‘It’s Time’: Jan. 6 Chair Announces Committee Wants Ginni Thomas to Testify

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is now at a point where he thinks the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack needs far right-wing activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas to deliver sworn testimony. The Committee had considered asking Thomas, the spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice, to talk with them last year, but later rejected the idea.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chairman Thompson said late Thursday morning to several reporters, including Axios’ Andrew Solender.

Axios adds Thomas said: “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas.” He “declined to go into further detail about what she’ll be asked.”

“Other emails,” Axios notes, “reported by the New York Times, reveal that Eastman messaged a pro-Trump lawyer claiming to have insight into a ‘heated fight’ between Supreme Court justices over whether to hear an election case.”

It’s unknown how Eastman would have that information.

Ginni Thomas was caught in a months-long secret text messaging conversation with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, trying to pressure him to do something to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She was caught emailing two Arizona Republican lawmakers trying to pressure them to send alternate electoral, something that does not exist, to throw the state’s Electoral votes to Donald Trump. Later, the number of lawmakers jumped to 29. And now it has been revealed she was emailing with the far right-wing attorney who authored the “coup memo,” and who Trump used to try to pressure his vice president to illegally refuse to count votes from several states President-elect Joe Biden won.

