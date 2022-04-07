Trump White House Doc Turned MAGA Congressman Now Under Ethics Investigation

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who infamously told the American people that then-President Donald Trump could live to be 200 years old and had incredible genes, is now facing a House ethics investigation from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

Jackson, now Congressman Jackson, Republican of Texas, was the subject of a damning inspector general’s report that revealed as the Physician to the President he drank alcohol and “engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol,” took prescription drugs “raising concerns about his potential incapacity to provide proper medical care during [official] travel,” and “made sexual and denigrating statements” about a woman subordinate.

Jackson was nicknamed the “Candy Man” when serving as the Physician to the President for handing out controlled substances.

The Hill reports that “a spokesperson for Jackson said that the [ethics] review concerns his campaign finance activities.”

“The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is a partisan group known for pursuing frivolous witch-hunts,” a Jackson spokesperson claimed. “Despite this, Congressman Jackson cooperated fully with OCE by providing detailed explanations regarding questions they had about his campaign finance report.”

Jackson has become known for his relentless attacks on President Joe Biden, using his reputation as a former White House physician to claim, with no proof, that President Biden is mentally incapacitated or compromised.