Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Scramble to Explain Why She Spoke at a White Nationalist Conference

In a video posted to Twitter by the Washington Post’s Robert Costa, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was put on the spot by a CBS reporter as he attempted to get her to explain why she agreed to speak to a group of white nationalists at a conference in Florida.

During the tense confrontation, with the Georgia Republican flanked by security, she batted aside specific questions about her speech at the meet-up organized by a prominent white supremacist provocateur who she posed with for pictures, but then claimed she didn’t know who he was.

“I don’t know Nick Fuentes,” Taylor Greene insisted. “I’ve never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

Claiming she was only there to speak to younger conservatives, the CBS reporter interjected, “It’s a white nationalist group.”

“Excuse me, a minute. I’ll tell you exactly why I went,” Taylor Greene snapped. “I went to talk to them about America First Policies and I talked to them about what’s important for our country going forward.”

Taylor Greene then went on a diatribe attacking President Joe Biden over the Ukraine invasion before cutting the interview short as she was hustled away.

Watch below: