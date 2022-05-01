RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames Obama for ‘Erosion’ of Free Speech Because It’s Not a ‘White Guy Thing’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended white people on Sunday after Time magazine argued that free speech has become a “tech bro obsession.”
“I don’t underestimate the influence culturally, especially in Big Tech and government of the Chinese model,” Campos-Duffy reacted. “There are a lot of people and they are the titans of our most important industries who look at China and go, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be great if we could control like that.'”
“What struck me is somehow free speech is a white guy thing,” she continued. “Like, what the heck is that? Like, I’m — it’s so offensive. Talk about people who are so sensitive to minorities. That is offensive.”
Campos-Duffy noted that her mother is an immigrant from Cuba.
“Free speech is exactly what we love and we’re seeing it eroded,” the Fox News host opined. “My mother grew up with the influence of the communists. And there are so many times, frankly, since the time that Barack Obama was elected where she said things are looking very familiar to me and you have seen this erosion.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Conservative School Board Member Storms Out of Meeting as She Faces Censure for Sex Ed Rant Gone Awry
Conservative Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy this week stormed out of a meeting as her colleagues passed a motion censuring her for inadvertently posting a link to a pornographic website in a public Facebook post.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Boddy refused to apologize for posting the pornographic link on her official Facebook account, and she argued that it was something that people needed to see so they could know what is supposedly being taught to students.
“I’m not going to apologize for putting these sites up and I don’t regret putting them up,” she wrote in response to criticism. “A light needs to be shined on this material. I urge the community to examine them and ask yourself if you want to know whether they are in your school or not.”
In reality, the pornographic material posted by Boddy is not taught at any Lakota Local Schools.
Lakota school board president Lynda O’Connor and her colleagues held a vote to censure Boddy this week, and she remained defiant by walking out during the vote.
“I will not be a part of this political ruse!” she said as she left the meeting.
O’Connor, however, was less than sympathetic to Boddy’s cause.
“We are outraged that Mrs. Boddy would post such inappropriate content on her elected official social media account,” O’Connor said. “Furthermore, to make a public accusation that our curriculum contains such pornographic material is deplorable.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“I will not be part of this political ruse,” board member Darbi Boddy said as she left in the middle of the vote to censure her. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/PGbz6cPoWB
— mad mitch (@maddiemitch_) April 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Elon Musk’s Attack on AOC Draws Far Right Twitter Trolls – and Charges of ‘Staggering’ Misogyny
Whether you believe him or not (don’t), Elon Musk claims he is buying Twitter to protect “free speech” but he’s already turning the top social media platform into a home for the far-right – exactly as liberals warned.
On Thursday the billionaire was accused of sounding “just like Trump” when he posted a demonstrably false meme alleging conservatives haven’t changed since 2008, while the “center” and liberals have moved to the left – with liberals running to the extreme far left. Again, demonstrably false.
Apparently not thrilled by the massive negative response from the left, on Friday Musk tweeted, “The far left hates everyone, themselves included!”
About 20 minutes later, again apparently gauging reaction, he added: “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love,” acting as if he already owned the place – which he does not.
Friday night, Musk responded to a tweet from a powerful sitting member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). While she did not tag him, it was clearly about him.
“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she wrote.
News reported Friday suggested Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked Musk to buy the social media site – and “libertarians” like Thiel urged him on.
The Wall Street Journal reported hours earlier that Dorsey “was whispering in Mr. Musk’s ear that Twitter should be a private company, people familiar with the matter say.” The Journal also reported billionaire Peter Thiel, a strong Trump backer, had been urging Musk to get involved. Thiel is also a strong backer of Trump-aligned MAGA candidates.
So it’s no wonder that Musk responded to AOC in a most vile manner, sexualizing her remarks, which was a dog whistle – if not a clarion call – to the misogynistic far right, who came barking with glee.
This was Musk’s ugly response:
Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ??
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022
Emma Vigeland, the co-host and producer of The Majority Report with Sam Seder weighed in: “Congratulations on reaching yet another right-wing milestone, Elon: projecting your own creepy sexual fixations onto Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s a rite of passage!”
Geraldine DeRuiter, “the voice behind the award-winning Everywhereist blog,” observed: “This is how the owner of this platform is choosing to engage with elected female officials. The misogyny is staggering.”
Here’s how the far-right responded to Musk’s tweet:
BREAKING: AOC wants to sleep with Elon. https://t.co/sZkkc04EDo
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 29, 2022
OH SNAP ELON JUST BTFO’D AOC DAMN WUT https://t.co/ru0mhOGmaP
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 29, 2022
can you imagine how angry this must be making her?
you could power a continent by just sticking a turbine near the steam bellowing out of her ears. https://t.co/tBoYNl14Cl
— Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaUS) April 29, 2022
Sparks are flying. Love is in the air. https://t.co/Q0lxV8bgXz
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 29, 2022
This man is the king of the world. https://t.co/j8ExLzK8Wk
— Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 29, 2022
Image by Thomas Hawk via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Nevada Parents Group Rep. Launches Off the Rails Rant at School Board Meeting – Gets Escorted Out
A woman who says she’s from a Nevada parent’s group unleashed an out-of-control rant on the Clark County School Board Thursday, attacking water rights, Planned Parenthood, school trips to Disneyland, claims about “sexually-confused teachers,” and even accusing one member of having a box of “pubic hair.”
The woman, who introduced herself as Stephanie Kinsley from My Children’s Advocate, began by attacking the school board for discussing a sex education curriculum.
“I would like to address why a state that’s failing in school is trying to take on sex-ed – you can’t get math right, why are you trying to take on sex-ed?”
She then immediately attacked the district superintendent’s salary which she labeled “disgusting.”
“Also,” Kinsley continued, “one of the reasons we’re having so much water missing from Nevada is we’re giving seven times the allotted amount to California, which also California is where we happen to take our kids for Disneyland, which is our school trips –” Kinsley said until a board member interjected because she was off-topic.
“Disney is, we’re finding out, super creepy and weird. California allows you to have sex with kids as long as there’s a 10-year or less age difference, that that’s where we’re taking our kids? With our, our sexually-confused teachers who don’t have children of their own?”
The audience then applauded.
“I’ve been with my husband for 27 years. I’ve never had to discuss my sex life in public, because my three beautiful kids, teach your girls to not let every guy come in them, so they don’t have abortions, take control of your children,” she said.
“Don’t let everyone ejaculate in you. Control your own body so you don’t have abortions.”
“Planned Parenthood,” she said, (inaudible) “to kill minorities.”
As the board tried to stop her from continuing her off the wall rant she demanded to know, “Why you cutting off my time?”
“You’re completely out of order,” she was told, then asked to leave the dais.
“No. No. You don’t get to control – Hey! Hey!” Kinsley shouted.
“You have a box of pubic hair,” she declared to a board member, then switched to say, “you have a book of public hair,” as she pointed.
“I know about your book!”
Security officers came and escorted her away.
My Children’s Advocate has a website that appears to be anti-LGBTQ rights, anti-mask, and anti-CRT. On its Facebook page it is promoting Republican Joey Gilbert for governor.
Its most recent post includes these hashtags: #groomers #perverts #genderconfusion #childabuse #woketeachers #saveyourkids #pedos #satanic #evil #agenda.
Full meeting video is here.
Watch:
A leader of a parent group that supports Nevada Republican candidates got kicked out of the Clark County School Board meeting after going off topic to imply teachers are having sexual relationships with students during trips to Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/heGojT6u3d
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) April 29, 2022
