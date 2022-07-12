News
‘Hot-Blooded, Contentious, Deranged’: J6 Hearing to Reveal Details About ‘Craziest Meeting in Trump Presidency’ – Report
Tuesday’s televised public hearing held by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will include details about former President Donald Trump’s “hot-blooded, contentious, deranged” meeting late last year, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told NBC News.
Committee members were told by a witness Raskin has yet to name that a December 18, 2020 meeting was “the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency.”
Rep. Raskin described “it as ‘hot-blooded, contentious, deranged’ when the president met with outside and internal legal advisers for a ‘Hail Mary desperation ploy’ to subvert an election they had lost, including possibly seizing state election machines and appointing Trump ally Sidney Powell as a special counsel,” NBC adds.
Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who lead the second Trump impeachment, is also leading Tuesday afternoon’s hearing, along with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL).
Raskin also revealed that former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who testified before the Committee last week, “corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings.”
“I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson,” Raskin also said. “He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.”
Tuesday’s hearing, the seventh the Committee has held, is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Watch live below or at this link.
Trump Cancels Rally — Will Instead Spend Day Testifying Under Oath: Report
Former President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled event in North Carolina due to a subpoena in New York.
“Former President Trump and his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to testify under oath on July 15 as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into his finances, a court filing revealed Wednesday,” Axios reported.
Trump was scheduled to be in Greensboro the same day.
“The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza,” the Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday.
Tickets for the event were being sold for up to $3,955.
Organizers cited “unforeseen circumstances” for the rescheduling.
The Trump family is being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
James said in January that her civil inquiry had found that the Trump Organization fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to minimize taxes.
If James finds evidence of financial misconduct she can sue the Trump Organization for damages but cannot file criminal charges.
The Manhattan district attorney’s probe into possible financial crimes and insurance fraud is very similar, however.
In that case, the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges in July last year.
His trial is due to begin in the middle of this year.
At the heart of the twin investigations are a decade’s worth of financial statements that Trump’s longtime accountants Mazar’s said last week were unreliable.
Mazar’s announced it was ending its relationship with Trump in part because of James’s findings.
With additional reporting by AFP
Who Is That Fox News Guest Who Complained About Monticello’s ‘Wokeism’?
Fox News on Monday hosted Jeffrey Tucker, a man it described as a “recent Monticello visitor” (video) to share his experience after attending the former home and slave plantation once owned by America’s founding father, statesman, and third President, Thomas Jefferson.
Fox brings on a guest who was a recent visitor to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, to complain about his tour guide over-emphasizing TJ’s history as a slave owner: “I just thought that Monticello would be protected from this disease of wokeism.” pic.twitter.com/dJZFjAiRGG
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 11, 2022
Tucker is not just a “recent Monticello visitor.”
Like many of America’s founding fathers, Jefferson was a slave owner and visitors to Monticello, now a museum and educational institution near Charlottesville, Virginia, are informed of that basic fact.
Tucker accused them of “debunking” Jefferson’s accomplishments.
Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves, and even Smithsonian magazine as far back as 2002 published a damning piece stating: “Jefferson owned slaves. He did not believe that all were created equal. He was a racist, incapable of rising above the thought of his time and place, and willing to profit from slave labor.”
Over the weekend Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, a far-right Christian conservative, lamented about her experience visiting Monticello.
“Campos-Duffy said that she was made to feel ‘ashamed’ and ‘guilty’ by the ‘diabolical’ information she received when she visited the historic mansion and museum,” Alternet reported.
“There are slaves across human history,” she said. “I get that. It’s a terrible history we should talk about but we should not feel guilty or ashamed of our leaders when we go and visit the people who brought us the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence. You leave feeling that way.”
Right-wing media is all over this “wokeism.” But really, who is this “recent Monticello visitor” Jeffrey Tucker?
“The conservative freakout seemingly started with a July 4 tweet from Jeffrey A. Tucker, who complained of ‘aggressive political messaging’ at Monticello,” Media Matters reports. “Tucker, who is the president of the Brownstone Institute — formed in May 2021 to oppose COVID-19 precautions — also wrote a column the same day for the conspiracy theory website The Epoch Times complaining about his visit there. The New York Post picked up the story and interviewed Tucker for its July 9 article titled ‘Monticello is going woke — and trashing Thomas Jefferson’s legacy in the process.’ The Post made clear that its ire is primarily focused on the estate teaching that Jefferson enslaved people.”
In September 2000, the Southern Poverty Law Center published “The Neo-Confederates,” reporting that Tucker is “listed on the racist League of the South’s Web page” as a founding member. The League of the South is “a white supremacist group that advocates for southern secession and an independent, white-dominated South,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The SPLC says Tucker denies his membership, but notes that “Tucker has written for League publications.”
Jeffrey Tucker also allegedly wrote or helped write at least some of Ron Paul’s racist and anti-LGBTQ newsletters. The Economist in 2008 reported: “according to numerous veterans of the libertarian movement, it was an open secret during the late-80s and early-90s who was ghostwriting the portions of Mr Paul’s newsletters not penned by the congressman himself: Lew Rockwell, founder of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and members of his staff, among them Jeffrey Tucker, now editorial vice president of the Institute.”
The Ludwig von Mises Institute is also listed in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s article, “The Neo-Confederates.”
Lindsey Graham Ordered by Judge to Obey Subpoena, Testify Before Special Criminal Grand Jury
Despite promising to fight the subpoena, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been ordered to obey the Fulton County, Georgia special criminal grand jury’s order to testify.
“Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that Graham will be required to testify on Aug. 2 after Graham said he would fight a subpoena to testify, citing executive privilege,” WSBTV reports.
Graham reportedly had asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to reexamine ‘certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”
Last week Graham’s attorneys defiantly declared the subpoena was “all politics.”
“Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington,” the attorneys for the Republican Senator said in a statement. “Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee. Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job.”
