'QUITE HONESTLY AS REPUBLICANS'
‘Doesn’t Care About Dead Children’: Senator Blasted for Opposing Gun Bill Says He’s ‘More Interested’ in Winning Elections
A Republican Senator was quickly put in the hot seat after he admitted that he’s “more interested” in winning elections than in voting for a very modest gun safety bill supported even by Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The legislation, while not offering much for those who were hoping to see a ban on military-grade assault weapons and magazines, and universal background checks offers a little bit of hope by encouraging, but not mandating states to enact red flag laws.
Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota announced his opposition to the entire Senate bill on Tuesday afternoon.
“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags,” Cramer said, according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.
Sen Kevin Cramer (R-ND) re: red flag laws for gun control
“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags. Quite honestly, as Republicans .. and we have a pretty good opportunity to do that”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 14, 2022
Reaction was swift.
Kevin Cramer doesn’t care about dead children, he cares about power. https://t.co/toNxP1m6b6
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 14, 2022
It’s nice of Sen. Kevin Cramer to help write ads for the Democrats. https://t.co/sUgTRcKZo0
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) June 14, 2022
Shorter Kevin Cramer (R-NRA):
“I am a cynical soulless partisan who is just fine with children getting murdered so long as my political party wins.”
— Demosthenes (@trabaria) June 14, 2022
Kevin Cramer’s disgusting comments (but also very truthful) should be in every midterm ad. Republican voters should be shamed for the carnage they vote for. https://t.co/XlB1xEGStu
— Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) June 14, 2022
Senator Kevin Cramer just told reporters that he is “more interested in the red wave” than red flag laws.
The GOP doesn’t care whether American kids live or die.
— Virginia Teen Democrats (@VATeenDems) June 14, 2022
Sen. Kevin Cramer proving that he puts Republican elections over the safety of Americans – which continues to be the Republican position on everything. https://t.co/hAMKdnE6gA
— Shawn Peirce (@_silversmith) June 14, 2022
Kevin Cramer is a trash human example #1,649 https://t.co/rnZkh3k86V
— Lynae M 🌻 (@LynaeJM) June 14, 2022
“Elections not lives” – Sen Kevin Cramer (R-ND) https://t.co/jwVXzmOLuX
— Sarcastic Mastiff (@CurlySue76) June 14, 2022
“We could give two shits about the lives of children. We only care about power.” https://t.co/krViZjWGOM
— Real Independant (@Nicholas_Ind) June 14, 2022
Thanks for honestly saying that the rights of killers matter to you more than children’s lives.
Unless they’re unborn, of course. Then the fetus’ life matters more than the mother’s.https://t.co/kKT7ySiMtA
— Jeanne Burch ☮ (@bulmasan) June 14, 2022
“Fuck your kids.” –@kevincramer https://t.co/uDgjQ8jRt4
— james shoquist (@jshoquist3) June 14, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Watch: Liz Cheney Mocks ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ – and Shows He Was Behind False Claim of Trump Victory
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Idaho Sheriff Releases Addresses of ‘Patriot Front’ Members Accused of Planning Riot
- News2 days ago
‘There Will Be a Prosecution in Mr. Trump’s Future’: CNN Legal Expert
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says You ‘Can’t See’ Video Footage of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
- News1 day ago
Trump Lashes Out at ‘Marxist’ Bill Barr After Former AG Admits He Thought Trump Was ‘Detached from Reality’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
‘Pack Your Stuff and Get Out’: Patriot Front Member Kicked Out of His Mom’s House Following Arrest
- News1 day ago
‘Do Your Job or Resign’: Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Idaho Cops Inundated With Death Threats After Bagging White Supremacist Patriot Front Members: Report