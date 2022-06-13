News
‘Do Your Job or Resign’: Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s second hearing, televised live Monday, made the case that Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud were false after many of his closest advisors on his campaign and even in his administration repeatedly told him Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 presidential election, that he definitely lost, and that any possible fraud was minimal and would not change the results.
Even Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General Bill Barr, who for years had been accused of acting like his personal lawyer and not the top law enforcement official in the federal government, told Trump he lost, and labeled him “detached from reality” for supporting the conspiracy theories put before him by people like Rudy Giuliani.
The Committee on Monday also made the case the Trump campaign “was a complete grift,” as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell notes:
NEW: Jan. 6 committee establishes the Trump campaign was a complete grift — they raised $250 million after the election for the “Official Election Defense Fund” which did not exist and the money instead went to Trump hotels and his own Save America PAC
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 13, 2022
“Interesting theory today — the big fraud was also the big ripoff,” observes former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade. “Trump’s lie was used as a fundraising ploy. Could be a basis for wire fraud claims.”
Law & Crime reports the former president “and his allies raised $250 million on bogus election fraud claims through ads that misled donors about where the money was going, the Jan. 6 Committee found in a video presentation ending their second public hearing on Monday.”
Legal experts, like former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, are saying the January 6 Committee is making its case.
The J6 committee is proving Donald Trump’s crimes with the voices – the testimony – of Republican witnesses. And Rep. Lofgren stated it plainly: “the big lie was also a big rip off” of Trump supporters.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 13, 2022
Others are suggesting if not stating outright that Attorney General Merrick Garland must have Donald Trump charged with crimes against the United States.
Noted legal scholar and Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, citing federal law, suggests – if charged –Trump or someone in his orbit might face up to 20 years:
So it turns out that there was plenty of fraud in the 2020 election. But it wasn’t VOTER fraud.
No, it was WIRE fraud — through Trump’s scheme to raise tens of millions of dollars from supporters by claiming the election was stolen.
Penalty? Up to 20 yrs under 18 USC § 1343
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 13, 2022
Tribe actually lists five crimes DOJ could charge Trump with:
Today’s testimony opens a new possibility: charging Trump not only with seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384), inciting insurrection (2383), defrauding the US (371) & obstructing a congressional proceeding (1505) but also wire fraud (18 USC 1343): fleecing ordinary citizens of $$$$$
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 13, 2022
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, Richard Signorelli, is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and the Dept. of Justice in general to do their jobs and prosecute:
The fleecing of MAGA in the amount of $250M by falsely claiming voter fraud constitutes wire/mail fraud which should be prosecuted by @TheJusticeDept. WTFU Garland/@LisaMonaco Do your job in a timely & comprehensive manner.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 13, 2022
Signorelli did not stop there.
He called on top DOJ officials to charge someone, presumably Trump or a “higherup”: “Do your job or resign.”
He directed his remarks to the Dept. of Justice’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney of Washington, D.C. Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Damian Williams, along with Garland, Monaco, and DOJ.
My overall impression of the well done @January6thCmte presentation:
Exposes the incompetence of Garland/@LisaMonaco @TheJusticeDept @DOJCrimDiv (Polite) @USAO_DC (Graves) @SDNYnews (Williams) for having done 0 to charge a single higherup for any crime. Do your job or resign.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 13, 2022
Put a possible federal prosecution of Trump aside for a moment. Garland/@LisaMonaco have not prosecuted a single high level person for '20 election fraud, 1/6 insurrection, fundraising fraud, etc. Their inaction is indefensible.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) June 13, 2022
Merrick Garland’s Response About Any Possible High-Level January 6 Prosecutions? ‘Cagey’
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland once again is facing criticism over what some see as a lack of prosecutorial action against Donald Trump and his advisors over the January 6 insurrection and the former president’s “big lie” that the election was stolen.
