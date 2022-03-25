News
‘Radio Silence’: Unknown if Clarence Thomas Missing SCOTUS Private Conference After Entering Hospital One Week Ago
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Friday morning are holding a closed-door private conference, and it is not known if Justice Clarence Thomas is attending, in person or virtually, after entering the hospital one week ago. The Court has refused to update the public on his condition.
In its statement Sunday evening the Court said Justice Thomas was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and “he expects to be released in a day or two.” On Wednesday the Associated Press reported the Court would not even say if Justice Thomas is still hospitalized, but reported: “Thomas did not have COVID-19 and his infection was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court has said.”
“Still no word on the health status of Justice Thomas, aside from a TMZ report,” Lawrence Hurley, Reuters’ reporter covering the Supreme Court, notes:
Supreme Court justices meet for private conference today. Still no word on the health status of Justice Thomas, aside from a TMZ report
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) March 25, 2022
Indeed, the only other news out of the Court came from TMZ’s chance encounter with Justice Stephen Breyer. “Justice Breyer said simply, Thomas is fine,” is what the online tabloid reported Thursday, with no direct quote on Thomas from Breyer.
Associated Press legal affairs reporter Mark Sherman Friday morning writes “radio silence” from SCOTUS:
Two days later and no change. Radio silence from #SCOTUS about Justice Thomas. Meanwhile, the justices gather for a private conference today https://t.co/Zug5tl5KM9
— Mark Sherman (@shermancourt) March 25, 2022
Concerns are swirling around Thomas’ health as The Washington Post, CBS News, and CNN all published bombshell reports that the Justice’s wife, far-right activist and lobbyist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, had been urging then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”
Thomas is currently the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court bench, having been confirmed in 1991, more than 30 years ago.
UPDATE: 10:33 AM ET –
CNBC is now reporting “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital.” No other updates as to his health status yet.
News
Biden White House: ‘Today, Unemployment Claims Hit Their Lowest Level Since 1969’
Democratic elected officials from the President on down are frequently criticized by their own voters for not touting their accomplishments enough. On Thursday as he attends an emergency meeting of the leaders of the G7 and NATO in Brussels to discuss Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine, President Joe Biden issued a statement on today’s historic drop in unemployment.
“This morning, we received news that the number of Americans on unemployment insurance fell to its lowest level since 1970 and the number of Americans filing new claims fell to its lowest one-week level since 1969,” President Biden said in the statement from the White House Press Office. “Americans are getting back to work at a historic pace, with fewer Americans on unemployment insurance today than at any time in the last half century.”
“This historic progress is no accident: it’s the result of an economic strategy to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, starting with the American Rescue Plan,” the President’s statement adds. “And, it’s the result of effective management of emergency pandemic resources that resulted in 75% of adult Americans vaccinated and 99% of schools re-opened.”
“We have more work to do to cut costs for families, but today’s data are a reminder that the U.S. economy is uniquely well positioned to deal with the global challenge of inflation. We will continue the fight to lower costs with every tool at our disposal, from making more here in America and rebuilding our supply chains, to lowering costs that have held back Americans for decades, to promoting competition to ensure markets can operate effectively and consumers are protected.”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain touted the numbers on Twitter. Some responses:
When adjusting for population size, these are the lowest level of both new and continuing claims in American history.
The last time the raw numbers were this low, the eligible labor pool was 120 million people smaller than it is today. https://t.co/PXUqFsI2wn
— What Biden Has Done ?? ?? (@What46HasDone) March 24, 2022
Wow! It appears as though “Brandon’s” policies are performing well for the working class. Way to go ‘Brandon’! Next, let’s codify a raise to the minimum wage, OK? https://t.co/Ik5NqkieUJ
— Tim Likes Bikes! ??????????? (@Max_n_Lu) March 24, 2022
So.. best report of my entire life. https://t.co/m2LIokqauW
— JOE (@JoePoutous) March 24, 2022
HEADLINE: Today, unemployment claims hit their lowest level since 1969
— The number of Americans relying on unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level since 1970
In case you missed it: @dallasnews @nytimes @washingtonpost @wallstjournal @KCStar @stlouisbiz @DMRegister https://t.co/mU9JBaLGYM
— CleanElectionsTexas (@CETexas) March 24, 2022
So much for GOP claims the Dem’s are the party of gov dependency. https://t.co/5gNVrNUEjK
— heathen ???? (@heathensoldier) March 24, 2022
“Democrats want a welfare state…” https://t.co/vOt5wa1QLS
— Duff (@ziggyirie) March 24, 2022
News
Madison Cawthorn ‘At Risk’ After Failed Attempt to Change Districts: ‘Nobody Wants to Help Him’
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) gambled on a newly drawn, more conservative district — but his gambit flopped and now he could lose his seat in Congress.
The first-term Republican congressman announced in November that he was leaving North Carolina’s 11th District to run in an even more conservative district near Charlotte newly drawn up by legislators, and he urged local GOP chair Michele Woodhouse to run for his old seat, but a state court undid the new congressional map and forced Cawthorn to move back to the district he had spurned, reported The Daily Beast.
“When he decided to come back in, my phone blew up with calls — from within the district, across North Carolina, elected officials from D.C. — saying, ‘You have to stay in the race,’” Woodhouse said.
Cawthorn faces nearly a half-dozen viable challengers, including respected state Sen. Chuck Edwards, and voters feel betrayed — all of which puts the controversial congressman “at risk,” according to a local political expert.
“The feeling is that this is going to be an interesting primary,” said Chris Cooper, a professor of political science at Western North Carolina University.
READ: Critics blast ‘absolutely shocking’ Supreme Court decision on Wisconsin voting maps
Cawthorn frequently makes national headlines — and draws the occasional rebuke from GOP leadership — by calling Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” claiming he transported “multiple weapons” to the Jan. 6 insurrection, repeatedly driving on a suspended license and calling House speaker Nancy Pelosi an alcoholic — and that’s just this month.
“The sparkle and buzz around him here, locally, that penny is no longer shiny,” Woodhouse said. “It might shine for him in other places, it doesn’t shine for him here.”
Cawthorn’s antics, and his failed bid to change districts, has left voters with the feeling that he’s more interested in his perch in Congress than representing the constituents who sent him there, and congressional Republicans have already run out of patience with the freshman lawmaker.
“Nobody wants his help,” said a senior GOP aide. “Nobody wants to help him.”
Voters don’t seem to mind the controversies, although his challengers are quick to point them out, but they may not forgive his attempt to abandon them, and they may notice he’s gotten little work done on their behalf.
“He wants to be able to have all the glory, without the work, without the sacrifice,” Woodhouse said. “Some people will excuse it as youth, but at 26 years old … at a certain point, you’re not young anymore. It’s really about depth.”
News
Supreme Court Refuses to Say if Clarence Thomas Remains Hospitalized After Five Days
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas entered the hospital on Friday, yet the court’s spokesperson is refusing to state whether or not the 73-year old conservative jurist remains hospitalized. On Sunday the Court first revealed Thomas had entered the hospital two days earlier but said he was expected to be released “in a day or two.”
According to the Court, Justice Thomas was admitted with “flu-like symptoms,” which were described as an “infection.” He allegedly had not contracted COVID-19.
Yet on Wednesday, after being hospitalized for five days, “court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said she had no update to provide,” the Associated Press reports, noting the high court “won’t say” if he remains in the hospital.
Thomas missed the third day of arguments Wednesday and did not participate virtually.
DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw Wednesday afternoon urged prayers for the far right-wing jurist:
Pray for Clarence Thomas!
— Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) March 23, 2022
