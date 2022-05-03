News
Legal Expert Reveals Two Reasons Why Conservatives Might Have Leaked Roe Draft — Not the Court’s ‘Outraged Liberals’
A draft ruling leaked that appears to show the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade, and a legal expert examined why someone would have made the exceedingly rare move to reveal the court’s inner workings on a matter of such importance.
Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, told “Morning Joe” that there were several possibilities that might have motivated the leaker, and she cautioned against assuming it could have come from someone who disagreed with the majority opinion drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.
“It’s possible that horse trading does occur, you’ll see drafts go back and forth,” McQuade said. “Someone will say, ‘I can’t sign on to this opinion, but what I could sign on to is one that is the position that the Dobbs case was actually advocating for, which is a ban after 15 weeks or later, so we could see that. But what I don’t think we’re going to see is a complete reversal that says Roe still stands, which was the viability standard.”
Leaks rarely come from inside the court, especially on pending matters, and McQuade said it was highly significant.
“It really begs the question, who is behind this leak and why?” she said. “There are a lot of theories. You know, one is that it is the outraged liberals on the court. The other is that it is some of the conservatives trying to dull the uproar when this ultimately comes out.”
“There is also the possibility that it is somebody who wants to see this case locked in, this decision, because those who care about legitimacy, like Chief Justice [John] Roberts, will be very uninclined to want to change their view after it has been out there in the public domain, less it appears that they are caving to public pressure,” McQuade added. “So I think that really speaks a lot about what is going on in the internal dynamics of the court here.”
Watch the clip below or at this link:
News
‘Civil War to Wipe ‘Em Off the [Expletive] Map’: New Video Revealed in Case of NC Cop Who Made Racist Comments
On Monday, WECT News reported that a second video has been made public of a Wilmington, North Carolina police officer who was terminated two years ago after dashboard camera footage showed him and two other officers making racist comments.
“The videos came to light in June 2020, when tensions between police and the public reached a boiling point following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis by a white police officer,” reported Michael Praats. “Some of the statements made by some of the officers in the initial recordings included saying a magistrate judge needed a ‘bullet in her head right then and move on,’ and advocating for a ‘civil war to wipe ‘em off the [expletive] map.’”
Court documents revealed that in the second recording, taken on May 31 of that year, “Petitioner’s reference to WPD Sergeant (now Lieutenant) [name withheld] as a ‘thing,’ and Petitioner’s response and apparent agreement with Piner’s statement that ‘She’s dumb as a box of rocks.’”
The three police involved were Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II, and Officer Kevin Piner, all of whom were fired after the release of the first tape. However, Gilmore attempted to appeal to be reinstated, claiming that the comments on the tape were protected religious beliefs rather than racism. “The Holy Bible teaches that no one should bow down before another human being or idol and worship them,” Gilmore explained in his appeal letter in 2020. “This conversation was about the Black Lives Matter protesters and was not racially motivated but expressed my personal opinions, based on my religious beliefs.”
In recent months, several more police officers have been terminated over revelations about bad conduct.
In January alone, a St. Petersburg, Florida officer was terminated after video showed him tasing a disabled Black man who had been lying on the ground after being removed from his wheelchair, and a Dallas, Texas officer was fired for repeatedly punching a man after trying to break up a fight outside a bar — and being restrained by several of his fellow officers.
News
Millions on Gay Dating App Grindr Have Had Precise Location Data Sold to the Highest Bidder for Years: Report
The precise location data of millions of users of the popular gay dating app Grindr has been for sale to the highest bidder for years, allowing purchasers to micro-target them for ad purposes, while making available possibly intimate details of their movements.
Those “precise movements,” The Wall Street Journal reports, “were collected from a digital advertising network and made available for sale,” since at least 2017. Grindr says it stopped the flow of the location data to advertising networks two years ago. Historical information may still be available.
Grindr, considered one of the first “geosocial” internet apps for LGBTQ people, was publicly released in 2009. It allows users to see other users’ profiles and sort by distance.
“The commercial availability of the personal information, which hasn’t been previously reported, illustrates the thriving market for at-times intimate details about users that can be harvested from mobile devices,” The Journal adds, noting a “U.S. Catholic official last year was outed as a Grindr user in a high-profile incident that involved analysis of similar data.”
The data for sale does not include names or phone numbers, but it is specific enough so those with access to it can “infer things like romantic encounters between specific users based on their device’s proximity to one another, as well as identify clues to people’s identities such as their workplaces and home addresses based on their patterns, habits and routines, people familiar with the data said.”
The Journal cites general concerns from national security officials “about the intelligence risks from commercially available information.” It also notes concern over the potential for blackmail.
“The U.S. government intervened to force a Chinese company into divesting itself from Grindr on national-security grounds in 2019—citing the risk of blackmail using the app data and the possibility of the Chinese government using the app’s data for surveillance purposes.”
A spokesperson for Near, the new owner of a mobile advertising company formerly named UM, told The Journal: “Every single entity in the advertising ecosystem has access to the information shared by Grindr and every other app that uses the real-time bidding system. That means thousands of entities have such access.”
In a blog post Monday, Grindr’s VP of Communications, Patrick Lenihan, calls the Journal’s report “old news,” and suggests the Journal is “[v]ictimizing LGBTQ+ people” by running “a sensationalized story.” He adds Grindr has “put privacy before profit.”
But it’s important that users know how their data was used or misused, even historically.
Read the entire report here.
This story has been updated to include Grindr’s public response to the Journal’s report.
Image by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘Can’t You Just Shoot Them?’ Trump Pentagon Chief Says Former President Wanted to Open Fire on BLM Protesters
Former President Donald Trump angrily demanded to know why he couldn’t order the U.S. military to shoot protestors who filled streets around the White House in June 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.
That’s the explosive revelation contained in former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s soon-to-be-released memoir, according to Mike Allen of Axios.
In “A Sacred Oath,” Esper confirms previous reporting that in multiple Oval Office meetings during the civil unrest, Trump suggested invoking the Insurrection Act to put U.S. military troops on the streets to quell violence. Esper opposed the move.
Esper describes a meeting in the first week of June, 2020 as “surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.”
“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump asked, according to the former defense secretary.
“The good news — this wasn’t a difficult decision,” Esper continues. “The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”
Axios reports that the book went through an extensive Pentagon clearance process, including reviews by “nearly three dozen 4-star generals, senior civilians, and some Cabinet members.”
The memoir confirms what reporter Michael Bender wrote last year in his book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump headed for ‘a couple of ugly nights’ in May that will expose his weaknesses: adviser
