‘Abuse’: Biden Celebrates KBJ Confirmation at White House Ceremony but Blasts GOP’s ‘Vile, Baseless Accusations’

President Joe Biden blasted Senate Republicans and their enablers who mounted a smear campaign against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as he celebrated her historic confirmation in a White House ceremony on the South Lawn.

“I have to tell you,” President Biden said, Judge Jackson stood through “verbal abuse,” “anger,” “constant interruptions,” and “the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations.” Later in his remarks, he denounced the “harassment” and “attacks” from Senate Republicans.

“In the face of it all Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses,” Biden said, as the audience stood up and gave her a standing ovation.

He praised her “poise and composure, patience and restraint, and yes, perseverance, and even joy.”

