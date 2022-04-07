BREAKING NEWS
Trump Could Be Charged $10,000 Per Day After NY AG Files Motion to Hold Him in Contempt of Court
New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking the court to begin issuing fines to former President Donald Trump while he delays producing documents subpoenaed by the court.
James has asked a court to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with a court order to produce the documents.
“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”
The $10,000 fine would apply to every day that Trump doesn’t produce the documents.
“This court’s order was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena,” wrote assistant attorney general Andrew Amer in the court documents, according to The Daily Beast. “The ship has long since sailed on Mr. Trump’s ability to raise any such objections.”
“The Trump Organization is not presently searching any of Mr. Trump’s custodial files or devices, and has no intention of doing so between now and April 15, 2022,” James’ office wrote in the filing.
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Positive – One of Many Top Government Officials This Week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelosi, who just turned 82 two weeks ago, is not currently experiencing symptoms.
“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said, according to CNN. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”
She is the latest top government official to test positive for the virus.
Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive Wednesday, as did Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Both “attended the elite Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington on Saturday, Politico reports. “Other attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ communication director Jamal Simmons and Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro and Adam Schiff and President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, have also announced positive tests.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also just tested positive.
ABC News Senior White House Correspondent notes the Speaker was close to President Biden yesterday.
Reminder, Speaker Pelosi, who just tested positive for COVID, was with the president yesterday pic.twitter.com/2nmtJMM71t
— Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) April 7, 2022
Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram lists many others who were together on Wednesday. Most of them are Democrats.
B) (Con't) Daines, Padilla, Welch, Tlaib, Speier, Sarbanes, Ocasio-Cortez, Neal, Lynch, Lawrence, LaTurner, Krishnamoorthi, Khanna, KellyIL, JohnsonGA Jacobs, Gomez, DeSaulnier, DeFazio, DavisIL, BrownOH
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: President Biden Calls for Russia’s ‘Brutal’ Putin to Be Tried for War Crimes
Monday morning President Joe Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes after the weekend delivered horrific news reports and images documenting at least hundreds of murders and violent rapes of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers.
“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” Biden said on the White House lawn. “Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him – he is a war criminal.”
“Well, we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the details so this can be – have an actual war crimes trial.”
“This guy is brutal. And what’s happening to Buka is outrageous. And everyone’s seen it.”
Watch:
President Biden on President Putin:
“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it … I think it is a war crime … I’m seeking more sanctions.”https://t.co/ws5cDYyQc1 pic.twitter.com/5usLJEUtHB
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Sarah Palin Running for Congress to ‘Fight the Left’s Socialist Agenda’ – Campaign Website Already Accepting Donations
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has just thrown her hat into the ring to fill the seat and shoes of the late U.S. Congressman Don Young (R-AK) who died in March.
Palin “vows to fight against the left’s ‘socialist, big-government, America last agenda,'” her announcement reads.
“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin’s statement, issued Friday evening, says. “I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”
Her campaign website is already set up to accept donations, which include the highly-criticized opt-out automatic recurring donations the Trump campaign used and was forced to refund millions of dollars from. It offers no policies or promises, just the ability to donate money “immediately.”
“America is at a tipping point,” says Palin, the failed GOP vice presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008.
“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world,” her statement reads, all of which are false claims.
The primary is June 11 and the special election is August 16.
Sarah Palin announces she’s running for Congress, reentering national politics after more than a decade hiatus. pic.twitter.com/xEMeMiQH7Y
— Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) April 2, 2022
