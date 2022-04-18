CRIME
High-Ranking Trump Org Employee Taking the Fall for Alleged Tax Fraud Scheme: Report
A high-ranking employee of the Trump Organization has remained loyal to the former president during the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation of the company’s finances.
Jeffrey McConney, the company controller and chief lieutenant to former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, testified before a grand jury before he was indicted in June 2021, but he took the blame for any off-the-books perks in Weisselberg’s salary, according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.
“I didn’t think or know they had to be reported,” McConney told the grand jury. “Until recently, I never thought [the apartment and tuition] had to be income — included as income.”
Investigators believe Weisselberg’s corporate perks — an apartment, luxury car and private school tuition for his grandchildren — were kept off the books to avoid paying taxes on them, but McConney insists they were only “a generous gesture to Mr. Trump,” and the company and Weisselberg say this testimony proves there was no criminal conspiracy.
Mr. McConney testified over and over before the grand jury that, at the time of the alleged events in question, he did not think he was doing anything wrong,” wrote Susan R. Necheles, a lawyer for the Trump Organization. “And to the extent that certain alleged fringe benefits did not get reported as taxable income, that was an error on his part. This means that Mr. McConney did not act ‘willfully,’ an essential element of a criminal tax offense.”
The longtime corporate accountant was in prime position to take down the Trump Organization, but he had taken the fall for the company before and appears willing to do it again.
McConney had previously told investigators that he “probably didn’t know” the company should not use its donor-funded charity to pay off a lawsuit settlement or donate $25,000 to then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and a source said he was “less than forthcoming” in his testimony.
It’s not clear exactly what McConney told the grand jury or whether he possibly slipped up and incriminated Trump, Weisselberg or anyone else, but his cooperation allows him to avoid charges for any crimes he might have revealed in his testimony, although he could potentially be charged with perjury if he lied under oath.
Weisselberg, who is set to stand trial this summer, has been trying to get a state judge to dismiss the case, and he so far has been unwilling to cooperate in the investigation of Trump’s role in the alleged tax fraud scheme.
Prosecutors have decided not to charge his son Barry Weisselberg, who ran the all-cash Wollman ice skating rink in Central Park, for receiving untaxed corporate perks, although they haven’t explained that decision.
CRIME
Watch: NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Arrest and the Hero Who Caught Him
The NYPD has just arrested Frank James, the suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting that left a reported 29 people injured, ten with gunshots. The hero who identified the suspect was also caught on camera.
Samantha Zirkin caught both on video. She says Zack Tahhan ID’d Frank James and called police. Reporters have confirmed the story, as has Gawker.
Thank and Zack Tahhan and @nypd9pct. Heroic! pic.twitter.com/4N1Fvp7mJW
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
Great job by @NYPD9Pct taking the Subway shooter into custody! pic.twitter.com/I4qXUl5QGC
— Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) April 13, 2022
Thank you Zack Tahhan! Zack caught the Brooklyn shooter. Zack speaks 5 languages and is amazing. Share some love for him. #brooklynshooter #nyc #brooklyn #shooter #hero @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/LZDBlCiMUl
— Samantha Zirkin (@SamanthaZirkin) April 13, 2022
PIX11’s Andrew Ramos and Bloomberg’s Natalie Wong confirm Zack Tahhan is the hero responsible for Frank James’ arrest:
Meet the hero identified as Zack Tahhan 👇👇👇 https://t.co/39U7ATsrtp
— Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 13, 2022
Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k
— Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022
CRIME
Racist. Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Misogynistic: NYPD’s Suspect in Subway Shooting Left ‘Online Trail of Hate’ – Report
The videos are jaw-dropping. The language – antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic, and extraordinarily racist – filled with rage and hate.
Tuesday evening the NYPD announced Frank R. James is a person of interest in that morning’s subway mass shooting that left at least 23 people injured, including 10 with gunshots and five in critical condition. He remains at large. Wednesday morning NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced James is now a suspect in the attack, The New York Times reports.
Rolling Stone reports James “is a prolific user of social media, regularly uploading lengthy, often racist diatribes to both YouTube and Facebook in which he addresses a range of topics from the state of race relations in the United States to the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to videos reviewed by Rolling Stone.”
To be clear, Rolling Stone reports that although “the man in videos uploaded to both the YouTube and Facebook accounts never identifies himself by name, he bears a strong resemblance to photos of James distributed by authorities. In a news conference Tuesday, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stated Mayor Adams’ security detail has been bolstered ‘in light of the videos,’ the New York Times reported — thus indirectly confirming the link between James and the disturbing social media posts.”
In his videos — which number in the hundreds and feature titles such as “why we need more racial profiling,” “should the black woman be forcibly sterilized,” and “TO KILL OR NOT TO KILL” — James often rails against numerous racial and ethnic groups, including whites, Blacks, Jews and Latinos. He also compares people of color to “a bunch of turds in a toilet,” waiting to be “flushed” down the drain by society and implies that a race war between whites and Blacks is imminent. In one video, he calls Sept. 11, 2001 “the most beautiful day in the history of this country.”
Read the entire Rolling Stone piece here.
CRIME
Texas Gov. Abbott Orders ‘Hordes’ of Migrants Bussed to Capitol Hill – Attorney Warns He Should Read Federal Law First
Governor Greg Abbott received an unrequested warning from one of the nation’s most prominent national security attorneys in response to news the Texas Republican has ordered vehicles searched for undocumented immigrants and has chartered busses to send them to the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune‘s James Barragán. “We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
That may sound good to the Texas Republican’s far-right anti-immigrant base during a tight re-election campaign but national security lawyer Bradley Moss has some words of advice for Abbott.
Governor Abbott “really should review 8 USC 1324 before he sends Texas state officials to do anything that could get them in trouble,” Moss says.
8 U.S. Code § 1324, titled: “Bringing in and harboring certain aliens” essentially states that anyone wrongly “transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States,” can face up to 10 years in jail “for each alien in respect to whom such a violation occurs.”
.@GregAbbott_TX really should review 8 USC 1324 before he sends Texas state officials to do anything that could get them in trouble.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2022
Watch:
Greg Abbott announces he will bus migrants to Washington, D.C., “where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
There are federal laws prohibiting this.pic.twitter.com/cfc3kQwalN
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 6, 2022
