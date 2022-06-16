‘Can’t Wait’: Ginni Thomas Says She ‘Looks Forward’ to Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee

Ginni Thomas says she is looking forward to speaking to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack after its Chairman indicated she would be called on to testify.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Thomas told the right-wing website The Daily Caller on Thursday. Thomas reportedly did not respond when asked what misconceptions she was referring to.

For nearly a year one of the issues the Committee has been deliberating is whether or not to ask Thomas to speak with them. Last summer reportedly they were interested in pursuing her testimony, months later it was reported they decided against it.

Thursday morning Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters “it’s time” to have Thomas, spouse of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a far right wing activist and lobbyist, testify before them. That decision came after the latest revelation that Ginni Thomas had been emailing with Trump “coup memo” attorney John Eastman, one of the chief instigators of the unlawful plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

