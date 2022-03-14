News
Capitol Rioter Lost Her Job and Her Marriage After Jan. 6 — Now She Is Begging to Stay Out of Jail
A Pennsylvania woman who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking prosecutors to give her probation instead of the jail term they’re seeking, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.
Jennifer Heinl, 44, who lost her job and her marriage due to her actions, is due to be sentenced next week for demonstrating in a Capitol building, which is a misdemeanor, after she pleaded guilty in November.
Federal prosecutors wanted a sentence of two weeks in jail and three years of probation for breaching the Capitol building with the pro-Trump mob that day. Prosecutors say she was inside the building for 47 minutes while taking video, lied to an FBI agent, and showed no remorse during an interview with federal agents.
Heinl’s lawyer, Martin Dietz, is requesting probation, saying her client is “extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed” for participating in what he called an “unjustifiable attack on America,” adding she had never even gotten a traffic ticket before and takes care of her two sons who have health issues.
READ: Famed political theorist envisions Russian defeat in Ukraine — and how we’ll know it’s over
Dietz argued Heinl already suffered for her actions. Her marriage to a police officer fell apart after he had asked her not to go to D.C. on Jan. 6, but she went anyway. The two are finalizing a divorce.
“Ms. Heinl made a very serious and ill-advised error in judgment when she entered the U.S. Capitol along with hundreds of other persons,” he said. “She is not, however, a bad person.”
Read the full report at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP’s ‘Putin Wing’ Is Doing Russia’s ‘Misinformation’ Dirty Work for Them: Conservative
In a scorching column for the conservative Bulwark, Amanda Carpenter pointed out that there is nothing subtle about the latest stream of misinformation that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants broadcast to Americans as he invades Ukraine — and that he has a willing cast of high-profile MAGA-Americans doing his dirty work for him.
When the Russian strongman wanted Donald Trump to be president in 2016, Kremlin deployed an army of trolls and bots to spread rumors and conspiracy theories on social media to manipulate low-information voters. With his Ukraine invasion struggling, and world opinion quickly turning against him, Carpenter suggested Putin has been able to cut out the middle-man with the help of characters like Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Donald Trump Jr. and Glenn Greenwald.
Case in point, the conspiracy theory du jour that it will be America using bioweapons in Ukraine and not Russia.
As Carpenter, who once advised Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained, “Recall how the Russia-sympathizing, Q-adjacent, Trump-loving MAGA media machine first pilloried Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling. Russia wasn’t responsible, they said—a computer server in Ukraine ran the operation. Then, in 2020, they accused Ukrainian officials of withholding dirt on Joe Biden’s family. Now they allege that the United States is funding bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine and our government is covering it up.”
RELATED: Leaked Kremlin memo urges Russian state media to promote ‘essential’ Tucker Carlson: report
Writing, “Make a Venn Diagram of the people pushing each of those three narratives and you’ll find they overlap almost completely. It’s all the same people: fringe Internet figures, Fox News hosts, Steve Bannon and his acolytes, Marjorie Tayor Greene caucus members, and the millions of people who love them,” she added that Don Trump Jr. took the lead on the bioweapons misinformation campaign when he twisted testimony on bioweapons by Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, into a narrative that serves Putin’s interests.
Following the testimony, the son the former president Donald Trump tweeted, “Well that went from conspiracy theory to senate testimony in about 6 days… It used to take six months to go from conspiracy theory to fact,” with Carpenter pointing out that Tucker Carlson of Fox News took the story and ran with it.
“Fox News ratings king Tucker Carlson took the non-story to primetime. And, boy, did it play well in Russia. Carlson’s commentary is so Kremlin-friendly that, according to a memo obtained by Mother Jones, Russian officials have ordered their state-run media outlets to feature his clips,” she wrote before adding, “This is the big story in their minds. Not the Russian invasion and the unfolding humanitarian disaster but the Russian disinformation about bioweapons, which provides a cudgel for whacking the Biden administration—no matter how bogus the claims.”
“It’s not a coincidence that two major scandals of the Trump era–the Mueller investigation and Trump’s first impeachment–involved Russian interference and Ukraine. Or that Trump went on to pardon members of his inner circle ensnared in the Russia probe, such as his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former national security advisor Mike Flynn. All of these characters belong to the same story,” she pointed out before adding, “None of this goes to say these men, or the others parroting similar lines, bear any responsibility for Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine. But it’s ghastly how eager they are to latch on to Putin’s version of events to score cheap points against Democrats and advance their own interests.”
You can read more here.
News
Justice Thomas Worries About ‘Trends’ Like ‘Cancel Culture’
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently expressed concern about the possibility of “cancel culture” and politicization of the courts eroding legal institutions.
On Friday, March 11, Thomas appeared at an event in Salt Lake City, Utah that was hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.
During his speech, Thomas, the oldest Supreme Court Justice on the bench, spoke to a crowd of approximately 500 attendees where he shared his concerns about the long-term drawbacks that could come from so-called trends like “cancel culture.”
