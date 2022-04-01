News
Psaki Plans to Go to MSNBC This Spring: Report
Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with both the White House Counsel’s office and MSNBC to leave her senior post and head to the cable news network.
Axios reports no contracts have been signed and Psaki is “treading carefully” to respect all the legal requirements, given federal laws regulate how federal government employees “can pursue private sector job opportunities while in office.”
Contrary to speculation, Psaki would not be hired to replace Rachel Maddow, who is currently “on hiatus” as she expands her role dramatically inside MSNBC, and plans to exit her show at some point this year.
“Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock,” and “will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC’s cable network as a voice on different shows.”
Psaki has “told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC, according to two sources,” but has not made any formal announcement, not even to the White House press team.
Psaki’s daily press briefings have been widely-watched by political observers, activists, and many on the left. She is regularly praised for her fact-based responses to attempts by right-wing media and even mainstream media to falsely-frame Biden administration policies and actions.
‘He Can’t Win’: Panicked Georgia Republicans Trying to Derail Herschel Walker’s Campaign
According to a report from Politico, Republicans in Georgia are frantic that former football star Hershel Walker will be their candidate in November for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock believing that he has no chance of winning.
With that in mind, conservative candidates and opponents of Walker — who has received Donald Trump’s endorsement — are preparing to launch a multi-million dollar ad blitz against him in the hope that he won’t get the needed 50 percent of the primary vote which would force him into a run-off.
As Politico’s Natalie Allison wrote, “In the eight weeks running up to the May 24 primary, two super PACs supporting Walker’s GOP rivals plan to drop millions of dollars in ads attacking Walker, according to people familiar with their spending plans — ad buys that stand to alter the shape of a race that could decide control of the Senate,” adding that they are concerned about his general election electability because of his history of domestic violence.
RELATED: Donald Trump is bracing for a ‘humiliating experience’ in Georgia: report
Adding that Democrats would likely focus on his history of threatening and abusing women with attack ads leading up to the November midterms, Republicans in the state want to derail his campaign and replace him with someone without his spotty history.
According to Politico, “At a meeting of the Putnam County Republican Party on Monday night, Walker’s leading challenger, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, closed his stump speech with an impassioned appeal for the crowd to do their research on Walker.”
“Folks, he can’t win in November,” Black told the crowd. “The baggage is too heavy. It’ll never happen. Let the Democrats pour $140 million on top of domestic violence and threatening shootouts with police. Let that happen. That discussion is going to be had right now. I’m pretty passionate about that.”
According to Tyler Foote, a Republican consultant who is supporting one of Walker’s rivals, the former football star has been spared attack ads from rivals so far and that is why his poll numbers are so high.
“Everybody seems to feel like Herschel is kind of inevitable,” Foote explained. “None of the surveys, at least that I’ve seen so far, are actually testing the negative hits against Herschel. They’re just doing the horse race.”
Foote claimed his internal polling shows that Walker is beatable in November.
The report continues, “… a memo sent March 18 to Black’s donors, obtained by POLITICO, says Black’s campaign hired Meeting Street Insights to conduct internal polling in late February and found Walker’s support dropped to 38 percent after Republican primary voters were informed about past allegations and his support for granting a pathway to citizenship to some immigrants living in the country illegally. The pollster interviewed 500 primary voters on landlines and cellphones with a margin of error of 4.4 percent.”
“Polling last summer and in January showed Warnock beating Black by at least 5 percentage points in a general election, though more surveys have tested a match-up between Warnock and Walker, showing an even tighter race,” Politcos’ Allison added.
‘Unlawful Attempt to Stigmatize, Silence, and Erase LGBTQ People’: Equality Florida Sues DeSantis Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is the leading defendant in a massive 80-page lawsuit by Equality Florida against the “Don’t Say Gay” law he signed this week. Roberta Kaplan, one of the nation’s top civil rights lawyers, who successfully argued the Supreme Court case that effectively overturned the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), is the lead attorney on the case.
