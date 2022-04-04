Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clearly angered by several ludicrous questions posed by Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, culminating with one so vapid she demanded he provide examples – which he could not.

Among the ludicrous questions, Doocy asked if the Biden White House supports classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity before kindergarten.

“So if you guys oppose this law that bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K through three, does the White House support that kind of classroom instruction before kindergarten?” Doocy queried.

Psaki demanded proof.

“Do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?” she asked.

When Doocy had none, he claimed he was just asking the President’s opinion.

Psaki hit back hard with a reality check.

“I think that’s a relevant question,” she declared, calling the possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law “politically charged,” and “harsh.”

Psaki added that DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law “is putting parents and LGBTQ plus kids in a very difficult, a heartbreaking circumstance. And so I actually think that’s a pretty relevant question.”

She moved on and he did not press the issue.

Psaki seconds earlier had also blasted Doocy,

“We have spoken to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the past,” calling it “a reflection of politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues.”

“I would note that parents across the country are looking to, you know, national, state and district leaders to support our nation’s students to ensure that kids are treated equally in schools and that is certainly not this is not a reflection of that.”

Watch: