‘Abuse’: Biden Celebrates KBJ Confirmation at White House Ceremony but Blasts GOP’s ‘Vile, Baseless Accusations’
President Joe Biden blasted Senate Republicans and their enablers who mounted a smear campaign against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as he celebrated her historic confirmation in a White House ceremony on the South Lawn.
“I have to tell you,” President Biden said, Judge Jackson stood through “verbal abuse,” “anger,” “constant interruptions,” and “the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations.” Later in his remarks, he denounced the “harassment” and “attacks” from Senate Republicans.
“In the face of it all Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses,” Biden said, as the audience stood up and gave her a standing ovation.
He praised her “poise and composure, patience and restraint, and yes, perseverance, and even joy.”
Watch:
President Biden calls out the “verbal abuse” and “vile baseless assertions” from Republicans during Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings:
“In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses.” pic.twitter.com/eItCUGG5VD
— The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2022
Trump White House Doc Turned MAGA Congressman Now Under Ethics Investigation
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who infamously told the American people that then-President Donald Trump could live to be 200 years old and had incredible genes, is now facing a House ethics investigation from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).
Jackson, now Congressman Jackson, Republican of Texas, was the subject of a damning inspector general’s report that revealed as the Physician to the President he drank alcohol and “engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol,” took prescription drugs “raising concerns about his potential incapacity to provide proper medical care during [official] travel,” and “made sexual and denigrating statements” about a woman subordinate.
Jackson was nicknamed the “Candy Man” when serving as the Physician to the President for handing out controlled substances.
The Hill reports that “a spokesperson for Jackson said that the [ethics] review concerns his campaign finance activities.”
“The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is a partisan group known for pursuing frivolous witch-hunts,” a Jackson spokesperson claimed. “Despite this, Congressman Jackson cooperated fully with OCE by providing detailed explanations regarding questions they had about his campaign finance report.”
Jackson has become known for his relentless attacks on President Joe Biden, using his reputation as a former White House physician to claim, with no proof, that President Biden is mentally incapacitated or compromised.
Trump Could Be Charged $10,000 Per Day After NY AG Files Motion to Hold Him in Contempt of Court
New York Attorney General Letitia James is asking the court to begin issuing fines to former President Donald Trump while he delays producing documents subpoenaed by the court.
James has asked a court to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with a court order to produce the documents.
“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”
The $10,000 fine would apply to every day that Trump doesn’t produce the documents.
“This court’s order was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena,” wrote assistant attorney general Andrew Amer in the court documents, according to The Daily Beast. “The ship has long since sailed on Mr. Trump’s ability to raise any such objections.”
“The Trump Organization is not presently searching any of Mr. Trump’s custodial files or devices, and has no intention of doing so between now and April 15, 2022,” James’ office wrote in the filing.
Pelosi Positive – One of Many Top Government Officials This Week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pelosi, who just turned 82 two weeks ago, is not currently experiencing symptoms.
“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said, according to CNN. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”
She is the latest top government official to test positive for the virus.
Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive Wednesday, as did Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Both “attended the elite Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington on Saturday, Politico reports. “Other attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ communication director Jamal Simmons and Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro and Adam Schiff and President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, have also announced positive tests.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also just tested positive.
ABC News Senior White House Correspondent notes the Speaker was close to President Biden yesterday.
Reminder, Speaker Pelosi, who just tested positive for COVID, was with the president yesterday pic.twitter.com/2nmtJMM71t
— Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) April 7, 2022
Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram lists many others who were together on Wednesday. Most of them are Democrats.
B) (Con't) Daines, Padilla, Welch, Tlaib, Speier, Sarbanes, Ocasio-Cortez, Neal, Lynch, Lawrence, LaTurner, Krishnamoorthi, Khanna, KellyIL, JohnsonGA Jacobs, Gomez, DeSaulnier, DeFazio, DavisIL, BrownOH
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated.