“Florida House Bill 1557 (widely known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law) is an unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools. It seeks to do so by imposing a sweeping, vague ban covering any instruction on ‘sexual orientation and gender identity,’ and by constructing a diffuse enforcement scheme designed to maximize the chilling effect of this prohibition,” the lawsuit begins.
“Through H.B. 1557, Florida would deny to an entire generation that LGBTQ people exist and have equal dignity. This effort to control young minds through state censorship—and to demean LGBTQ lives by denying their reality—is a grave abuse of power. The United States Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that LGBTQ people and families are at home in our constitutional order. The State of Florida has no right to declare them outcasts, or to treat their allies as outlaws, by punishing schools where someone dares to affirm their identity and dignity,” it continues.
The lawsuit, first reported by Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel, cites both the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. It also blasts DeSantis and his far-right press secretary, Christina Pushaw.
“Governor DeSantis also made clear that the bill’s limitation on ‘sexual instruction’ does not apply to instruction on heterosexuality and cisgender identities. Rather, he asked rhetorically, ‘How many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?'”
“Governor DeSantis’s press secretary, Christine Pushaw, confirmed this understanding. She called H.B. 1557 an ‘Anti-Grooming Bill’ and said that ‘If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children.’ Charitably read, Pushaw’s statement implied that even discussing LGBTQ issues or acknowledging LGBTQ people’s existence entices students to ‘become’ LGBTQ; less charitably and perhaps more accurately read, it is a gross assertion that school personnel who discuss LGBTQ issues with students are akin to molesters.”
The lawsuit asks the court to block the implementation and enforcement of HB1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” law, damages, and other costs.
We’re proud to represent our extraordinary plaintiffs in challenging Florida’s discriminatory and unconstitutional #DontSayGay law.
Here’s our complaint: https://t.co/oYKRz1wYCb
@NCLRights @equalityfl @family_equality pic.twitter.com/GI5rQSQrPc
— Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP (@KaplanHecker) March 31, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘He Did Not Tell the Truth’: McCarthy Pulls All Support From Cawthorn After His Cocaine and Orgies Claims
House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has decided to stand up to one of the most challenging members of his caucus, the already embattled North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn.
McCarthy met with Cawthorn Wednesday afternoon to address Cawthorn’s allegations of being asked by members of Congress to attend cocaine-fueled orgies and claiming he’s seen them do “a key bump of cocaine right in front of” him.
It did not go well.
NEW: Rep. Madison Cawthorn just left McCarthy’s office. He met with the GOP leader and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) for roughly 30 minutes.
Cawthorn didn’t respond to my questions about the meeting as he was leaving. pic.twitter.com/zjPaGEMBte
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 30, 2022
Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene reveals McCarthy said Cawthorn has “lost my trust” and “is gonna have to earn it back.”
“And I laid out to everything that I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy said in his unique speech pattern.
“This is unacceptable,” McCarthy continued, unleashing his ire at Cawthorn. “There’s no evidence to this. Um, He changes what he tells and that’s not becoming of a Congressman he left. He did not tell the truth … that’s unacceptable.”
“The Constitution gives you the age when you can serve in Congress. But when you’re in Congress, you should respect the institution and you should focus on the work that you should do,” McCarthy said, Treene adds.
McCarthy did not hold back what Cawthorn told him, which is damning for the youngest member of the House: “In the interview, he claims he watched people do cocaine. Then when he comes in he tells me, he says he thinks he saw maybe a staffer in a parking garage from 100 yards away.”
Cawthorn last week had said on a podcast, presumably about his fellow GOP lawmakers, “I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life.”
“Then all of the sudden you get invited to, ‘Well hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come,’” Cawthorn claimed.
“I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’” he added. “And then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy.
“Or the fact that, you know, some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them do, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it’s like, wow, this is wild,” he reportedly also said.
