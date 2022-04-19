'CONSTITUTIONAL INTERESTS OF PUBLIC IMPORT'
Greene Furious She Will ‘Actually Be Questioned’ After Judge Allows a Constitutional Challenge to Her Candidacy
A federal judge is allowing a constitutional challenge to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s ability to serve in Congress, and the Republican lawmaker from Georgia is outraged.
“I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against,” Rep. Greene told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Monday night.
The New York Times Monday reported that “Greene’s critics have said that she frequently referred to efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results as ‘our 1776 moment’ in public comments that led up to the riot at the Capitol. They contend that the phrase was a code used to incite violence, and point to the third section of the 14th Amendment in their argument to drop her from the ballot.”
The group behind the court case challenging Greene’s ability to serve in Congress do in fact point to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection…”
In her ruling Monday Judge Amy Totenberg wrote: “This case involves a whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests of public import.”
“The novelty of the factual and historical posture of this case — especially when assessed in the context of a preliminary injunction motion reviewed on a fast track — has made resolution of the complex legal issues at stake here particularly demanding.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not happy that some voters are suing to disqualify her from running for re-election, citing her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection:
“I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about…something I was completely against.” pic.twitter.com/GYye2lun4A
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022
