DERELICTION OF DUTY
‘Not My Job’: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt Defends His Vote Against Convicting Trump for Jan. 6
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) explained on Sunday that he did not vote to convict former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riot because it wasn’t his “job.”
During an interview on Meet the Press, guest host Kristen Welker asked Blunt if he could confirm reports that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called Trump’s actions “impeachable.”
“I never heard anything like that,” Blunt insisted. “At the end of the day, he didn’t vote for impeachment. And you know, the Democrats were trying to impeach somebody that was already out of office. I think my view has been, if President Trump did anything that was illegal, there’s a process for that but you don’t remove people from office who are already out of office.”
Welker wondered if Blunt’s “gut reaction” was to convict Trump.
“No,” Blunt stated.
“You never considered convicting former President Trump?” Welker pressed.
“It’s not my job,” Blunt replied. “What I’ve said about that, whether it was President Trump or the people who inappropriately attacked the Capitol, anybody who committed a crime there, planned a crime or committed a crime, there is a process for that. And I’m not suggesting that President Trump did either of those things. But there’s a process for that and it’s not a political process. It’s a judicial and legal process.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
