Connect with us

'QUITE HONESTLY AS REPUBLICANS'

‘Doesn’t Care About Dead Children’: Senator Blasted for Opposing Gun Bill Says He’s ‘More Interested’ in Winning Elections

Published

on

A Republican Senator was quickly put in the hot seat after he admitted that he’s “more interested” in winning elections than in voting for a very modest gun safety bill supported even by Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The legislation, while not offering much for those who were hoping to see a ban on military-grade assault weapons and magazines, and universal background checks offers a little bit of hope by encouraging, but not mandating states to enact red flag laws.

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota announced his opposition to the entire Senate bill on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags,” Cramer said, according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.

Reaction was swift.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.