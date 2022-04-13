CRIME
Watch: NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Arrest and the Hero Who Caught Him
The NYPD has just arrested Frank James, the suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting that left a reported 29 people injured, ten with gunshots. The hero who identified the suspect was also caught on camera.
Samantha Zirkin caught both on video. She says Zack Tahhan ID’d Frank James and called police. Reporters have confirmed the story, as has Gawker.
Thank and Zack Tahhan and @nypd9pct. Heroic! pic.twitter.com/4N1Fvp7mJW
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
Great job by @NYPD9Pct taking the Subway shooter into custody! pic.twitter.com/I4qXUl5QGC
— Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) April 13, 2022
Thank you Zack Tahhan! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/LZDBlCiMUl
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
PIX11’s Andrew Ramos and Bloomberg’s Natalie Wong confirm Zack Tahhan is the hero responsible for Frank James’ arrest:
Meet the hero identified as Zack Tahhan 👇👇👇 https://t.co/39U7ATsrtp
— Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 13, 2022
Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k
— Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Racist. Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Misogynistic: NYPD’s Suspect in Subway Shooting Left ‘Online Trail of Hate’ – Report
The videos are jaw-dropping. The language – antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic, and extraordinarily racist – filled with rage and hate.
Tuesday evening the NYPD announced Frank R. James is a person of interest in that morning’s subway mass shooting that left at least 23 people injured, including 10 with gunshots and five in critical condition. He remains at large. Wednesday morning NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced James is now a suspect in the attack, The New York Times reports.
Rolling Stone reports James “is a prolific user of social media, regularly uploading lengthy, often racist diatribes to both YouTube and Facebook in which he addresses a range of topics from the state of race relations in the United States to the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to videos reviewed by Rolling Stone.”
To be clear, Rolling Stone reports that although “the man in videos uploaded to both the YouTube and Facebook accounts never identifies himself by name, he bears a strong resemblance to photos of James distributed by authorities. In a news conference Tuesday, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stated Mayor Adams’ security detail has been bolstered ‘in light of the videos,’ the New York Times reported — thus indirectly confirming the link between James and the disturbing social media posts.”
In his videos — which number in the hundreds and feature titles such as “why we need more racial profiling,” “should the black woman be forcibly sterilized,” and “TO KILL OR NOT TO KILL” — James often rails against numerous racial and ethnic groups, including whites, Blacks, Jews and Latinos. He also compares people of color to “a bunch of turds in a toilet,” waiting to be “flushed” down the drain by society and implies that a race war between whites and Blacks is imminent. In one video, he calls Sept. 11, 2001 “the most beautiful day in the history of this country.”
Read the entire Rolling Stone piece here.
CRIME
Texas Gov. Abbott Orders ‘Hordes’ of Migrants Bussed to Capitol Hill – Attorney Warns He Should Read Federal Law First
Governor Greg Abbott received an unrequested warning from one of the nation’s most prominent national security attorneys in response to news the Texas Republican has ordered vehicles searched for undocumented immigrants and has chartered busses to send them to the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune‘s James Barragán. “We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
That may sound good to the Texas Republican’s far-right anti-immigrant base during a tight re-election campaign but national security lawyer Bradley Moss has some words of advice for Abbott.
Governor Abbott “really should review 8 USC 1324 before he sends Texas state officials to do anything that could get them in trouble,” Moss says.
8 U.S. Code § 1324, titled: “Bringing in and harboring certain aliens” essentially states that anyone wrongly “transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States,” can face up to 10 years in jail “for each alien in respect to whom such a violation occurs.”
.@GregAbbott_TX really should review 8 USC 1324 before he sends Texas state officials to do anything that could get them in trouble.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2022
Watch:
Greg Abbott announces he will bus migrants to Washington, D.C., “where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
There are federal laws prohibiting this.pic.twitter.com/cfc3kQwalN
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 6, 2022
CRIME
‘People Will Freak Out When They Hear’: Police Find 5 Fetuses in DC Anti-Abortion Activist’s Home (Video)
A police raid on anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy’s home in Washington, D.C. led to the discovery of five dead fetuses.
Handy was “indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020,” WUSA reports (video below).
“When I asked anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy what homicide detectives pulled out of her house Wednesday, she only said, ‘people will freak out when they hear,'” reported WUSA’s Nathan Baca.
Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall adds that a press release from Handy’s anti-abortion group claims she has had the fetuses since 2020.
THE LEDE HAS BEEN BURIED: HER ANTI-ABORTION ORGANIZATION SAID IN A PRESS RELEASE THAT SHE HAS HAD THESE FETUSES SINCE OCTOBER 2020 https://t.co/m783RqafrT pic.twitter.com/9oHG1D0fhe
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 31, 2022
“The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.”
WUSA details Handy’s history:
D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic — the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.
Watch:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Ohio School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Over ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn!’ After One Parent Complains
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Fox News Dangerously Declares War on Teachers: Calls for Violence, Accusations of ‘Inclination’ to Pedophilia
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Over, OK?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates Reporter Because Jan. 6 Riot Only Happened ‘One Time’
- News2 days ago
Distraught Over Orders to Investigate Trans Kids’ Families, Texas Child Welfare Workers Are Resigning
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
GOP Is a ‘Dime Store Front for a Terrorist Organization Called MAGA’ Suggests Political Science Professor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Highest Rates Ever’: Conservatives Force School Districts to Ban Over 1000 Books – LGBTQ and Black Authors Targeted
- News2 days ago
Liz Cheney Rakes in Whopping $3 Million in First Quarter Despite – or Because of – Trump Attacks
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Slightly Better Than Anticipated’: Experts Respond to Consumer Price News – ‘Surprise Is Slowdown in Core Inflation’