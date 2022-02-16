Connect with us

'FOGHORN LEGHORN'

Senator Slammed for Blaming Biden for the Price of Gas – and Suggesting Americans Have to Win the Lottery ‘First’

Published

on

A Republican U.S. Senator is being called an “embarrassment to public service,” among other critiques, after suggesting the price of gas is so high many Americans would need to win the lottery to fill up their gas tanks – and blaming President Joe Biden instead of Big Oil and OPEC+.

“If many Americans won the lottery tomorrow, the first thing they would do is fill up their gas tank. I’m not sure that President Biden understands that,” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana told reporters Wednesday.

AAA, which tracks the price of gas daily, says the national average for gas today is $3.514. That’s far from the highest recorded price of $4.114, which was nearly 14 years ago, in 2008.

Presidents don’t set gas prices and have little control over them.

Just like the price of tomatoes, beef, houses, clothes, and cable TV, presidents don’t control those costs in a free market capitalist democracy. Big Oil decides the price of gas, frequently claiming international political events and weather as reasons to raise it, while less dramatically lowering prices when disruptions or events return to normal.

“Increasing the global supply of crude oil would lower prices,” NPR notes. “But U.S. presidents don’t have a direct way to do this. American oil companies answer to shareholders and owners, not to the government.”

Sen. Kennedy likes to play “common man,” rarely mentioning his magna cum laude B.A. in political science, philosophy, and economics from Vanderbilt where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He rarely mentions his two law degrees – including one from Oxford. He rarely mentions his numerous published books and articles spanning topics including constitutional law and liability law. And he rarely mentions his reported $6.4 million net worth (as of 2019.)

Noted political scientist Norman Ornstein responded to Sen. Kennedy’s remarks by calling him “an embarrassment to public service.”

Some more responses:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.