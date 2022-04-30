Conservative School Board Member Storms Out of Meeting as She Faces Censure for Sex Ed Rant Gone Awry

Conservative Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy this week stormed out of a meeting as her colleagues passed a motion censuring her for inadvertently posting a link to a pornographic website in a public Facebook post.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Boddy refused to apologize for posting the pornographic link on her official Facebook account, and she argued that it was something that people needed to see so they could know what is supposedly being taught to students.

“I’m not going to apologize for putting these sites up and I don’t regret putting them up,” she wrote in response to criticism. “A light needs to be shined on this material. I urge the community to examine them and ask yourself if you want to know whether they are in your school or not.”

In reality, the pornographic material posted by Boddy is not taught at any Lakota Local Schools.

Lakota school board president Lynda O’Connor and her colleagues held a vote to censure Boddy this week, and she remained defiant by walking out during the vote.

“I will not be a part of this political ruse!” she said as she left the meeting.

O’Connor, however, was less than sympathetic to Boddy’s cause.

“We are outraged that Mrs. Boddy would post such inappropriate content on her elected official social media account,” O’Connor said. “Furthermore, to make a public accusation that our curriculum contains such pornographic material is deplorable.”

“I will not be part of this political ruse,” board member Darbi Boddy said as she left in the middle of the vote to censure her. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/PGbz6cPoWB — mad mitch (@maddiemitch_) April 27, 2022

