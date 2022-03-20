News
Trump’s ‘De Facto’ 2024 Campaign Already ‘Marked by Corruption’: MSNBC Analyst
In a column for MSNBC, political analyst Zeeshan Aleem claimed that Donald Trump’s “de facto” 2024 campaign may already be engaging in criminality as the former president rakes in contributions for a presidential run that may or may not happen.
At issue is a complaint from Democratic PAC American Bridge filed with the FEC that maintains Trump is illegally spending funds on a campaign which has failed to file the required paperwork.
As Aleem explains, “The argument behind the complaint is that Trump is using rhetoric that signals that he is, in fact, running already but declining to formally declare his candidacy to avoid the restrictions and regulations on his fundraising capacity that would kick in if he did.”
According to the columnist, “Trump’s rhetorical sleights of hand raise the possibility that his de facto third presidential campaign is already marked by corruption before it even formally kicks off.”
As the analyst notes, Trump can reap all the benefits of vacuuming up as many dollars as he can that keep his presidential brand front and center without having to do the paperwork that shows who the money is coming from.
According to Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen, Trump’s rhetoric and rallies are clear evidence he is running.
“On its face, the combination of Trump’s own statements about 2024 and his aggressive fundraising certainly could be enough evidence to trigger the standard for becoming a candidate for president under federal law,” she explained.
“The rules that would kick in with an official declaration would encumber Trump in a number of ways,” Aleem elaborated. “He would have to disclose personal financial details, which he is likely keen to delay for as long as possible. There would also then be clear limitations on the amount of money individuals and organizations can give to him.”
As for what Trump is doing now, the columnist alleges, “…right now he gets to use the innuendo to keep a clear lane for himself, intimidate challengers and rake in cash as if he is running, without the downsides of embracing it officially.”
You can read more here.
Experts: Lindsey Graham Just Put the US in Danger
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is continuing to come under withering criticism for repeatedly calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin and international relations experts claim his statements are putting the U.S. at risk.
According to a report from USA Today, the South Carolina Republican’s comments on Fox News combined with his tweets, including one where he wrote “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” has Russia experts warning him to walk back his assassination threat which even Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) has called, “an exceptionally bad idea.”
Graham has been on the receiving end of pushback from the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki stating, “No, we are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or a regime change. That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration.”
According to Anthony Arend, co-founder of the Institute for International Law & Politics at Georgetown University, “There are so many dangerous aspects to his [Graham’s] comments.”
Arend continued, “It sets the possible precedent that others will be able to look at the United States and say, ‘Well, they’re advocating it. Why don’t we simply move to a foreign policy that more broadly incorporates assassinations or targeting regime leaders?'”
According to Nika Aleksejeva, a researcher with the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council, Graham’s comments assist the Russians in portraying the U.S. as a rogue nation.
“It gives Russia a particular case to point at. These comments are qualified as calls to terror attacks,” she explained before adding, “It opens opportunity for disinformation to be later created based on this particular event.”
Georgetown’s Arend agreed.
“It becomes complicated when we deal with someone like Putin. At present, the United States and Russia are not at war,” Arend explained. “There is no way that the United States in its relationship to Russia could conceptualize that Putin is a combatant. He is a civilian leader of another country.”
According to Harvard Kennedy School’s Kathryn Sikkink, Putin needs to be put on trial by a replacement government in Russia.
“If you’ve had leaders who’ve committed crimes, you want the new government to be able to put those leaders on trial and hold them criminally accountable using due process for crimes they’ve committed,” she explained. “And if you find them guilty, to sentence them and imprison them.”
You can read more here – subscription required.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Unloads on GOP Senators Trying to ‘Trigger WWIII’ to Make Joe Biden Look Bad
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republican lawmakers for trying to push President Joe Biden into World War III to score partisan points.
GOP lawmakers are complaining that Biden has not done enough to help Ukraine, or isn’t moving fast enough, but the “Morning Joe” host said the president’s options are constrained because he’s trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia, which could set off a major war with possible nuclear consequences.
“We need to be willing to offer that off ramp, we need to keep, as you said, we need to keep the gas on, step on the gas,” Scarborough said. “I will say, though, and I have tried very hard not to bring politics into this at all over the past several weeks. I have been trumpeting the bipartisanship.”
“I’m not going to name any names because actually I don’t even want to dignify their remarks,” Scarborough added, “but there are some Republicans, some Republican senators out there who are trying to turn it into a political hit job against Joe Biden, and they’re pushing him to do things that would trigger World War III. It is so reckless, they’re pushing him not only to do things that could trigger World War III that they would never do if they were sitting in the White House, they’re also pushing him to do things that would get the United States so far ahead of our allies that there would be a split between the United States and NATO. Joe Biden, say what you will about Joe Biden in Afghanistan. we were critical of Joe Biden in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has paced this extraordinarily well.”
Biden Brings Receipts: President Blasts Big Oil for ‘Padding Their Profits at the Expense of Hardworking Americans’
President Joe Biden is blasting Big Oil and he has the facts to prove his case.
It’s rare for President Biden to single out any particular group or industry for criticism, unlike his predecessor who seemed to almost daily, but on Wednesday he slammed the fossil fuel industry for price gouging.
“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.”
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” he added, posting a chart to prove his point:
Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too.
Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.
Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022
Republicans and far-right media have been hammering Biden unfairly, falsely claiming America is no longer energy independent (it is) and blaming him for higher prices at the pump – which he has no direct control over and little indirect ability to impact as well.
