‘Doesn’t Care About Dead Children’: Senator Blasted for Opposing Gun Bill Says He’s ‘More Interested’ in Winning Elections

A Republican Senator was quickly put in the hot seat after he admitted that he’s “more interested” in winning elections than in voting for a very modest gun safety bill supported even by Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The legislation, while not offering much for those who were hoping to see a ban on military-grade assault weapons and magazines, and universal background checks offers a little bit of hope by encouraging, but not mandating states to enact red flag laws.

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota announced his opposition to the entire Senate bill on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags,” Cramer said, according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.

Sen Kevin Cramer (R-ND) re: red flag laws for gun control “I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags. Quite honestly, as Republicans .. and we have a pretty good opportunity to do that” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 14, 2022

