RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages
U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the long-serving 70-year old Texas born, bred, and educated Republican who has been in government since 1985, on Monday doubled down on his attack on the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which found the U.S. Constitution requires same-sex couples to be afforded the same rights and responsibilities of marriage as their different-sex peers.
He falsely claimed the ruling “mandated” same-sex marriages, which would literally mean Americans have been forced to marry someone of the same gender. Two weeks ago he labeled the ruling an “edict,” with the same effect.
“Over our nation’s history there’s been something for everyone to love, or hate, from Plessy v. Ferguson, which established the shameful ‘separate but equal’ doctrine for public schools – ultimately overruled in Brown v. Board of Education, to Obergefell, which mandated same-sex marriages,” Cornyn declared Monday during the Senate confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court Justice.
Cornyn was wrong in his remarks but not because he was confused. The former Senate Minority and Majority Whip who has also been a judge and an attorney general knows the law better than most.
“When the Supreme Court creates a right that is not even mentioned in the Constitution, the independence and the legitimacy of the Supreme Court itself is called into question,” Cornyn claimed, “because consent is discarded.”
As Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes, same-sex marriage is the next target for Republicans after they kill the constitutional right to abortion.
“Today, Sen. John Cornyn put Obergefell (the Supreme Court’s marriage equality decision) in the same category as Plessy v. Ferguson,” Stern writes. “How much clearer do Republicans need to be that they’re gunning for Obergefell?”
Oberlin political science professor Dr. Miranda Yaver, PhD offered a similar observation:
In case there was any doubt that Republicans are aiming at reversing same-sex marriage law, John Cornyn mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and then connected it to Obergefell v. Hodges.
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) April 4, 2022
Two weeks ago during Judge Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing, Stern wrote at Slate: “Loathing for Obergefell emerged early on Tuesday, when Republican Sen. John Cornyn launched a frontal assault on the ruling, then sought Jackson’s reaction.”
“He began by criticizing ‘substantive due process,’ which holds that the ‘liberty’ protected by the due process clause protects substantive rights, not just procedural ones. The Supreme Court has used this theory to enforce ‘unenumerated rights’ that it deems fundamental, including the right to marry, raise children, use contraception, and terminate a pregnancy. Along with equal protection, it served as the basis of Obergefell. According to Cornyn, however, this doctrine is ‘just another form of judicial policymaking’ that can be used ‘to justify basically any result.'”
He called Obergefell “a new right,” “an act of judicial policymaking,” and an “edict,” rather than a landmark ruling, similar to his false claim on Monday that it “mandated” same-sex marriage. He also called the ruling “a dramatic departure from previous laws” that contradicted “234 years” of history, as Stern reported.
Cornyn wasn’t done yet.
The Texas Republican “also dismissed Obergefell as ‘court-made law that we’re all supposed to salute smartly and follow because nine people who are unelected, who have lifetime tenure, whose salary cannot be reduced while they serve in office—five of them decide that this is the way the world should be.'”
Watch Cornyn from Monday’s vote:
Republican Senator John Cornyn attacks the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision—
which guarantees the right to marry—
saying it undermines the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/UOxrsPUSl6
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) April 4, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tennessee Republicans Voting This Week to Bypass Obergefell With Bill That Creates All-Age Marriages
Tennessee House and Senate Republicans are voting on legislation this week that effectively attempts to bypass the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling that finds same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities to marriage as their different-sex peers. The bill creates all-age marriages classified as common-law “one man and one woman” unions while mandating the state defend in court any clerk who decides to not issue a marriage license for any reason.
The extremist legislation comes as Republicans across the country are falsely claiming Democrats support the “grooming” of children – pedophilia – after Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary wrongly characterized the now-infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
WZTV reports the bill creates “a separate marriage class,” and points to an amended version of the original bill that adds this line to the legislation: “Establishes common law marriage in the state between one man and one woman.”
WKRN adds that opponents “say it would eliminate an age requirement, and in some instances, open the door for a coverup of child sex abuse.”
The bill’s sponsor makes clear his intent is to do an end-run around Obergefell.
“So, all this bill does is give an alternative form of marriage for those pastors and other individuals who have a conscientious objection to the current pathway to marriage in our law,” says GOP state Rep. Tom Leatherwood.
“There is not an explicit age limit,” Rep. Leatherwood, a former school teacher, admitted.
House Bill 233 has been placed on the Civil Justice Committee’s calendar for Wednesday. Its companion, Senate Bill 562 is on the Senate’s calendar for Thursday.
Image of Tom Leatherwood via Wikimedia and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clearly angered by several ludicrous questions posed by Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, culminating with one so vapid she demanded he provide examples – which he could not.
Among the ludicrous questions, Doocy asked if the Biden White House supports classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity before kindergarten.
“So if you guys oppose this law that bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K through three, does the White House support that kind of classroom instruction before kindergarten?” Doocy queried.
Psaki demanded proof.
“Do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?” she asked.
When Doocy had none, he claimed he was just asking the President’s opinion.
Psaki hit back hard with a reality check.
“I think that’s a relevant question,” she declared, calling the possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law “politically charged,” and “harsh.”
Psaki added that DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law “is putting parents and LGBTQ plus kids in a very difficult, a heartbreaking circumstance. And so I actually think that’s a pretty relevant question.”
She moved on and he did not press the issue.
Psaki seconds earlier had also blasted Doocy,
“We have spoken to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the past,” calling it “a reflection of politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues.”
“I would note that parents across the country are looking to, you know, national, state and district leaders to support our nation’s students to ensure that kids are treated equally in schools and that is certainly not this is not a reflection of that.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Since the Biden White House opposes DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law does it support classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity *before* kindergarten?pic.twitter.com/IDOL3QlhuQ#DontSayGay #LGBTQ
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 4, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Lindsey Graham Stuns: If GOP Controlled the Senate KBJ Wouldn’t Have Even Gotten a Hearing – Just Like Garland
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed Monday that if Republicans had control of the Senate instead of Democrats President Biden’s highly-qualified nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, would not even have been given a hearing – exactly what the Republicans did to then-President Barack Obama’s SCOTUS nominee, Merrick Garland.
“If we were in charge,” Graham said Monday during the Judiciary Committee’s vote on Judge Jackson, she “would not have been before this committee.”
He then went on to blame Democrats for then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell removing the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority vote.
Politico’s Sam Stein weighed in: “We are moving quickly towards a situation where if the Senate is in control of the opposite party of the president there will simply never be a SCOTUS confirmation. We may be there already,” he said, which is only half true — Democrats have voted to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court justices, while Republicans are making clear they won’t even get a hearing.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “If we were in charge, [Judge Jackson] would not have been before this committee.” pic.twitter.com/3C4gvvJaOT
— The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2022
