CRIME
Homophobic Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years After Allegedly Throwing Anti-Gay Slurs and a Phone at Flight Attendant: Report
First-class passenger Christopher Alexander Morgan was arrested at the end of a Delta flight after allegedly using anti-gay slurs against a flight attendant, refusing to follow directions, and throwing a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the crew member.
Morgan called the flight attendant a “fag” and a “queer.”
He “said the flight attendant was homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable,” The Daily Beast reports, citing an affidavit that also “says Morgan admitted becoming angry at being denied another drink.”
Morgan was arrested on April 22 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. He is facing charges of interference with flight crew members or attendants, which can lead to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
He “reclined his seat all the way back and refused to put on his seatbelt,” at takeoff, then later ordered an alcoholic beverage. When he wanted a second the flight attendant suggested a non-alcoholic drink instead, which “angered” him.
“Morgan said that he is homophobic and that it is possible he could have been intimidating to the flight attendants,” the affidavit concludes. “He said that his homophobia may have caused his temper towards the flight attendant to escalate and he admitted that he called H.D. a queer.”
Morgan denied the physical assault.
Another flight attendant guarded the cockpit door for the remainder of the flight, “out of security concerns for the flight crew,” says the affidavit.
Some weighed in on the disturbing report:
Beligerant drunk, Christopher Alexander Morgan, said the flight attendant was homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable.
We are seconds away from bigots with anger issues claiming it’s their “Religious Freedom” to assault gay people.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 25, 2022
Can anyone guess how he voted in 2016 & 2020?
— G David Bilbrey (@GOOFY1946) April 25, 2022
This is part of the hate that has been unleashed by right-wing conservative “Christian” political rhetoric against my community. https://t.co/avZiXrqDre
— ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️🌈 (@LanceUSA70) April 25, 2022
Image by Colin Brown via Flickr and a CC license
High-Ranking Trump Org Employee Taking the Fall for Alleged Tax Fraud Scheme: Report
A high-ranking employee of the Trump Organization has remained loyal to the former president during the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation of the company’s finances.
Jeffrey McConney, the company controller and chief lieutenant to former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, testified before a grand jury before he was indicted in June 2021, but he took the blame for any off-the-books perks in Weisselberg’s salary, according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.
“I didn’t think or know they had to be reported,” McConney told the grand jury. “Until recently, I never thought [the apartment and tuition] had to be income — included as income.”
Investigators believe Weisselberg’s corporate perks — an apartment, luxury car and private school tuition for his grandchildren — were kept off the books to avoid paying taxes on them, but McConney insists they were only “a generous gesture to Mr. Trump,” and the company and Weisselberg say this testimony proves there was no criminal conspiracy.
Mr. McConney testified over and over before the grand jury that, at the time of the alleged events in question, he did not think he was doing anything wrong,” wrote Susan R. Necheles, a lawyer for the Trump Organization. “And to the extent that certain alleged fringe benefits did not get reported as taxable income, that was an error on his part. This means that Mr. McConney did not act ‘willfully,’ an essential element of a criminal tax offense.”
The longtime corporate accountant was in prime position to take down the Trump Organization, but he had taken the fall for the company before and appears willing to do it again.
McConney had previously told investigators that he “probably didn’t know” the company should not use its donor-funded charity to pay off a lawsuit settlement or donate $25,000 to then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and a source said he was “less than forthcoming” in his testimony.
It’s not clear exactly what McConney told the grand jury or whether he possibly slipped up and incriminated Trump, Weisselberg or anyone else, but his cooperation allows him to avoid charges for any crimes he might have revealed in his testimony, although he could potentially be charged with perjury if he lied under oath.
Weisselberg, who is set to stand trial this summer, has been trying to get a state judge to dismiss the case, and he so far has been unwilling to cooperate in the investigation of Trump’s role in the alleged tax fraud scheme.
Prosecutors have decided not to charge his son Barry Weisselberg, who ran the all-cash Wollman ice skating rink in Central Park, for receiving untaxed corporate perks, although they haven’t explained that decision.
Watch: NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Arrest and the Hero Who Caught Him
The NYPD has just arrested Frank James, the suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting that left a reported 29 people injured, ten with gunshots. The hero who identified the suspect was also caught on camera.
Samantha Zirkin caught both on video. She says Zack Tahhan ID’d Frank James and called police. Reporters have confirmed the story, as has Gawker.
Thank and Zack Tahhan and @nypd9pct. Heroic! pic.twitter.com/4N1Fvp7mJW
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
Great job by @NYPD9Pct taking the Subway shooter into custody! pic.twitter.com/I4qXUl5QGC
— Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) April 13, 2022
Thank you Zack Tahhan! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/LZDBlCiMUl
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
PIX11’s Andrew Ramos and Bloomberg’s Natalie Wong confirm Zack Tahhan is the hero responsible for Frank James’ arrest:
Meet the hero identified as Zack Tahhan 👇👇👇 https://t.co/39U7ATsrtp
— Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 13, 2022
Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k
— Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022
Racist. Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Misogynistic: NYPD’s Suspect in Subway Shooting Left ‘Online Trail of Hate’ – Report
The videos are jaw-dropping. The language – antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic, and extraordinarily racist – filled with rage and hate.
Tuesday evening the NYPD announced Frank R. James is a person of interest in that morning’s subway mass shooting that left at least 23 people injured, including 10 with gunshots and five in critical condition. He remains at large. Wednesday morning NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced James is now a suspect in the attack, The New York Times reports.
Rolling Stone reports James “is a prolific user of social media, regularly uploading lengthy, often racist diatribes to both YouTube and Facebook in which he addresses a range of topics from the state of race relations in the United States to the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to videos reviewed by Rolling Stone.”
To be clear, Rolling Stone reports that although “the man in videos uploaded to both the YouTube and Facebook accounts never identifies himself by name, he bears a strong resemblance to photos of James distributed by authorities. In a news conference Tuesday, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stated Mayor Adams’ security detail has been bolstered ‘in light of the videos,’ the New York Times reported — thus indirectly confirming the link between James and the disturbing social media posts.”
In his videos — which number in the hundreds and feature titles such as “why we need more racial profiling,” “should the black woman be forcibly sterilized,” and “TO KILL OR NOT TO KILL” — James often rails against numerous racial and ethnic groups, including whites, Blacks, Jews and Latinos. He also compares people of color to “a bunch of turds in a toilet,” waiting to be “flushed” down the drain by society and implies that a race war between whites and Blacks is imminent. In one video, he calls Sept. 11, 2001 “the most beautiful day in the history of this country.”
Read the entire Rolling Stone piece here.
