BREAKING NEWS
‘Can’t Wait’: Ginni Thomas Says She ‘Looks Forward’ to Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee
Ginni Thomas says she is looking forward to speaking to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack after its Chairman indicated she would be called on to testify.
“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Thomas told the right-wing website The Daily Caller on Thursday. Thomas reportedly did not respond when asked what misconceptions she was referring to.
For nearly a year one of the issues the Committee has been deliberating is whether or not to ask Thomas to speak with them. Last summer reportedly they were interested in pursuing her testimony, months later it was reported they decided against it.
Thursday morning Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters “it’s time” to have Thomas, spouse of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice and a far right wing activist and lobbyist, testify before them. That decision came after the latest revelation that Ginni Thomas had been emailing with Trump “coup memo” attorney John Eastman, one of the chief instigators of the unlawful plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
RELATED:
Ginni Thomas Looking Like ‘Full Fledged Potential Co-Conspirator’ After Discovery of Emails With Eastman: Legal Expert
Critics Wonder Why Ginni Thomas ‘Ethics Crisis’ Is Ignored as Supreme Court Investigates Its Own Clerks for Roe Leak
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘It’s Time’: Jan. 6 Chair Announces Committee Wants Ginni Thomas to Testify
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is now at a point where he thinks the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack needs far right-wing activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas to deliver sworn testimony. The Committee had considered asking Thomas, the spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice, to talk with them last year, but later rejected the idea.
“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chairman Thompson said late Thursday morning to several reporters, including Axios’ Andrew Solender.
NEW: Jan. 6 Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson says they will request testimony from Ginni Thomas in light of the Eastman emails.
“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee.”
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 16, 2022
Axios adds Thomas said: “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas.” He “declined to go into further detail about what she’ll be asked.”
“Other emails,” Axios notes, “reported by the New York Times, reveal that Eastman messaged a pro-Trump lawyer claiming to have insight into a ‘heated fight’ between Supreme Court justices over whether to hear an election case.”
It’s unknown how Eastman would have that information.
Ginni Thomas was caught in a months-long secret text messaging conversation with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, trying to pressure him to do something to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She was caught emailing two Arizona Republican lawmakers trying to pressure them to send alternate electoral, something that does not exist, to throw the state’s Electoral votes to Donald Trump. Later, the number of lawmakers jumped to 29. And now it has been revealed she was emailing with the far right-wing attorney who authored the “coup memo,” and who Trump used to try to pressure his vice president to illegally refuse to count votes from several states President-elect Joe Biden won.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Ginni Thomas Corresponded with ‘Coup Memo’ Author John Eastman: Report
Ginni Thomas, the far right-wing activist and lobbyist who is spouse to a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice, corresponded with John Eastman, a now-former law professor, far right-wing activist, author of the infamous “coup memo,” and the current chairman of the anti-LGBTQ group National Organization For Marriage.
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has obtained that email correspondence, The Washington Post reveals Wednesday evening in an exclusive report, citing three people involved in the committee’s investigation.
“The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said,” The Post reports. They declined to provide further details, but the Committee is now “discussing whether to spend time during their public hearings exploring Ginni Thomas’s role in the attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.”
Thomas also emailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers, attempting to pressure them to help overturn the election by sending an “alternate slate” of electors. She also had a months-long text message conversation with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Eastman is seen as instrumental in Donald Trump’s efforts to block Congress from certifying the Electoral College count of the states’ votes on January 6.
Thomas has worked to overturn a free and fair presidential election at both the state and federal levels, while her spouse voted to block the American public from learning about her involvement in those efforts.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Fauci Tests Positive for COVID
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the face of the U.S. government’s coronavirus response across two administrations, has just tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Fauci, 81, serves as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, along with his regular duties as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the U.S. government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH).
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports it’s the first time Fauci has tested positive since the pandemic began over two years ago.
The National Institutes of Health “says he has mild symptoms and has been boosted twice,” she adds.
ABC News adds Fauci has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden.
Fauci has become something of a folk hero among the left, but anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and many if not most conservatives have turned him into a villain, with some even falsely claiming he’s responsible for the actual coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Pack Your Stuff and Get Out’: Patriot Front Member Kicked Out of His Mom’s House Following Arrest
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Capitol Police Confirm Georgia GOP Congressman Led 15 Visitors on Tour of US Capitol Complex on Jan. 5
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says You ‘Can’t See’ Video Footage of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Actually Healthy for Us’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promotes Global Warming and More Carbon (Video)
- News3 days ago
‘Do Your Job or Resign’: Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Idaho Cops Inundated With Death Threats After Bagging White Supremacist Patriot Front Members: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Next Hearing – Says Delay Is ‘No Big Deal’