Gov. Abbott Faces Nationwide Condemnation Over New Policy Ordering Transgender Care to Be Investigated as ‘Child Abuse’
Republican Governor Greg Abbott, just one week before the gubernatorial primary, is facing massive nationwide outrage and condemnation after ordering this week the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate for “child abuse” anyone aware of certain medical treatments for transgender youth, in yet another example of Lone Star State vigilantism.
Parents, medical professionals, teachers, even neighbors could all face “criminal penalties” – not just for allowing or participating in medical care for trans youth, but for not reporting to state authorities any knowledge of medical care, Abbott warned, as NBC News reports.
On Monday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared he has interpreted Texas law to deem nationally-recognized medical care for transgender youth “child abuse.”
The ACLU disagrees.
“Attorney general Paxton’s opinion and Governor Abbott’s letter have no legal effect, can’t change Texas law, and can’t override the constitutional rights of Texas families,” the ACLU said. “No court anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse.
Although these materials are not legally binding, they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when trans youth continue to be threatened by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign.
— ACLU (@ACLU) February 23, 2022
The White House also denounced the moves.
“The Texas Attorney General’s attack on loving parents who seek medical care for their transgender children is dangerous to the health of kids in Texas and part of much larger trend of conservative officials cynically attacking LGBTQI+ youth to score political points,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Families should have the right to seek health care that will enable young people to live healthy and fulfilled lives.”
“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,” Jean-Pierre added. “And no parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”
Already five Texas district attorneys have denounced Paxton and Abbott’s orders as “life-threatening,” KXAN reports.
“We want to assure our residents with transgender children that they are safe to continue seeking the care their children need,” the district attorneys’ statement read. “We will not allow the Governor and Attorney General to disregard Texan children’s lives in order to score political points.”
Other state and national officials and organizations have quickly condemned Abbott’s and Paxton’s moves.
“Gender affirming care for transgender youth is essential and can be life-saving,” wrote U.S. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, who is a pediatrician and a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry. “Our nation’s leading pediatricians support evidence-based, gender affirming care for transgender young people. HHS stands with transgender youth and their medical providers.”
“Republican governors and legislators have targeted innocent children solely aiming to exist as their truest selves,” Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Medical experts have reaffirmed the reality that gender-affirming care saves lives. But instead, Governor Abbott is cynically using Texas children as a political weapon and perpetuating senseless hatred towards the transgender and gender non-conforming community.”
GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Elllis says, “Texas leaders should listen to the experts instead of deciding they know what’s best for families. Every major U.S. medical association supports affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Healthcare is just that—care, and to suggest that trans youth should be separated from their families sends a terrifying and alarming message to kids and parents not just in Texas, but nationwide. Businesses that operate in Texas and host high-profile events like SXSW should contact Gov. Abbott and let him know how this will make doing business in the state more difficult and that the only result of his action will be unnecessary harm to trans people and parents of trans youth.”
“Our research found that gender-affirming hormone therapy has been linked to lower rates of depression and suicide risk among trans youth who wanted it,” Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group The Trevor Project, said in a statement to ABC News. “The government should not be involved in personal decisions that force doctors and families to act against the medical community’s standards of care for transgender young people.”
Texas Freedom Network spokeswoman Imelda Mejia told Insider Abbott’s and Paxton’s moves are “monstrous and amoral actions.”
“They go against medical standards and may deny children life-saving, gender-affirming care,” Mejia added. “Transgender children deserve gender-affirming care. Transgender children and their families deserve to know that they are safe, loved, and valued by their fellow Texans.”
Madison Cawthorn Unveils His ‘Contract With America’ That Destroys Social Security to ‘Incentivize’ the Elderly to Work
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has revealed his “New Contract with America” that’s designed to destroy Social Security, one of the most successful and life-saving programs in U.S. history, to “incentivize” the elderly to return to work.
That’s just one aspect of what Cawthorn describes as a 10-point plan that reads like a far right-wing dream from capitalist kingpins to return America to the days of child labor, seven-day work weeks, and no retirement for senior citizens. But it does call for the federal government to “promote and celebrate the American manufacturing and agriculture industry by incentivizing domestic production,” despite the US economy being so on fire the Federal Reserve is poised to dramatically raise interest rates to cool off spending and so-called “inflation.”