After the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack concluded on Monday, Garland held a press conference to announce new prosecutions on firearms. He was asked if he was watching the House January 6 hearings.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday he plans to watch the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s hearings in their entirety, but he remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol,” Politico reported.
“I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said in response to a question at an afternoon press conference about efforts to prosecute gun trafficking. “I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings, as well.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland on #January6thHearings: “I am watching and I will be watching all of the hearings…and I can assure you that the January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.” pic.twitter.com/Oi4AhYvrAX
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2022
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing notes Garland was “asked if any DOJ policy would limit pursuing charges against the most senior current or former government officials, says no.”
“This investigation is proceeding according to the facts and the law,” she quotes him saying. “We are not obstructed from continuing our investigation in any way.”
Trump Lashes Out at ‘Marxist’ Bill Barr After Former AG Admits He Thought Trump Was ‘Detached from Reality’
During Monday’s televised House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, former Attorney General Bill Barr admitted in a sworn video deposition that immediately after the 2020 election Donald Trump lost, he thought the outgoing president had become “detached from reality.” Trump on social media quickly lashed out.
“I was somewhat demoralized, because I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff,” Barr says in video, referring to false claims of voter fraud, “he has, you know, lost contact with — he’s become detached from reality.”
“The election was not stolen by fraud,” Barr adds. He concluded by mocking far-right activist and convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules” movie, which has been widely debunked.
WATCH: In video testimony, former Attorney General Bill Barr said that President Trump was not interested in “actual facts” of election fraud allegations and he worried that Trump became “detached from reality.” https://t.co/P844fbthQE pic.twitter.com/Z8pGpsSzwN
— Washington Week | PBS (@washingtonweek) June 13, 2022
Trump soon lashed out at Barr through his official spokesperson, Liz Harrington:
Trump spokesperson says Bill Barr is now a Marxist. pic.twitter.com/0k4Y94Xw4H
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022
Watch: Liz Cheney Mocks ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ – and Shows He Was Behind False Claim of Trump Victory
The Ranking Member of the House Select Committee for the January 6 Attack, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, took a swipe at former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, once heralded as “America’s Mayor,” depicting him as “apparently inebriated,” while showing video of a Trump official stating Giuliani was behind Trump’s false claim he had won the election.
Making the case that then-President Donald Trump knew well he had lost, knew well there was no significant fraud, but lied to the American people anyway, Cheney told America that Giuliani provided Trump with the opinion he wanted to make those false claims.
“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won.”
1/6 Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY):
“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won.” pic.twitter.com/bZby2Dg0KT
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
Her claims were later upheld by video testimony of Trump campaign officials Jason Miller and Bill Stepien, who also made clear Trump had lost and was counseled to not declare victory, as did Attorney General Bill Barr.
“The mayor was definitely intoxicated,” Miller says in his video deposition.
During 1/6 hearing, Former Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Jason Miller says Rudy Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” while speaking to President Trump on election night.
Miller says Giuliani was saying “They’re stealing it from us.” pic.twitter.com/1CTlPHjAL5
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
NOW: @JasonMillerinDC just testified @RudyGiuliani was drunk election night! While Miller said Trump should NOT declare victory… Giuliani said “We need to say we won” and that anyone who didn’t agree with that “was weak”. pic.twitter.com/hVKj3sxtEO
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 13, 2022
New: Jan. 6 committee plays video of former Trump aide Jason Miller testifying that it was Rudy Giuliani who recommended Trump to falsely and prematurely declare victory on Election Night — “We need to go say we won”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 13, 2022
Stepien doing everything he can not to say that Giuliani was completely hammered.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 13, 2022
Stepien testified that he specifically counseled Trump to tell his supporters that the race was too close to call and that votes were still be counted.
Trump disagreed and went out and declared victory.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 13, 2022
Video clip of former Atty General Bill Barr: “Right out of the box on election night, the President claimed that there was major fraud underway. I mean, this happened, as far as I could tell, before there was actually any potential of looking at evidence.”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 13, 2022