At one point during his speech, Thomas recalled how times were when he was growing up as he noted how things have changed. The justice grew up in Georgia during the times of segregation.
“I’m afraid, particularly in this world of cancel culture attack, I don’t know where you’re going to learn to engage as we did when I grew up,” he said. “If you don’t learn at that level in high school, in grammar school, in your neighborhood, or in civic organizations, then how do you have it when you’re making decisions in government, in the legislature, or in the courts?”
Thomas went on to discuss some of the repercussions that he believes could derive from the changes in politics.
“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” Thomas told the audience. “By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society.”
Despite Thomas’ concerns, his own party appears to be eroding systems. Per NPR.org: “The court has leaned increasingly conservative since three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump joined its ranks. Progressives have in turn called to expand the number of justices on the court, including during the 2020 presidential primary. Democrats in Congress introduced a bill last year to add four justices to the bench, and President Joe Biden has convened a commission to study expanding the court.”
News
Far-Right Propaganda Sites ‘Masquerading as Journalism’ Are a Threat to National Security: Analysis
Foreign policy expert Kevin Baron, the founding executive editor of the military news website Defense One, warned of the threat right-wing media poses to American in a new analysis.
“It’s hard to watch Russia’s version of journalism and not think of the American far-right’s version of it. Indeed, the connections are both direct and philosophical—and of import to national security leaders,” he wrote. “In the past few months, we’ve seen just how closely related the two are, Putin’s propaganda and our own. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, America’s far-right denied the looming threat as a wag-the-dog conspiracy concocted by deep-state Democrats and centrist Republicans, or tried to blame President Joe Biden. Russian propaganda outlets gleefully put those clips into heavy rotation.”
Not a day without Tucker Carlson on #Russia‘s state TV. Here’s another clip being used by the Russians to promote their disinformation about #Ukraine allegedly creating “bio-weapons” in its lab. #TuckyoRose delivers again. pic.twitter.com/CP8m0aXSPh
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 10, 2022
Baron warned this should be a wake-up the national security community.
“Two weeks into the invasion, far-right leaders continue to sow doubt on war reporting, claiming or implying there is an elite conspiracy to keep Americans uninformed, and often parroting Russian propagandists’ distortions and lies,” he wrote. “So, while commentators and security legends by now have called the Ukraine war a wake-up call to Americans for many reasons, allow me to add one more: If you look upon Russia’s state-controlled, loyalist media with horror, then it’s time to wake up with equal concern toward America’s own rising partisan propaganda machines. There have already been calls for security professionals to add America’s far-right extremism to their portfolios. It’s time to do the same for domestic far-right propaganda.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Bill Barr tells CNN he’ll get involved in GOP primary to prevent Trump from winning nomination
Russia’s war propaganda has been likened to Donald Trump’s crusade against “fake news.”
“It’s almost as if some never learned their lesson from 2015, when the natsec establishment hoped they could make Trump go away by ignoring him. Or when everyone ignored the right’s openly-stated, disinformation-fueled plans for the Jan. 6 insurrection, perhaps the most troubling national security incident on American soil since the 9/11 attacks. That day was made possible by 40 years’ worth of right-wing, anti-government propaganda. Propagandists continue to lie about it more than one year after,” Baron warned. “While politicians come and go, the lasting damage is in the lingering popularity of Soviet-style agitprop propaganda from loyalist far-right media operations deliberately masquerading as journalism. These outlets—designed to look, sound, and feel like journalism—are de facto paid actors, directors, and scriptwriters of a carefully crafted fiction that would make the Kremlin proud. They call themselves reporters and operate in pretend newsrooms like Steve Bannon’s Breitbart, Carlson’s Daily Caller, Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal, and upstarts like One America News Network and Newsmax.”
Read the full analysis.
Trending
- GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT2 days ago
Trump Scrambles at Damage Control After Being Caught Grifting MAGA Supporters With Phony ‘Contest’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘TV Terrorist’ Donald Trump Blasted for Telling Followers They ‘Must Lay Down Their Very Lives’ to Defend Against CRT
- News3 days ago
Justice Thomas Worries About ‘Trends’ Like ‘Cancel Culture’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
Koch Keeps Doing Business in Russia as Top Journalist Says Family Fortune Came From Hitler: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
Madison Cawthorn on January 6 Admitted He Was Armed and Had Carried ‘Multiple Weapons’ in His Wheelchair: Video
- News15 hours ago
GOP’s ‘Putin Wing’ Is Doing Russia’s ‘Misinformation’ Dirty Work for Them: Conservative
- News9 hours ago
Capitol Rioter Lost Her Job and Her Marriage After Jan. 6 — Now She Is Begging to Stay Out of Jail
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
Watch: DeSantis Says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Will Allow Parents to ‘Send Kids to Kindergarten Without Being Sexualized’