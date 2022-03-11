Biden Delivers Strong Warning to Putin on Chemical Weapons, War Crimes, Human Rights Abuses, and Gender-Based Violence

President Joe Biden took strong action Friday, calling Russia the “aggressor” nation in its illegal war of choice against Ukraine, warning President Vladimir Putin that Russia will “pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons.” He also removed Russia’s “favored nation” trade status, imposed sanctions, and banned Russian exports of seafood, vodka, and non-industrial diamonds.

“The aim, Mr. Biden said, was to ‘squeeze’ Mr. Putin,” The New York Times reports. Biden said: “Putin must pay the price.”

Joe Biden: “I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons.” pic.twitter.com/qXwjO4t8f1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 11, 2022

Aboard Air Force One White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called out Russia, telling reporters the U.S. has “reason to believe they are trying to fabricate another false justification for more violence. The truth is, Russia is the only country in this equation with a chemical and biological weapons program in violation of international law. We’re not going to be specific about intelligence, which the President also mentioned this morning. But look no further than Russia’s track record.”

“They have used chemical weapons,” Bates accurately charged.

“When it comes to war crimes, we have all seen the devastating images coming out of Ukraine and are appalled by Russia’s brutal tactics. Pregnant women on stretchers, apartment buildings shelled, families killed while seeking safety from this terrible violence. We are also seeing reports of other types of potential abuses including sexual and gender-based violence.”

“These are disgusting attacks, civilian casualties are increasing. If Russia is intentionally targeting civilians, that would be a war crime,” Bates noted. There is already an investigation in The Hague into Putin’s possible war crimes.

“As we are all seeing on live television, evidence is mounting, and we are documenting it as it takes place. There are strong indications that this is occurring, and that the heinous way Russia is prosecuting this war will result in war crimes.”

“We are supporting the important work of human rights activists, civil society and independent media in Ukraine who are documenting, collecting and exposing evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law. We will share the evidence we gather with allies and partners and with those investigators to support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions when appropriate.”