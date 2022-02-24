RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Woman at Idaho City Council Meeting Declares Herself a ‘Proud White Supremist’ – That ‘Means You’re a Patriot’
A woman attending the Hayden, Idaho city council meeting this week announced before her neighbors, friends, and the cameras that she is a “proud white supremist,” declaring that “nowadays” that “means you’re a patriot.”
The woman, who says she’s lived in Hayden for several years, repeatedly used the phrase “white supremist” instead of white supremacist. She also said she identifies as a minority, and “probably the only minority in the room.”
She had asked to be allowed to address the city council to respond to the previous speaker who urged members to consider adopting a resolution stating Hayden values diversity, and condemns racism and “white supremacy and any groups that promote it.”
Next month a white supremacist group is scheduled to hold a “gathering” with 200 participants from Texas, the previous speaker noted.
“The Aryan Freedom Network’s website, white-power.org., uses the words ‘Keep Idaho White’ and depicts a swastika inside a map of Idaho in promoting the event,” the Cover d’Alene Press reports.
“As you can tell,” she told the city council, “I am a minority and I’ve never once, not once, ever been discriminated in this town. And I don’t appreciate the agenda” of the previous speaker.
“All inclusiveness and the respect and making white people feel like you’re ‘less than’ because of the history of great, great, maybe sometimes great, great, great grandparents. And I don’t appreciate that and I don’t think that has any place in our beautiful bedroom community of Hayden, and I don’t appreciate the whole thing.”
She went on to denounce “BLM,” Black Lives Matter, and “Antifa,” and complained that residents who wanted to “support our businesses and protect them” were “called a white supremist.”
“I’m sorry, but we’re not,” white supremacists, she said, “well I guess I’m not,” then immediately declared, “yes I am because the new, the term nowadays ‘white supremist’ means you’re a patriot.”
She went on to admit, “I have a sign that I do carry sometimes and I say ‘proud white supremist,’ because a white supremist is a patriot.”
Watch:
“The term ‘white supremacist’ nowadays means you’re a patriot.”
A friend in north Idaho alerted me to this city council meeting comment from the other night. I’d heard ‘patriot’ was increasingly becoming code for white supremacy up there, but now it’s apparently not even code. pic.twitter.com/f2qhYcvO3K
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2022
Video posted to Twitter by Law.com editor ands reporter Meghann Cuniff. Original video on YouTube for those who want to see the full meeting.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Protests Planned After Florida House Passes Dangerous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
Florida LGBTQ organizations are organizing rallies to protest Thursday afternoon’s passage of the House’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill that will force schools to out children to parents and make clear to all that being LGBTQ or coming from an LGBTQ home is unacceptable in the Sunshine State. The bill would prohibit nearly all “classroom instruction” of LGBTQ issues and invite parents to sue if they feel the law has been violated.
Freshman Republican state Rep. Joe Harding’s (photo) legislation withstood damning attacks by House Democrats, local, state, and national leaders, activists, and organizations. Seven GOP lawmakers crossed the aisle to vote against the bill, but in the end, as expected, it passed: 69-47.
“This bill in its language empowers school districts throughout this state to eliminate any discussion or recognition of the LGBTQ community until high school graduation. This is not about kindergarten through third,” state Democratic Rep. Mike Grieco said, as Florida Politics reports. “Anyone who says that this bill is only about kindergarten through third grade is either mistaken or they’re flat out lying.”
The Senate is expected to take up its version next week. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he will sign the bill into law.
Protests are planned for Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday at noon in Orlando, several LGBTQ+ groups including Equality Florida are holding a rally.
“We are facing an onslaught of dangerous and hateful racist, sexist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida,” a Facebook event page reads. “We cannot simply respond to them one by one. Instead we must put them in a context that shows people the danger and the failure of leadership these priorities reveal.
“These ‘hate slate’ of bills are rooted in dangerous rhetoric and directly attacks all Floridian’s freedoms — a divisive and dehumanizing roster of bills that has the government interfering in our most personal decisions and seeks to ban honest conversations about race, gender identity, and sexual orientation.”
“Politicians are using these bills to secure the loyalty of an extremist base, even if it puts our youngest and most vulnerable in the community at risk. These actions do not represent the State or People of Florida.”
On Friday at 3 PM at Lake Bonny Park in Lakeland protestors organized by the Lakeland Youth Alliance.
“To me, this bill reflects homophobia,” Kerri McCoy, the group’s adult mentor, told The Ledger. “And it seems to be a pattern that we are constantly seeing with many Florida legislators. I feel like, if for some reason that bill passes, who is going to be the ones to protect the LGBTQ+ kids in our schools?”
“You know, same-sex marriage has been around since 2015,” McCoy, who is also president of PFLAG of Polk County, added. “This is not foreign. So, essentially banning discussions of LGBTQ+ youth, LGBTQ+ families and LGBTQ+ history, this will have a negative effect on the support for LGBTQ youth in our schools.”
UPDATE:
Today, the Florida House passed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Students are angry, frustrated and ready to fight this sickening piece of legislation. I'm organizing a statewide school walkout on March 3rd at 12:00 PM in opposition. I encourage student leaders to join me. #DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/itcCmLVj6o
— Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) February 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Gov. Abbott Faces Nationwide Condemnation Over New Policy Ordering Transgender Care to Be Investigated as ‘Child Abuse’
Republican Governor Greg Abbott, just one week before the gubernatorial primary, is facing massive nationwide outrage and condemnation after ordering this week the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate for “child abuse” anyone aware of certain medical treatments for transgender youth, in yet another example of Lone Star State vigilantism.
