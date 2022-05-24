Connect with us

News

Trump Faces 'Embarrassing' Defeat as Candidate He Un-Endorsed Stages Comeback: CNN Election Analyst

Published

on

While most of the attention about Tuesday’s state primaries has focused on the predicted failure by Donald Trump-endorsed David Perdue to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on the November midterm ballot, CNN’s election analyst Harry Enten claims the former president is on the verge of suffering a second humiliating loss.

In this case, it’s a Republican Party candidate in Alabama whose fortunes took a turn for the better after the former president un-endorsed him.

Speaking with “New Day” host John Berman about what to expect in multiple primaries, Enten noted that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) — who notably spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal “ rally on Jan 6th that preceded the Capitol riot — had his Trump endorsement rescinded in March because of his initial poor polling numbers with voters.

That has now changed as he is neck and neck with two other candidates seeking to fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

“What is the impact of unendorsement?” he was asked.

“Yeah, that’s the question,” Enten replied. “If Mo Brooks is able to reach that, that’s embarrassing.”

Watch below:

 

Click to comment
 
 

