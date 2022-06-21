'CHRISTIAN HERITAGE'?
Supreme Court Conservatives Say Taxpayers Must Fund Anti-LGBTQ Religious Private Schools
The Supreme Court voted 6-3 that it’s unconstitutional for a state government to withhold taxpayer funds from religious schools.
The case, Carson v. Makin, involved two Maine families who were denied state tuition assistance because they wanted to enroll their kids at a private Christian school that provides religious teaching. The state’s tuition assistance program only allows funding for private schools that are “nonsectarian.”
The families sued, claiming that the state policy violated their First Amendment rights to exercise their religious freedom. The Supreme Court’s conservative justices agreed — its liberal justices all dissented.
“This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build,” Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion.
The case has concerned non-religious citizens who don’t want taxpayer funds used to promote discriminatory religious views or champion certain religious beliefs above others. Now, religious schools that teach anti-LGBTQ beliefs could demand taxpayer funds from states’ school-funding programs.
The ruling also raises concerns about conservative plans to continue defunding and dismantling public education in favor of so-called “school choice.” School choice is a codeword for requiring citizens to pay for private schools, most of which can push religious and conservative messaging while discriminating against families, free from government oversight.
While conservatives say that “school choice” could allow parents to choose schools best aligned with their personal beliefs, it would also defund public education, the form of schooling used by most U.S. residents. It would also leave poorer students who live far from affordable, quality schools without much “choice” on where they can go.
Observers also worry that the court’s ruling may cause religious groups of all sorts to claim a right to taxpayer funds.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'CHRISTIAN HERITAGE'?
Texas Governor Abbott Signs ‘1836 Project’ Into Law to Promote ‘Patriotic Education’ and ‘Christian Heritage’
In the latest move in a wave of right-wing reaction against teaching about racism in American history, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation Monday establishing the “1836 Project,” an advisory committee that he said will promote “patriotic education” and ensure that future generations understand Texas values. The legislation requires the project to promote the state’s “Christian heritage.”
In May, New York Times correspondent Simon Romero noted a “flurry” of proposed measures in Texas that would amount to “some of the most aggressive efforts to control the teaching of American history” as “nearly a dozen other Republican-led states seek to ban or limit how the role of slavery and pervasive effects of racism can be taught.” The “1836 Project” is an apparent response to The New York Times’ longform journalism project, “The 1619 Project,” which examines U.S. history from 1619, the date of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived in colonial Virginia, and explores how the system of slavery shaped the nation’s history.
According to a report by Austin’s KAMR and KCIT, the 1836 Project will initially focus on parks, museums, and landmarks, but some teachers are concerned about the impact it will eventually have on curriculum and classroom teaching.
“To keep Texas the best state in the United States of America, we must never forget why Texas became so exceptional in the first place,” Abbott said during the signing ceremony. Under the law, every newcomer to Texas who applies for a driver’s license will get an official pamphlet that “outlines Texas’s rich history as well as the principles that make Texas, Texas.” It also establishes an award that will recognize students’ knowledge of the “founding documents” of Texas history.
Historian Seth Cotlar was among those who responded to Abbott’s signing statement with posts about the state’s history of encouraging settlement by slave owners and its decision to secede from the Union in response to northern states’ hostility to the “beneficent and patriarchal system of African slavery.”
Given the long history of organized efforts to imbue Texas textbooks with right-wing political ideology and the current right-wing propaganda campaign against “critical race theory,” it seems likely that this committee will be a vehicle to advance those ideas, though the legislation creating the project does give a nod to a broader perspective. It calls for the project to “promote awareness among residents of this state of the following as they relate to the history of prosperity and democratic freedom in this state”:
(A) Texas history, including the indigenous peoples of this state, the Spanish and Mexican heritage of this state, Tejanos, the African-American heritage of this state, the Texas War for Independence, Juneteenth, annexation of Texas by the United States, the Christian heritage of this state, and this state’s heritage of keeping and bearing firearms in defense of life and liberty and for use in hunting;
(B) the founding documents of this state;
(C) the founders of this state;
(D) state civics; and
(E) the role of this state in passing and reauthorizing the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 (52 U.S.C. Section 10101 et seq.), highlighting:
(i) President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the act;
(ii) President George W. Bush’s 25-year extension of the act; and
(iii) Congresswoman Barbara Jordan’s successful efforts to broaden the act to include Spanish-speaking communities;
The governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the state House of Representatives are each empowered to appoint three members for two-year terms to the project’s advisory board, which the legislation says will be “reflective of the diversity of the state.” Right Wing Watch will report the 1836 Project’s initial advisory committee members when they are named.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- 'ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY'1 day ago
MAGA Rep. Madison Cawthorn Says Trump Created “Dangerous Setting” at Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
- News2 days ago
Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
- 'A WAR FOR AMERICA’S DEMOCRACY'1 day ago
GOP Rep. Kinzinger: “My Party Has Utterly Failed the American People”
- SCOTUS1 day ago
13 Devastating Abortion Facts to Know If SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade
- News23 hours ago
“RINO Hunting”: Twitter and Facebook Censor Missouri Republican’s Violent Ad 6 Hours After Its Release
- 'A LITTLE RACIST'22 hours ago
U.S. Students Aren’t Being Taught About This Pivotal Era of Black History, Study Shows
- 'RUSSIAN ASSET'4 hours ago
Stephen Colbert Called Trump “Putin’s Puppet”, Slams Fox News Over Capitol Riots
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'5 hours ago
Far-Right Texas Republican Platform Calls for State to Secede From U.S.