Parents, medical professionals, teachers, even neighbors could all face “criminal penalties” – not just for allowing or participating in medical care for trans youth, but for not reporting to state authorities any knowledge of medical care, Abbott warned, as NBC News reports.
On Monday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared he has interpreted Texas law to deem nationally-recognized medical care for transgender youth “child abuse.”
The ACLU disagrees.
“Attorney general Paxton’s opinion and Governor Abbott’s letter have no legal effect, can’t change Texas law, and can’t override the constitutional rights of Texas families,” the ACLU said. “No court anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse.
Although these materials are not legally binding, they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when trans youth continue to be threatened by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign.
— ACLU (@ACLU) February 23, 2022
The White House also denounced the moves.
“The Texas Attorney General’s attack on loving parents who seek medical care for their transgender children is dangerous to the health of kids in Texas and part of much larger trend of conservative officials cynically attacking LGBTQI+ youth to score political points,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Families should have the right to seek health care that will enable young people to live healthy and fulfilled lives.”
“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,” Jean-Pierre added. “And no parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”
Already five Texas district attorneys have denounced Paxton and Abbott’s orders as “life-threatening,” KXAN reports.
“We want to assure our residents with transgender children that they are safe to continue seeking the care their children need,” the district attorneys’ statement read. “We will not allow the Governor and Attorney General to disregard Texan children’s lives in order to score political points.”
Other state and national officials and organizations have quickly condemned Abbott’s and Paxton’s moves.
“Gender affirming care for transgender youth is essential and can be life-saving,” wrote U.S. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, who is a pediatrician and a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry. “Our nation’s leading pediatricians support evidence-based, gender affirming care for transgender young people. HHS stands with transgender youth and their medical providers.”
“Republican governors and legislators have targeted innocent children solely aiming to exist as their truest selves,” Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Medical experts have reaffirmed the reality that gender-affirming care saves lives. But instead, Governor Abbott is cynically using Texas children as a political weapon and perpetuating senseless hatred towards the transgender and gender non-conforming community.”
GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Elllis says, “Texas leaders should listen to the experts instead of deciding they know what’s best for families. Every major U.S. medical association supports affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Healthcare is just that—care, and to suggest that trans youth should be separated from their families sends a terrifying and alarming message to kids and parents not just in Texas, but nationwide. Businesses that operate in Texas and host high-profile events like SXSW should contact Gov. Abbott and let him know how this will make doing business in the state more difficult and that the only result of his action will be unnecessary harm to trans people and parents of trans youth.”
“Our research found that gender-affirming hormone therapy has been linked to lower rates of depression and suicide risk among trans youth who wanted it,” Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group The Trevor Project, said in a statement to ABC News. “The government should not be involved in personal decisions that force doctors and families to act against the medical community’s standards of care for transgender young people.”
Texas Freedom Network spokeswoman Imelda Mejia told Insider Abbott’s and Paxton’s moves are “monstrous and amoral actions.”
“They go against medical standards and may deny children life-saving, gender-affirming care,” Mejia added. “Transgender children deserve gender-affirming care. Transgender children and their families deserve to know that they are safe, loved, and valued by their fellow Texans.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Madison Cawthorn Unveils His ‘Contract With America’ That Destroys Social Security to ‘Incentivize’ the Elderly to Work
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has revealed his “New Contract with America” that’s designed to destroy Social Security, one of the most successful and life-saving programs in U.S. history, to “incentivize” the elderly to return to work.
That’s just one aspect of what Cawthorn describes as a 10-point plan that reads like a far right-wing dream from capitalist kingpins to return America to the days of child labor, seven-day work weeks, and no retirement for senior citizens. But it does call for the federal government to “promote and celebrate the American manufacturing and agriculture industry by incentivizing domestic production,” despite the US economy being so on fire the Federal Reserve is poised to dramatically raise interest rates to cool off spending and so-called “inflation.”
The youngest member of Congress, currently facing a legal battle that could ban him from keeping his seat over his role in the January 6 insurrection, explained to Fox News his “new Contract With America is really a “retort” to the Green New Deal.
“I think the Green New Deal is much less of a climate plan and much more of a Communist manifesto.”
Cawthorn does not reveal who actually wrote the plan, which is in the form of a House resolution (embedded below) – so it has zero chance of passing as long as Democrats hold the chamber.
It includes “slashing government spending by a third by 2031; enacting a balanced budget amendment; and abolishing the income tax and finding a replacement flat tax or consumption tax by 2026,” Fox News adds.
“The contract also calls for abolishing the Department of Education, making English the official language of the United States, banning federal funding for critical race theory teachings, and enacting school choice on the federal level so federal dollars follow the students to their school of choice, including private religious schools.”
There’s also a companion video that looks more like a video game than a rational political agenda.
New Contract with America by Fox News
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
NYT Drops the Hammer on Ginni Thomas With Scathing Report on Her Political Activism
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: Florida Republicans Vote Down Amendment Requiring ‘Safe’ School Environment for LGBTQ Children
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
- News2 days ago
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court
- COMMENTARY14 hours ago
‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump Mocked for Thinking US Forces Had Just Launched an ‘Amphibious’ Attack
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Sweeping New Right to Discriminate’: Legal Experts Warn on Latest Anti-LGBTQ SCOTUS Case That’s ‘Unlikely to Go Well’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Trump Toadie Lindsey Graham Serves Up Twisted Hitler Analogy to Attack Biden Over Putin