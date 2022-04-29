BIGOTRY
‘I Made Juneteenth Very Famous’: Trump Raged Against ‘These People’ After Being Forced to Reschedule Tulsa Rally
Donald Trump bristled at moving his comeback rally in Tulsa due to a scheduling conflict with Juneteenth.
The former president had scheduled his first rally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for June 19, 2020, but he was notified — by a Black Secret Service agent, he says — of the date’s historical significance and the extra weight it carried in the days following the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, according to excerpts from a new book published by The Hill.
Can you imagine “changing the day of the rally in Oklahoma to accommodate these people?” Trump groused, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Have you ever heard of such a ridiculous thing?”
Murphy and his wife had joined Trump for dinner at his golf club in Bedminster, where the former president told the couple that he was looking forward to packing the arena to show off his electoral strength, but he ultimately agreed to reschedule for a day later — and then claimed credit for popularizing the day marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
“I did something good,” Trump said. “I made Juneteenth very famous. It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”
The rally ultimately drew a much smaller crowd than had been expected, with at least a third of the seats empty at BOK Center, and a spokesman for his campaign later blamed the paltry attendance on “radical protesters.”
Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to speak tonight at a rally at 9pm ET tonight in support of embattled Nebraska Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
After Herbster, a businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was accused of sexually assaulting eight women, including a state senator, Republicans throughout the state washed their hands of him, and sitting Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts told him to end his campaign and “get help.”
But according to POLITICO on Thursday, Trump himself is still all in on Herbster’s candidacy.
“Trump did not withdraw his support for Herbster, or scrap plans to hold a Friday evening rally for the candidate in Nebraska. Instead, he doubled down: The former president relayed word that Herbster wasn’t fighting back hard enough, backing plans for Herbster to hold a press conference aggressively denying the allegations and pushing back at his adversaries,” reported Alex Isenstadt.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BIGOTRY
Watch: Newsmax Host Wants to Know Why Movies ‘Have to Be About LGBTQ People?’ in Anti-Gay Rant
Newsmax propagandist Greg Kelly is jumping on the right’s rapidly growing anti-LGBTQ extremism by denouncing movies with LGBTQ people in them, while likening being LGBTQ to having a hobby – like trains – that he says no one needs to know about.
“I don’t get this be your whole self routine at work or even in art, even in products that you are creating for other people to consume,” Kelly said on Newsmax Wednesday. “For instance, take me, I love model trains. Did you know that? I actually do.”
“I love trains. I love them,” he continued. “I don’t talk about a lot on TV because it’s a pretty niche hobby and not a lot of people are into it. Alright, especially at my age. That’s my thing. I’ll do it on my time and I’m not going to bother you about it fair? You get it? I think that’s a pretty good analogy.”
It’s actually not. What Kelly is talking about is called a hobby. Being LGBTQ is not.
The Newsmax host who, coincidentally is a former Fox News correspondent and host, and the son of former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, then played what appeared to be an internal Walt Disney Company video of an employee talking about including LGBTQ characters in her work.
Related –
Watch: Newsmax Hosts Warn of ‘Gender Indoctrination Centers’ in Wild Rant Attacking Trans People
The segment included her stating: “Like I was just wherever I could just basically adding queerness to like, if you see anything queer in the show [undiscernable] no one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me.”
Kelly, who, according to Vanity Fair, has a history of “very racist-seeming tweets,” jumped on that immediately.
“Just have fun with your not-so-secret gay agenda,” he said. “And queerness and putting it in movies and cartoons and where is it been so far? I watch this stuff from time to time. I guess over the years. These are movies you’ve heard of I’ve heard of is this what they’ve been up to all along?” he asked, as the camera pans over classic Disney works like “Mary Poppins.”
(LGBTQ people have been creating Disney classics for decades, or longer. )
“Is this what they will be up to from now on? I don’t think it’s going to help the plotline. You know, movies are about people. Uh, why do they have to be about LGBTQ people or anything like, is the orientation really all that?”
(Full anti-LGBTQ segment on YouTube.)
Watch:
Newsmax host: “You know, movies are about people. Why do they have to be about LGBTQ people?” pic.twitter.com/y39ycxvXwM
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 31, 2022
BIGOTRY
Watch: DeSantis Discusses and Signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill While Surrounded by Young Children
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis violated the spirit of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation he signed into law Monday afternoon by discussing it in detail while surrounded by young children – a discussion that could lead to a school being sued for thousands of dollars had it happened in a public school classroom.
DeSantis waited until about 45 minutes before press call time to inform reporters that he was signing the bill, where, and when. One publisher surmised he did so to avoid giving opponents the opportunity to protest, while the head of Equality Florida noted he did so at a charter school that is exempt from the bill.
The bill signing and detailed discussion was carried live by CBS News affiliates WPEC and WESH. NCRM has blurred the children’s faces in photos for their protection.
MOMENTS AGO: Gov. #DeSantis signs the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill. https://t.co/WcB9SCH5VT pic.twitter.com/6ynnQhBefJ
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 28, 2022
Here’s DeSantis holding up a copy of a book that the law will now restrict or ban from schools.
. @GovRonDeSantis shows examples of what #HB1557 will eliminate in the state of Florida. pic.twitter.com/7eyDbyPduE
— Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) March 28, 2022
After discussing the bill then signing it into law he took a few questions from reporters while standing behind a podium with a sign that reads “Protect Children Support Parents.”
BIGOTRY
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday for the first time showed support for an anti-LGBTQ bill that bans discussion of LGBTQ issues or topics in schools while forcing teachers to out children to their parents at home.
“In terms of the schools, we’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, you know, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet. Do all this other stuff,’” DeSantis said Monday, Florida Politics reports. “They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate.”
DeSantis also said it is “inappropriate” for teachers “to be hiding these things from parents,” meaning issues of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“To get into situations where you’re not having the parent (involved), where you’re hiding things from the parent, you’re injecting these concepts about choosing your gender. That is just inappropriate for our schools,” DeSantis reinforced.
“We want to make sure our schools are focusing on the basics. We don’t want them to be engines for things like (critical race theory), things that are divisive and not accurate.”
The bill, officially Florida House Bill 1557, “Parental Rights in Education,” would also allow parents to sue the schools if they feel their “rights” as outlined in the legislation have been violated.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill was filed by freshman Florida House Republican Joe Harding, the founder of a local lawn care company, has no background in education or child development.
Related: Chasten Buttigieg Slams Florida GOP’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill for ‘Pushing LGBTQ Families Back Into the Closet’
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Russian Stooge’ Rand Paul Blasted for ‘Pro-Iron Curtain Speech’ Pushing ‘Straight Putin Propaganda’ (Video)
- CRIME3 days ago
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
- News3 days ago
‘Not Normal’: Researcher Says Overnight Dems on Twitter Lost ‘Significant’ Number of Followers – as Republicans Gained
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
NYTimes Bombshell: Kevin McCarthy Was Secretly Recorded Warning That GOP Congress Members Could Incite Violence
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christians Helping Resettle Migrants and Refugees Are Controlled by ‘Satan’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fox News She Doesn’t Even ‘Recall’ What Is Being Reported About Her ‘Marshall Law’ Texts
- News1 day ago
‘Republicans Are Freaks!’: Morning Joe Delivers Democrats’ Winning Message for the Midterms