‘Vindicated’: Right Leaning Politico Praises ‘Uniquely Suited’ Biden and His International Leadership in Rare Move
Ever since mainstream media giant Politico was sold to a right-wing conservative German multinational media conglomerate that is owned by a top million-dollar Trump donor its coverage has turned decidedly against President Joe Biden.
But on Monday as the world unites against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even his own oligarchs – at least one – are calling for him to end his unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, Politico published a rare and astonishingly fair and relatively positive piece on President Biden – albeit not without its thinly veiled attacks.
In “A presidency transformed,” Politico’s Playbook authors write “Biden is an Atlanticist who likes to brag about how he stayed in touch with European leaders while out of office from 2017 to 2021. He is a creature of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Munich Security Conference. He came up in politics immersed in the debates of the Cold War, which are now newly relevant. When he said recently that ‘the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,’ he could have been lifting the line from one of his 1988 presidential campaign speeches.”
“Biden, in this view, is uniquely suited for the new role that has been thrust upon him.”
All that is far better than Politico’s infamous piece in December, attacking Vice President Kamala Harris as “Bluetooth-phobic,” because she uses corded headphones – since wireless ones are easily hacked.
But here’s the best part of Monday’s Politico Playbook, an acknowledgment that Republicans and especially the MAGA crowd refuse to admit.
“It was Biden and his team’s patience and close consultation with European allies that has led to the extraordinary unity now on display. Biden’s patience waiting to impose sanctions until after the invasion, even in the face of intense criticism, has been vindicated because Putin would have pointed to preemptive sanctions as a provocation and a reason to invade. Biden said that Germany would abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Putin attacked and he was right, because he had been engaged in quiet diplomacy on the issue all along,” Politico’s Ryan Lizza, Rachael Bade, and Eugene Daniels write.
“Biden’s surging of forces into NATO countries pushed other countries to do the same,” they continue. “Biden’s leadership on sanctions helped reluctant allies follow along. All of it was done without shaming and finger pointing. While Biden’s national security apparatus often gets criticized for being bogged down in deliberation without decision, that focus on intense consultation was rewarded by the Europeans.”
“There’s a lot of pride right now among Democrats in how Biden has handled the crisis so far,” they conclude.
Of course, there’s plenty of negativity in the piece, like “Biden world isn’t eager to talk about…sacrifice.”
“Globalization has its downsides.”
Democrats are “sweating” some “landmines.”
But as one pro-Biden social media advocate noted, “President Biden is handling the US response to the war in Ukraine so well that even @politico had to admit it.”
COMMENTARY
‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), already a well-known as a far right wing conspiracy theorist, is coming under strong criticism after falsely claiming top Democrats weakened Ukraine by impeaching Donald Trump.
Ron Johnson blames Vindman, Pelosi, and Adam Schiff for weakening Ukraine with Trump’s impeachment pic.twitter.com/61KmZlFy7W
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2022
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded by calling Johnson “confused,” and saying, “Sit this one out, Senator.”
“It was Trump who withheld military aid from Ukraine. It was Trump who demanded a ‘favor’ from Zelenskyy in exchange for the aid. It was Trump who weakened Ukraine. And it was Senator Johnson who voted to acquit.”
Johnson dared to double down with more falsehoods, claiming Schiff had no “Russian collusion evidence.”
Ukraine wishes you would have sat 2017-2020 out when you appeared over 467 times for over 57 total hours lying bold faced to America and the world about Russian collusion evidence you never had.
You helped weaken and make Ukraine vulnerable.
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa went after Johnson:
My dude: You used your position as a senator to push the lie that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. That lie was fed to you by -Russian intelligence-. The FBI warned you. You blew them off.
To recap: You acted as a witting Russian agent. This. Is. On. You.* https://t.co/tzroM80zhZ
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 28, 2022
Noted political scientist Norman Ornstein jumped in, declaring Johnson “Putin’s favorite senator. A Putin lickspittle. A useful idiot to Russia. Ladies and Gentlemen, Ron Johnson!”
Others blasted Johnson as well.
Some reminded the Wisconsin Republican he (and other GOP Senators) infamously “celebrated American independence in Russia,” and called him “a Russian sympathizer and a traitor.”
Comrade Ron are you happy now.
