Trump Could Be Charged $10,000 Per Day After NY AG Files Motion to Hold Him in Contempt of Court

New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking the court to begin issuing fines to former President Donald Trump while he delays producing documents subpoenaed by the court.

James has asked a court to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with a court order to produce the documents.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

The $10,000 fine would apply to every day that Trump doesn’t produce the documents.

“This court’s order was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena,” wrote assistant attorney general Andrew Amer in the court documents, according to The Daily Beast. “The ship has long since sailed on Mr. Trump’s ability to raise any such objections.”

“The Trump Organization is not presently searching any of Mr. Trump’s custodial files or devices, and has no intention of doing so between now and April 15, 2022,” James’ office wrote in the filing.