The youngest member of Congress, currently facing a legal battle that could ban him from keeping his seat over his role in the January 6 insurrection, explained to Fox News his “new Contract With America is really a “retort” to the Green New Deal.
“I think the Green New Deal is much less of a climate plan and much more of a Communist manifesto.”
Cawthorn does not reveal who actually wrote the plan, which is in the form of a House resolution (embedded below) – so it has zero chance of passing as long as Democrats hold the chamber.
It includes “slashing government spending by a third by 2031; enacting a balanced budget amendment; and abolishing the income tax and finding a replacement flat tax or consumption tax by 2026,” Fox News adds.
“The contract also calls for abolishing the Department of Education, making English the official language of the United States, banning federal funding for critical race theory teachings, and enacting school choice on the federal level so federal dollars follow the students to their school of choice, including private religious schools.”
There’s also a companion video that looks more like a video game than a rational political agenda.
New Contract with America by Fox News
Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Mark Burns Calls for Mass Civil Disobedience to Shut Down America
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist Trump-loving pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, spoke at the ReAwaken America conference last weekend in Canton, Ohio, where he called on right-wing activists to launch a wave of civil disobedience to shut down America in an effort to prevent schools from teaching critical race theory.
The ReAwaken America event was organized and hosted by conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, who has been bringing various election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists together in churches around the country for the last year. The Ohio event featured the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and Eric Trump, who used his time on stage to call his father—”the real president”—from his cell phone, much to the delight of the crowd.
“Do you want critical race theory in your schools?” Burns asked the crowd. “Is it in your schools right now? Then what are you doing about it?”
“Are you organizing here in Ohio?” he continued. “What is the goal? To keep critical race theory out of your schools!”
“We should be organizing, Ohio. We should be shutting down school districts,” Burns declared. “My spirit is going back to Dr. Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement. You understand the civil rights movement of then is not the civil rights movement of right now? White people, I’m trying to help somebody. Are you all ready? The segregation that you’ve experienced for refusing to take the [COVID-19 vaccine], the liberal left is now making you out to be a second-class citizen. Congratulations. You know what it feels like to be Black.”
“Just like [during the time of] Dr. Martin Luther King, God is raising up armies that we are going to start having civil disobedience in America,” Burns proclaimed. “Just like the Montgomery Improvement Association that led the boycott that Rosa Parks led that shut down the busing system in Montgomery, Alabama, we are going to shut down this America that’s led by the racist, liberal, race-baiting Democrats.”
K-12 schools are not teaching critical race theory—a college-level legal framework that looks at how racism is ingrained in institutions—but the term has become a boogeyman for those on the right who want to prevent students from learning about Black history.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Democrats Blast Rick Scott’s New Vision for America in Radio Spot
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday unveiled his new vision for the GOP – and the U.S – in an 11-point plan that has been widely criticized as an attempt to take America back to the ’50’s, and in some aspects, the 1850’s.
Scott (photo), the wealthiest of all in the U.S. Senate (over $200 million), aims to increase taxes on even the poorest in America, complete Trump’s failed border wall and name it after him, and institute a massive program of forced nationalistic indoctrination into the schools.
“Public schools will teach our children to love America because, while not perfect, it is exceptional, it is good, and it is a beacon of freedom in an often-dark world,” his plan reads, as CNN reports.
Scott’s 11-point plan is chilling and in parts unconstitutional, according to at least one law professor.
Sen. Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has latched on to Sen. Scott’s plan to impose a tax on every America, including those who have no income.
“This just in, Republicans have released their plan if they win the Senate,” the DSCC says in a radio spot (below), as The Hill reports. “It’s to raise taxes on over 50 percent of Americans, including many seniors and working families. If Republicans win, we’ll pay the price.”
A DSCC press release highlights massive condemnation of Scott’s plan to, it says, “‘raise taxes on as much as half of the country – including seniors and working families.”
In another press release, highlighting its radio ad, the DSCC says:
“We’re making sure voters know the facts about Senate Republicans’ agenda: a tax hike on millions of seniors and over half of all Americans,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Communications Director David Bergstein. “At every opportunity, Republicans are pushing the interests of the ultra-wealthy and big corporations that get rich by spiking costs – all while working families pay the price. In 2022, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable.”
