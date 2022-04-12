RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Highest Rates Ever’: Conservatives Force School Districts to Ban Over 1000 Books – LGBTQ and Black Authors Targeted
There’s a nationwide book ban sweeping America’s school districts, primarily fueled by conservatives who are targeting books mostly by and about minorities, especially LGBTQ and Black people.
Over the last nine months 1145 books have been removed from school classrooms and libraries in 86 school districts, a PEN America report finds. They cover a wide range, including books about Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Duke Ellington, and Nelson Mandela, along with works of fiction, and even poetry.
“Challenges to books, specifically books by non-white male authors are happening at the highest rates we’ve ever seen,” says Jonathan Friedman, the director of PEN America’s Free Expression Program, according to Voice of America.
“In recent months, conservative parents have spoken at school meetings in numerous states to attack books that go against their views. These include books that have a sexual nature or deal with racism in a way that offends some white people,” VOA adds.
Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” which deals with LGBTQ issues, was removed in 30 districts. George Takei’s book about being forced to live in American internment camps as a Japanese-American child in the U.S. during World War II was also banned. So was Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s book “The Bluest Eye,” removed from 11 districts. And Ashley Hope Perez’s “Out of Darkness” was removed from 16 districts.
VOA notes that PEN’s report “said four in ten removals were tied to political pressure in eight school districts in Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia.”
Image by TEDxKyoto via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ohio School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Over ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn!’ After One Parent Complains
One parent’s complaint that a children’s book author was going to read to students led to an Ohio school board holding an emergency meeting Friday night after an interim district superintendent blocked Jason Tharp from reading “It’s OK to Be a Unicorn!”
WBNS reports that last Wednesday the unnamed parent approached interim superintendent Jeremy Froehlich with concerns about the book. “They just wanted to make sure that we vetted the book and our staff thought that they had vetted it,” Froehlich said – which does not explain why the book was blocked.
The school principal told Tharp he could visit the school but not read from the book.
Friday’s emergency school board meeting included several dozen parents, all of whom supported reading from the book and opposed the book being effectively banned from being read to children.
“I was simply confused and people were taking stuff down and…they said we had to take anything down with unicorns and rainbows,” Kaylan Brazelton, mother of two who works at Buckeye Valley West told WBNS Friday evening.
WSYX says “It’s OK to Be a Unicorn!” is “a book about learning to be yourself and loving who you are.” But the TV station reports the book was “given the boot…because some thought it could be promoting a gay lifestyle.”
(There is no such thing as a “gay lifestyle.”)
Tharp says the book is not about being LGBTQ. He told WSYX, “I was using my story of struggling because I grew up as an adult and I didn’t like myself and it took a brain tumor for me to realize I was being a horrible human to myself because I was internalizing so much of this stuff.”
WBNS also reports that “Tharp is a straight, married man who says he is most certainly not trying to push an LGBTQ agenda.” It’s unclear why that would be an issue or what Tharp’s sexual orientation and marital status have to do with the book.
“I’m not here to entertain adults that want to project their own whatever issues onto a children’s book, I’m here to create books that inspire kids to dream big, embrace themselves, understand the importance of self-kindness, to really learn how to manage your emotions because it’s a confusing world we live in, and being a human is not easy,” Tharp topld WBNS. “If an adult is struggling, that’s what therapy’s for, not my kids’ books, and I hope that maybe even my kids’ books might inspire some adults, but they’re meant for the child to figure themselves out, just be a tool, that’s it.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Fox News Dangerously Declares War on Teachers: Calls for Violence, Accusations of ‘Inclination’ to Pedophilia
From Tucker Carlson to Laura Ingraham to Mark Levin, Fox News propagandists have declared war on public school teachers. The dangerous attacks follow the right’s misleading claims – fueled by Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation – about children inappropriately being taught about sex, homosexuality, bisexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identity starting as early as kindergarten.
Last month, just days after Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson Christina Pushaw charged that anyone who opposed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was “probably” a “groomer” – essentially, a pedophile, pedophile enabler, or pedophile supporter, Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham jumped into action.
“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” Ingraham asked, as Media Matters reported. The chyron was less ambiguous: “Liberals are sexually grooming elementary students.”
In fact, on Monday Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz wrote, “With Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, Republicans have weaponized their Fox News base against teachers.”
Sunday night Fox News’ far-right “fringe” host Mark Levin hosted award-winning playwright David Mamet, who has no degree in childhood development, education, or sexual studies, to discuss public schools. He declared that teachers, especially male teachers, are “sexual predators.”
“Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia,” Mamet charged, pointing to no study that proves his claim.
David Mamet on Fox News: “Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia” pic.twitter.com/azAlXPWRUc
— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) April 11, 2022
That claim came just days after Fox News’ top propagandist, Tucker Carlson, called for men to engage in verbal or physical abuse of school teachers, as Media Matters reported.
“I don’t understand where the men are. Like where are the dads? You know, some teachers pushing sex values on your third grader why don’t you go in and thrash the teacher? Like this is an agent of the government pushing someone else’s values on your kid about sex, like where’s the pushback?
Tucker complains that dads aren’t going in to “thrash” teachers pic.twitter.com/bgy3PkzQNV
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2022
But Insider reports that Carlson was “repeating calls for violence he has made previously.” And The Daily Beast apparently agreed: “The Fox News host yet again suggested that violence against educators is called for.”
Rather than apologize for its hosts and guests, Fox News is doubling down. Monday morning the conservative outlet published an article claiming: “CNN, Washington Post, Vice and more fret that Republicans are worried about child grooming, pedophilia.”
On Twitter, Media Matters Matthew Gertz adds to points he made in his article.
“Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law effectively deputizes the most Fox-News-and-Facebook-addicted members of the GOP base to act on frenzied smears that LGBTQ teachers are ‘grooming’ children,” he writes.
“This vague law is then enforced by parents suing their school districts. Suits will inevitably come from the most anti-LGBTQ parents, and school districts will chill discussion of a wide range of topics to try to avoid getting mired in lawsuits,” Gertz adds.
4. Those parents, meanwhile, are being told by Fox and other right-wing outlets tha schools are “grooming centers” and that the mere existence of LBGTQ people constitutes “grooming.” Fox et al are priming them to be maximally litigious.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 11, 2022
“These baseless accusations that the right’s political opponents are actually pedophiles overlap with – and at times become indistinguishable from – the QAnon conspiracy theory,” he concludes, “which is moving ever closer to the GOP mainstream.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Aide Accused of Nazi Ties — and a Former Pence Advisor Says It’s True
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was accused of having Nazi ties by a U.S. congressman on Friday.
It started when Ambassador Richard Grenell was called out by Rep. Ted Lieu (R-CA) for his “stupid, racist sh*t.”
“I served on active duty to defend your right to say stupid stuff. To the extent you now randomly mention China because of my race, then you’re saying stupid, racist sh*t,” Lieu said.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) decided to offer his thoughts on the former Trump aide.
“Hey Ted Lieu, did you know Richard Grenell used to hang out with Nazis when he was supposed to be representing us in Germany?” he asked.
“To be honest, I don’t really know much about Grennell. (I just view him as a boring internet troll). Do you have proof of this?” Lieu asked.
And then the conversation was joined by Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.
“I do. While in his role as Ambassador, Grennell tried to get Mike Pence to attend a white supremacist gathering during one of his overseas trips,” she wrote.
Dear @RichardGrenell: I served on active duty to defend your right to say stupid stuff.
To the extent you now randomly mention China because of my race, then you’re saying stupid, racist shit.
Also, did you come up with LIEu all by yourself? Impressive. https://t.co/OrsMYt3B2b
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022
To be honest, I don’t really know much about Grennell. (I just view him as a boring internet troll). Do you have proof of this?”
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022
I do. While in his role as Ambassador, Grennell tried to get Mike Pence to attend a white supremacist gathering during one of his overseas trips.
— Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) April 8, 2022
