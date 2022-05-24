News
Democratic Congressman Blasts ‘Baby Killer’ Ted Cruz
U. S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) minced no words Tuesday evening, responding to remarks made by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) about the mass shooting of 14 elementary school students and one teacher in Uvalde, Texas.
“Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer,” Congressman Gallego tweeted.
Cruz has been widely quoted by CNN and others as saying today, “Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens.”
Rep. Gallego, an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is seen as a possible primary challenger of Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) in 2024.
He also called Cruz “useless,” and said: “you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered.”
Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless. https://t.co/0tArGHosep
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022
Both tweets are going viral.
News
Trump Faces ‘Embarrassing’ Defeat as Candidate He Un-Endorsed Stages Comeback: CNN Election Analyst
While most of the attention about Tuesday’s state primaries has focused on the predicted failure by Donald Trump-endorsed David Perdue to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on the November midterm ballot, CNN’s election analyst Harry Enten claims the former president is on the verge of suffering a second humiliating loss.
In this case, it’s a Republican Party candidate in Alabama whose fortunes took a turn for the better after the former president un-endorsed him.
Speaking with “New Day” host John Berman about what to expect in multiple primaries, Enten noted that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) — who notably spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal “ rally on Jan 6th that preceded the Capitol riot — had his Trump endorsement rescinded in March because of his initial poor polling numbers with voters.
That has now changed as he is neck and neck with two other candidates seeking to fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
“What is the impact of unendorsement?” he was asked.
“Yeah, that’s the question,” Enten replied. “If Mo Brooks is able to reach that, that’s embarrassing.”
Watch below:
News
‘Substantial Reason to Believe’ Ronny Jackson Unlawfully Spent Thousands in Campaign Funds on Club Membership: Report
Trump White House Physician turned far-right MAGA Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson may have unlawfully used thousands of dollars in campaign funds to buy memberships at a private Texas dinner club, a non-partisan federal watchdog office revealed Monday, Forbes reported.
The non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), a ten-member board that is not comprised of members of Congress (and not to be confused with the House Committee on Congressional Ethics), issued a report stating:
“Rep. Ronny Jackson’s campaign committee, Texans for Ronny Jackson, reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes. If Rep. Jackson converted campaign funds from Texans for Ronny Jackson to personal use, or if Rep. Jackson’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Rep. Jackson may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”
It all stems from allegations Ronny Jackson used campaign finances to pay for a private social club, which is not allowed.
Much more TK @politicongress https://t.co/5gEUttg4tE pic.twitter.com/UI3vz751n9
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) May 23, 2022
The House Committee on Ethics in a statement said it “will review the matter.”
News
‘Lies and Hatred’: Top Russian Diplomat Resigns – Accuses Putin of Attacking Ukraine ‘To Remain in Power Forever’
A top Russian diplomat, the head of mission to the United Nations in Geneva, has resigned in a damning letter that accuses President Vladimir Putin and his associates of attacking Ukraine “to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity.”
For two decades Boris Bondarev says he has worked in Russia’s foreign ministry, as The Daily Beast reports. In his letter, posted by the Executive Director of United Nations Watch (below) Bondarev adds:
“To achieve that [power] they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”
UN Watch, an accredited non-governmental organization in Geneva, claims Bondarev has “defected.”
He singles out Sergey Lavrov, criticizing the Russian Foreign Minister for an increasing “level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry,” which he says have “become simply catastrophic.”
“Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s. A system has been built that deceives itself.”
Lavrov is perhaps best-known to Americans as one of the top Russian diplomats present in the Oval Office in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump gave them code word classified top secret intelligence, putting Israeli spies at risk, while celebrating his firing of FBI Director Jim Comey.
“Today,” Bondarev says, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country.”
Bondarev told the Associated Press: “Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow? I have to be concerned about it.”
BREAKING: ?? Russia’s Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country.”
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 23, 2022
Image of Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov by United Nations Photo via Flickr and a CC license
