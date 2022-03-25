‘Radio Silence’: Unknown if Clarence Thomas Missing SCOTUS Private Conference After Entering Hospital One Week Ago

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Friday morning are holding a closed-door private conference, and it is not known if Justice Clarence Thomas is attending, in person or virtually, after entering the hospital one week ago. The Court has refused to update the public on his condition.

In its statement Sunday evening the Court said Justice Thomas was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and “he expects to be released in a day or two.” On Wednesday the Associated Press reported the Court would not even say if Justice Thomas is still hospitalized, but reported: “Thomas did not have COVID-19 and his infection was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court has said.”

“Still no word on the health status of Justice Thomas, aside from a TMZ report,” Lawrence Hurley, Reuters’ reporter covering the Supreme Court, notes:

Indeed, the only other news out of the Court came from TMZ’s chance encounter with Justice Stephen Breyer. “Justice Breyer said simply, Thomas is fine,” is what the online tabloid reported Thursday, with no direct quote on Thomas from Breyer.

Associated Press legal affairs reporter Mark Sherman Friday morning writes “radio silence” from SCOTUS:

Concerns are swirling around Thomas’ health as The Washington Post, CBS News, and CNN all published bombshell reports that the Justice’s wife, far-right activist and lobbyist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, had been urging then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

Thomas is currently the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court bench, having been confirmed in 1991, more than 30 years ago.

UPDATE: 10:33 AM ET –

CNBC is now reporting “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital.” No other updates as to his health status yet.