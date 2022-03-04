BREAKING NEWS
Trump Appointed Judge Claims 1872 Law Outweighs US Constitution in Ruling Favoring Madison Cawthorn
An effort to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn off the North Carolina ballot this year was blocked by a federal judge this Friday, WRAL reports.
The challenge was filed by attorneys who say Cawthorn is an insurrectionist who should be legally barred from the ballot due to his participation in events that led up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The attorneys behind the legal effort cited the 14th Amendment, which reads: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
But Judge Richard E. Myers, the Chief District Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said that courts must protect the soapbox, the ballot box and the jury box.
“When those fail, that’s when people proceed to the ammunition box,” said Myers, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.
Myers cited an 1872 amnesty law passed by Congress, which he said essentially repealed the 14th Amendment’s “disqualification clause.”
“John Wallace, a lawyer for voters who had challenged Cawthorn’s candidacy at the state level, said his group could try to intervene in the federal court proceeding, but that could prove difficult,” reports WRAL. “Those challengers had hoped the elections board would convene an inquiry panel next week under the North Carolina laws that allow voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications. That panel could have subpoenaed and deposed Cawthorn, as well as others, and Cawthorn sued in federal court to stop the process.”
Cawthorn celebrated the decision on Twitter. “HUGE VICTORY! The left’s lawfare tactics have failed. On to re-election!” he wrote.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Longest Streak on Record’: Economists Praise ‘Very Strong’ Jobs Report
The economy continues to explode. The February jobs report released Friday morning is being called “very very strong” and “very solid” by economists.
The economy added 678,000 new jobs, greatly beating expectations (one Harvard economist admits he projected 150,000.) Unemployment dropped to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
The AP calls it “another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.”
“The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8%, extending a sharp drop in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.”
Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research:
#jobsday as expected, another very strong report 678k jobs, unemployment down to 3.8 percent
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) March 4, 2022
Economist David Rothschild:
US has gained 506,000 more jobs in Biden’s first 13 months, than it did in Trump’s first 37 months (i.e., our peak month before the COVID crash). pic.twitter.com/SN0WpugCiq
— David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) March 4, 2022
Calling it “longest streak on record,” New York Times economics, business, and data reporter Ben Casselman notes: “We’ve added at least 400k jobs every month since May.”
Time for charts! (Will update as I get time.)
First off, the 678k gain in February was another in a streak of strong growth. We’ve added at least 400k jobs every month since May. That’s the longest streak on record. https://t.co/5S4o43pEde pic.twitter.com/tL8ECjgQ6Y
— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) March 4, 2022
“This was an unambiguously strong jobs report,” writes economist and public policy scholar Justin Wolfers, a professor the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.
“Strong payrolls growth. Similar strength in the household survey. Broad-based gains. People getting back to work. Robust revisions. And signs that wage growth may not be the constraint some had feared.”
Very very strong payrolls report: +678k jobs in February, with unemployment edging down to 3.8%. Add in solid positive revisions that added a total of +92k to the past two months, and this is a job market that’s really motoring.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 4, 2022
CNN Chief Business Correspondent:
678k. Strong jobs growth across sectors. For context, the average monthly jobs gain in 2019 was 164,000, https://t.co/HVOg6NmYpu
— Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) March 4, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Kimberly Guilfoyle Served With Subpoena After Cutting Out on January 6 Committee Interview
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack late Wednesday night in a bombshell court filing announced it has evidence supporting its belief Donald Trump “may have committed” crimes. Less than 24 hours later the Committee announced it is issuing a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle. On the day of the insurrection, she urged Trump supporters to “fight.”
Guilfoyle is a former Fox News personality who served as national finance chair for the Trump campaign and happens to be engaged to Donald Trump, Jr.
“The Select Committee has evidence that Guilfoyle was in direct contact with key individuals, raised funds for the rally immediately preceding the violent attack on the Capitol, and participated in that event,” the Committee announced.
Guilfoyle last week participated in a virtual, voluntary interview but cut it short when she learned Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) would be participating.
The Select Committee has issued a subpoena for Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The Select Committee has evidence that Guilfoyle was in direct contact with key individuals, raised funds for the rally immediately preceding the violent attack on the Capitol, and participated in that event. pic.twitter.com/fM6d3QGekF
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) March 3, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Urges Passage of LGBTQ Equality Act and Tells Transgender Youth ‘I Will Always Have Your Back’ in SOTU
During his fiery State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass the LGBTQ Equality Act, and urged the protection of transgender Americans, especially trans youth, who are being targeted by over a dozen states, most recently Texas and Florida.
“And for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong,” President Biden said.
“As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”
Watch:
President Biden: "The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is simply wrong." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/WAyb5YerRL
— The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2022
