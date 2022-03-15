News
Ken Paxton, Lawyers for Parents of Trans Kids Disagree on Whether Child Abuse Investigations Can Continue
“Ken Paxton, lawyers for parents of trans kids disagree on whether child abuse investigations can continue” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
When a judge ruled Friday that Texas could not investigate parents for child abuse simply for providing gender-affirming care, it was immediately clear that the legal fight was far from over.
That same night, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal and then announced on Twitter that the “Democrat judge’s order permitting child abuse is frozen.”
He said that “[m]uch-needed investigations [will] proceed as they should,” and noted that his “fight will continue up to the Supreme Court.”
Lawyers representing the families of transgender children said they don’t believe the appeal should affect the injunction.
Legal experts say this case falls into a complicated corner of the law until the appeals court weighs in.
This case stemmed from a nonbinding legal opinion that Paxton issued last month, arguing that certain gender-affirming health care can constitute child abuse. Gov. Greg Abbott followed that with an order directing the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide this health care to their transgender children.
The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on behalf of one such family. On Friday, District Judge Amy Clark Meachum blocked the Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating families solely on the basis of providing this health care to their children.
Two lawyers representing families under investigation told The Texas Tribune that they are proceeding as if the injunction is still in effect and, as a result, have directed their clients to no longer participate in the investigations.
In a statement, a spokesperson for DFPS said that the agency’s “posture on these investigations is that we are continuing to follow the law.” The spokesperson declined to elaborate about whether the investigations are ongoing or are halted as a result of the injunction.
Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but the appeal he filed relies on an argument that would allow for an automatic stay in all trial court proceedings.
“It’s up to the court of appeals to decide whether to reinstate the impact of the injunction,” said South Texas College of Law Houston professor Rocky Rhodes. “It’s not automatic, but I think that [the ACLU and Lambda Legal] will have a very strong case to have it reinstated.”
But lawyers have challenged these automatic stays before, claiming the state should not be able to overturn an injunction simply by filing an appeal. Attorney Chad Dunn represented the Texas Democratic Party in a case on mail-in voting in which Paxton made a similar argument.
“That would be an extraordinary rule,” Dunn said. “That is not the rule in federal court or other states that I’m familiar with, that you get an injunction against the state and they can just effectively ignore it until there’s been an appeal completed.”
Dunn said he has seen this argument appear only in recent years, and neither the state’s courts appeals courts or the Texas Supreme Court has definitively affirmed that the state has a right to overturn these injunctions.
“In the cases I’m familiar with, the Court of Appeals has either just glossed over this question or they just say … we’re empowered to issue injunctions, so we’re going to issue the same injunction and keep it in place until such time as we decide the appeal,” he said.
If the Court of Appeals grants similar relief, Rhodes said, that will remain in effect even if the case is appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, as Paxton has said it will be.
The Third Court of Appeals likely will issue an order soon.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/14/transgender-child-abuse-paxton-appeal/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Capitol Rioter Lost Her Job and Her Marriage After Jan. 6 — Now She Is Begging to Stay Out of Jail
A Pennsylvania woman who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking prosecutors to give her probation instead of the jail term they’re seeking, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.
Jennifer Heinl, 44, who lost her job and her marriage due to her actions, is due to be sentenced next week for demonstrating in a Capitol building, which is a misdemeanor, after she pleaded guilty in November.
Federal prosecutors wanted a sentence of two weeks in jail and three years of probation for breaching the Capitol building with the pro-Trump mob that day. Prosecutors say she was inside the building for 47 minutes while taking video, lied to an FBI agent, and showed no remorse during an interview with federal agents.
Heinl’s lawyer, Martin Dietz, is requesting probation, saying her client is “extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed” for participating in what he called an “unjustifiable attack on America,” adding she had never even gotten a traffic ticket before and takes care of her two sons who have health issues.
READ: Famed political theorist envisions Russian defeat in Ukraine — and how we’ll know it’s over
Dietz argued Heinl already suffered for her actions. Her marriage to a police officer fell apart after he had asked her not to go to D.C. on Jan. 6, but she went anyway. The two are finalizing a divorce.
“Ms. Heinl made a very serious and ill-advised error in judgment when she entered the U.S. Capitol along with hundreds of other persons,” he said. “She is not, however, a bad person.”
Read the full report at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
News
GOP’s ‘Putin Wing’ Is Doing Russia’s ‘Misinformation’ Dirty Work for Them: Conservative
In a scorching column for the conservative Bulwark, Amanda Carpenter pointed out that there is nothing subtle about the latest stream of misinformation that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants broadcast to Americans as he invades Ukraine — and that he has a willing cast of high-profile MAGA-Americans doing his dirty work for him.
When the Russian strongman wanted Donald Trump to be president in 2016, Kremlin deployed an army of trolls and bots to spread rumors and conspiracy theories on social media to manipulate low-information voters. With his Ukraine invasion struggling, and world opinion quickly turning against him, Carpenter suggested Putin has been able to cut out the middle-man with the help of characters like Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Donald Trump Jr. and Glenn Greenwald.
