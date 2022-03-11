BREAKING NEWS
Biden Delivers Strong Warning to Putin on Chemical Weapons, War Crimes, Human Rights Abuses, and Gender-Based Violence
President Joe Biden took strong action Friday, calling Russia the “aggressor” nation in its illegal war of choice against Ukraine, warning President Vladimir Putin that Russia will “pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons.” He also removed Russia’s “favored nation” trade status, imposed sanctions, and banned Russian exports of seafood, vodka, and non-industrial diamonds.
“The aim, Mr. Biden said, was to ‘squeeze’ Mr. Putin,” The New York Times reports. Biden said: “Putin must pay the price.”
Joe Biden: “I’m not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons.” pic.twitter.com/qXwjO4t8f1
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 11, 2022
Aboard Air Force One White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called out Russia, telling reporters the U.S. has “reason to believe they are trying to fabricate another false justification for more violence. The truth is, Russia is the only country in this equation with a chemical and biological weapons program in violation of international law. We’re not going to be specific about intelligence, which the President also mentioned this morning. But look no further than Russia’s track record.”
“They have used chemical weapons,” Bates accurately charged.
“When it comes to war crimes, we have all seen the devastating images coming out of Ukraine and are appalled by Russia’s brutal tactics. Pregnant women on stretchers, apartment buildings shelled, families killed while seeking safety from this terrible violence. We are also seeing reports of other types of potential abuses including sexual and gender-based violence.”
“These are disgusting attacks, civilian casualties are increasing. If Russia is intentionally targeting civilians, that would be a war crime,” Bates noted. There is already an investigation in The Hague into Putin’s possible war crimes.
“As we are all seeing on live television, evidence is mounting, and we are documenting it as it takes place. There are strong indications that this is occurring, and that the heinous way Russia is prosecuting this war will result in war crimes.”
“We are supporting the important work of human rights activists, civil society and independent media in Ukraine who are documenting, collecting and exposing evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law. We will share the evidence we gather with allies and partners and with those investigators to support accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions when appropriate.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden: ‘We Will Defend Every Inch of NATO Territory’ but Sending Americans Into Ukraine Is ‘World War III’
President Joe Biden delivered lengthy remarks to House Democrats meeting in Philadelphia Friday, promising he will uphold America’s “sacred” duty to defend “every inch of NATO territory,” but warning those who are calling for U.S. troops to enter Ukraine, “that’s called World War III.”
President Biden announces over 12,000 U.S. troops have been mobilized along the Russian border to defend NATO countries:
“Granted, if we respond, it is World War III, but we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory.” pic.twitter.com/isGXWD5vB0
— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022
President Biden reiterates why he won’t send U.S. troops to Ukraine:
“Don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say, that’s called World War III.” pic.twitter.com/RwFtGOQ9gS
— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022
President Biden has successfully rallied much of the world to oppose Russia and its president prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine. On Friday he and Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates sent strong warnings to Putin against using chemical and biological weapons, engaging in war crimes and human rights abuses, and sexual and gender-based violence.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Appointed Judge Claims 1872 Law Outweighs US Constitution in Ruling Favoring Madison Cawthorn
An effort to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn off the North Carolina ballot this year was blocked by a federal judge this Friday, WRAL reports.
The challenge was filed by attorneys who say Cawthorn is an insurrectionist who should be legally barred from the ballot due to his participation in events that led up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The attorneys behind the legal effort cited the 14th Amendment, which reads: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
READ: Racist bullies mockingly chant ‘Rosa Parks’ as Black girl boards their school bus in Arkansas: report
But Judge Richard E. Myers, the Chief District Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said that courts must protect the soapbox, the ballot box and the jury box.
“When those fail, that’s when people proceed to the ammunition box,” said Myers, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.
Myers cited an 1872 amnesty law passed by Congress, which he said essentially repealed the 14th Amendment’s “disqualification clause.”
“John Wallace, a lawyer for voters who had challenged Cawthorn’s candidacy at the state level, said his group could try to intervene in the federal court proceeding, but that could prove difficult,” reports WRAL. “Those challengers had hoped the elections board would convene an inquiry panel next week under the North Carolina laws that allow voters to challenge a candidate’s qualifications. That panel could have subpoenaed and deposed Cawthorn, as well as others, and Cawthorn sued in federal court to stop the process.”
Cawthorn celebrated the decision on Twitter. “HUGE VICTORY! The left’s lawfare tactics have failed. On to re-election!” he wrote.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Longest Streak on Record’: Economists Praise ‘Very Strong’ Jobs Report
The economy continues to explode. The February jobs report released Friday morning is being called “very very strong” and “very solid” by economists.
The economy added 678,000 new jobs, greatly beating expectations (one Harvard economist admits he projected 150,000.) Unemployment dropped to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
The AP calls it “another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.”
“The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8%, extending a sharp drop in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.”
Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research:
#jobsday as expected, another very strong report 678k jobs, unemployment down to 3.8 percent
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) March 4, 2022
Economist David Rothschild:
US has gained 506,000 more jobs in Biden’s first 13 months, than it did in Trump’s first 37 months (i.e., our peak month before the COVID crash). pic.twitter.com/SN0WpugCiq
— David Rothschild 🇺🇦 (@DavMicRot) March 4, 2022
Calling it “longest streak on record,” New York Times economics, business, and data reporter Ben Casselman notes: “We’ve added at least 400k jobs every month since May.”
Time for charts! (Will update as I get time.)
First off, the 678k gain in February was another in a streak of strong growth. We’ve added at least 400k jobs every month since May. That’s the longest streak on record. https://t.co/5S4o43pEde pic.twitter.com/tL8ECjgQ6Y
— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) March 4, 2022
“This was an unambiguously strong jobs report,” writes economist and public policy scholar Justin Wolfers, a professor the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.
“Strong payrolls growth. Similar strength in the household survey. Broad-based gains. People getting back to work. Robust revisions. And signs that wage growth may not be the constraint some had feared.”
Very very strong payrolls report: +678k jobs in February, with unemployment edging down to 3.8%. Add in solid positive revisions that added a total of +92k to the past two months, and this is a job market that’s really motoring.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 4, 2022
CNN Chief Business Correspondent:
678k. Strong jobs growth across sectors. For context, the average monthly jobs gain in 2019 was 164,000, https://t.co/HVOg6NmYpu
— Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) March 4, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Not Actually Debatable — Look It Up’: Obama Official Schools Fox News Host Over Keystone Pipeline Claims
- 'DOES HE HAVE HIS OWN NETFLIX ACCOUNT?'2 days ago
‘Architect of Separating Children’ Stephen Miller Mocked for Suing Over Subpoena Because He’s on His Parents’ T-Mobile Plan
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Federal Judge Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘First Amendment’ Anti-Mask Lawsuit Against Speaker Pelosi
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Putin Propagandist’ Madison Cawthorn Denounced After Calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a ‘Thug’
- FOX FAIL2 days ago
‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Makes Vile Claim About Liberals, Young Children, and Sexual ‘Grooming’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Barr Tells Fox News Trump Displayed ‘Stunning Detachment From Reality’ – Days After Saying He Would Vote for Him in 2024