality with “political cowardice.” FRC was knee-deep in efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
Also urging lawmakers to reject marriage equality is Ralph Drollinger, whose Capitol Ministries uses Bible studies for members of Congress and other public officials to tell Christian lawmakers it is their duty to evangelize their colleagues and enact policies that align with Drollinger’s very conservative interpretation of the Bible. Drollinger devotes this week’s Bible study and a column in the Western Journal to his argument that scripture “crushes the same-sex marriage debate.” Drollinger writes, “It is not the place of the state nor its populace to redefine what God has created”—and suggests that pro-LGBTQ Christian leaders are “Satan’s pawns.” During the Trump administration, Drollinger conducted Bible studies for members of the Cabinet and used Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to open doors for him to expand internationally.
The Conservative Action Project is affiliated with the Council for National Policy, a secretive and influential political network bringing together different strands of the right-wing movement. In December 2020, the Conservative Action Project distributed a letter falsely claiming, “There is no doubt President Donald J. Trump is the lawful winner of the presidential election. Joe Biden is not president-elect.” That December 2020 letter urged legislators in six battleground states to ignore the will of the voters and appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