Case in point, the conspiracy theory du jour that it will be America using bioweapons in Ukraine and not Russia.
As Carpenter, who once advised Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained, “Recall how the Russia-sympathizing, Q-adjacent, Trump-loving MAGA media machine first pilloried Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling. Russia wasn’t responsible, they said—a computer server in Ukraine ran the operation. Then, in 2020, they accused Ukrainian officials of withholding dirt on Joe Biden’s family. Now they allege that the United States is funding bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine and our government is covering it up.”
RELATED: Leaked Kremlin memo urges Russian state media to promote ‘essential’ Tucker Carlson: report
Writing, “Make a Venn Diagram of the people pushing each of those three narratives and you’ll find they overlap almost completely. It’s all the same people: fringe Internet figures, Fox News hosts, Steve Bannon and his acolytes, Marjorie Tayor Greene caucus members, and the millions of people who love them,” she added that Don Trump Jr. took the lead on the bioweapons misinformation campaign when he twisted testimony on bioweapons by Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, into a narrative that serves Putin’s interests.
Following the testimony, the son the former president Donald Trump tweeted, “Well that went from conspiracy theory to senate testimony in about 6 days… It used to take six months to go from conspiracy theory to fact,” with Carpenter pointing out that Tucker Carlson of Fox News took the story and ran with it.
“Fox News ratings king Tucker Carlson took the non-story to primetime. And, boy, did it play well in Russia. Carlson’s commentary is so Kremlin-friendly that, according to a memo obtained by Mother Jones, Russian officials have ordered their state-run media outlets to feature his clips,” she wrote before adding, “This is the big story in their minds. Not the Russian invasion and the unfolding humanitarian disaster but the Russian disinformation about bioweapons, which provides a cudgel for whacking the Biden administration—no matter how bogus the claims.”
“It’s not a coincidence that two major scandals of the Trump era–the Mueller investigation and Trump’s first impeachment–involved Russian interference and Ukraine. Or that Trump went on to pardon members of his inner circle ensnared in the Russia probe, such as his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former national security advisor Mike Flynn. All of these characters belong to the same story,” she pointed out before adding, “None of this goes to say these men, or the others parroting similar lines, bear any responsibility for Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine. But it’s ghastly how eager they are to latch on to Putin’s version of events to score cheap points against Democrats and advance their own interests.”
You can read more here.
News
Justice Thomas Worries About ‘Trends’ Like ‘Cancel Culture’
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently expressed concern about the possibility of “cancel culture” and politicization of the courts eroding legal institutions.
On Friday, March 11, Thomas appeared at an event in Salt Lake City, Utah that was hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.
During his speech, Thomas, the oldest Supreme Court Justice on the bench, spoke to a crowd of approximately 500 attendees where he shared his concerns about the long-term drawbacks that could come from so-called trends like “cancel culture.”
At one point during his speech, Thomas recalled how times were when he was growing up as he noted how things have changed. The justice grew up in Georgia during the times of segregation.
“I’m afraid, particularly in this world of cancel culture attack, I don’t know where you’re going to learn to engage as we did when I grew up,” he said. “If you don’t learn at that level in high school, in grammar school, in your neighborhood, or in civic organizations, then how do you have it when you’re making decisions in government, in the legislature, or in the courts?”
Thomas went on to discuss some of the repercussions that he believes could derive from the changes in politics.
“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” Thomas told the audience. “By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society.”
Despite Thomas’ concerns, his own party appears to be eroding systems. Per NPR.org: “The court has leaned increasingly conservative since three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump joined its ranks. Progressives have in turn called to expand the number of justices on the court, including during the 2020 presidential primary. Democrats in Congress introduced a bill last year to add four justices to the bench, and President Joe Biden has convened a commission to study expanding the court.”
Trending
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT2 days ago
Trump Scrambles at Damage Control After Being Caught Grifting MAGA Supporters With Phony ‘Contest’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘TV Terrorist’ Donald Trump Blasted for Telling Followers They ‘Must Lay Down Their Very Lives’ to Defend Against CRT
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Koch Keeps Doing Business in Russia as Top Journalist Says Family Fortune Came From Hitler: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn on January 6 Admitted He Was Armed and Had Carried ‘Multiple Weapons’ in His Wheelchair: Video
- News1 day ago
Capitol Rioter Lost Her Job and Her Marriage After Jan. 6 — Now She Is Begging to Stay Out of Jail
- News1 day ago
GOP’s ‘Putin Wing’ Is Doing Russia’s ‘Misinformation’ Dirty Work for Them: Conservative
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
Watch: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Opponents as ‘Ridiculous’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Watch: DeSantis Says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Will Allow Parents to ‘Send Kids to Kindergarten Without Being Sexualized’