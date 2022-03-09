‘Architect of Separating Children’ Stephen Miller Mocked for Suing Over Subpoena Because He’s on His Parents’ T-Mobile Plan

Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, the white nationalist and architect of the former president’s anti-Islam travel ban, his anti-immigrant policies including the intentional separation of migrant children from their parents to reduce unlawful entry, is suing to block a January 6 Committee subpoena because he’s still on his parents’ T-Mobile account.

He was immediately mocked.

Miller, as many mentioned, is 36-years old, a Duke University graduate, married, a father, a former top White House official responsible for far-reaching policies affecting millions of people in the country and around the world, and now the founder of the America First Legal Foundation.

“Miller’s phone is part of a family plan account with his parents that is held by Carron Drive Apartments LP, a California limited partnership formed in August 1997, according to his suit,” CBS News reports. “T-Mobile notified Carron Drive at the end of February it had been served with the subpoena from the House panel for Miller’s phone information and intends to comply unless Carron Drive sought a court order to block it from turning over the records to investigators.”

Like many Trump acolytes supoenaed by the House Select Committee Miller chose to attack.

“The chairman and the select committee are misusing their authority to investigate political adversaries, painting their opposition with a broad brush as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists,” he argued, CBS adds.

Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones:

Of course Stephen Miller is on his parents’ phone plan while he criticizes public assistance as handouts. People like him always are. https://t.co/AMOQBMyTwm — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 9, 2022

The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast merely noted that “36 year old former White House Jewish white nationalist Stephen Miller is still on his parents phone plan.”

Another asked, “Do they still give him an allowance too?”

That Stephen Miller is still grifting off his parents at the age of 36 is utterly unsurprising. https://t.co/RCxDdQ9bpd — Roger Tansey 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌈 (@rogertansey) March 9, 2022

NBC News Justice reporter:

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a 36-year-old married father (who bought a $973K luxury condo with a $1,800 monthly fee while he was in his mid-20s and living off of a Hill salary), is also still on the family cell plan, per his lawsuit. (Via @dnlbrns) pic.twitter.com/1a00oJ4zOe — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 9, 2022

Baked Alaska and Stephen Miller are both still on their parents' phone plan. Nick Fuentes is just now moving out of his parents' house. I'm sensing a theme here. https://t.co/KnlluSGsPg — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 9, 2022

Which raises the question: does Stephen Miller have his own Netflix account, or does he mooch that off his parents, too? https://t.co/Eaer4AfGnu — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) March 9, 2022

Baked Alaska and Stephen Miller are both still on their parents' phone plan. Nick Fuentes is just now moving out of his parents' house. I'm sensing a theme here. https://t.co/KnlluSGsPg — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 9, 2022



But one social media user made the strong case that while Miller worked hard to separate children from their parents, “Miller is 36 & married but is still on his parents’ family cell plan. Miller is the architect of separating children from their parents at the Border! These children were DEPENDENT on their parents!”