Fu**Putin and these 8 ?’s ? https://t.co/mIOA9dyhgf pic.twitter.com/nPqk08jWo6
— Thinking Out Loud (@Alpine1280) February 28, 2022
Others called Johnson “a Russian asset,” and still others asked questions about Johnson’s ties to Putin and Russia.
Former Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman:
Lies. Trump and his collaborators denied lethal aid for Ukraine. Johnson is clearly trying to cover his ass. What is he hiding? Why is he so desperately trying to spin what we saw? After the Soviet Union fell we learned a lot about what they’d done. What will we find on Ron? https://t.co/ir5jFPch4v
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 28, 2022
Journalist and former staff writer at The New Yorker James Surowiecki:
Ron Johnson has yet to explain how investigating Trump’s ties to Russia “weakened” Ukraine. https://t.co/fx6gjFu0dq
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) February 28, 2022
And veteran journalist Dan Rather asked the most important question:
Shall we Google Ron Johnson and Russia? https://t.co/4jBBzvOjjK
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 27, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump Mocked for Thinking US Forces Had Just Launched an ‘Amphibious’ Attack
As Vladimir Putin launched an aerial, criminal, deadly war of choice Thursday night on Ukraine, Donald Trump called into Fox News, defending the Russian President and blaming Putin’s actions on the “rigged” election that tossed him out of the White House.
But at one point talking with Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham, Trump decided that the United States had launched an “amphibious” attack, on either Russia or Ukraine. He then appeared to be ready to blast President Joe Biden for making that information public, insisting it should be done “secretly.”
“You know what’s also very dangerous as you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that Laura.”
“No. That was the Russians,” Ingraham was forced to reply.
OMG. After Ingraham mentions that Russian forces are reportedly engaged in an amphibious attack, Trump says, "you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn't be saying that … they should do that secretly."
"No. That was the Russians," Ingraham corrects him. pic.twitter.com/dG6l5mPBK4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022
The former American president was quickly denounced and mocked.
Did he brief Fox News on top secret informat when he was President and assume they were still getting the briefings?
— U the Frood (@UberFrood) February 24, 2022
That is so brutally embarrassing and I hate that I have to feel it instead of them.
— flora (@FioreFlowerFlor) February 24, 2022
Well she probably did when he was POTUS and handing out secrets to anyone who praised him loudly enough.
— ?????? ????? ?? #IStandWithUkraine ?? (@xLittleLlama) February 24, 2022
Horrifying that Russia just launched a war that could kill tens of thousands of innocent people and so depressing that a discussion as stupid as this is the response from the leader of the Republican Party. Not solidarity. Not reflection. Not grieving. This fucking nonsense. https://t.co/no64Lihu8E
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 24, 2022
Three days ago right-wing slinky brain @RichLowry claimed Putin was afraid of Trump and not Biden because Trump was some kind of unpredictable 4-dimensional chess master, anyway catch him this Sunday on @MeetThePress where @chucktodd falsely identifies him as a journalist https://t.co/3d1WUEIv3q
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 24, 2022
Stable genius at work.
Of course he’s very busy counting ballots from Maricopa so he doesn’t have a lot of time to follow current events. https://t.co/yRYKzsqsO8
— digby (@digby56) February 24, 2022
Rubber room. Now. https://t.co/GJiQOT9zFN
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 24, 2022
It’s almost as if–and hear me out, now–Trump’s galloping dementia is on full display. https://t.co/XkF5IDE0w7
— Jacques Texited?? (@JMahoffer) February 24, 2022
Trump thinks US troops are engaging? Dear god he’s a moron. Fitting he runs the Republican Party. https://t.co/jvwcEfiK7k
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 24, 2022
Person
Woman
Aquaman
Camera
TV https://t.co/NwWr9Tcihy
— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) February 24, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Sweeping New Right to Discriminate’: Legal Experts Warn on Latest Anti-LGBTQ SCOTUS Case That’s ‘Unlikely to Go Well’
The far-right U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made an unusual move: it will hear arguments in a legal battle that effectively doesn’t even exist. The Court is once again diving headfirst into a First Amendment case involving the rights of LGBTQ people to exist and function equally in American society and religious right extremists who are demanding special rights to impose their beliefs on top of valid laws.
The Court this fall will hear arguments of a Colorado Christian who says she wants to expand her business into producing wedding websites but doesn’t want to do business with LGBTQ couples, who she says violate her religious beliefs.
Lorie Smith has not expanded her business and has not been approached by any same-sex couples to produce a wedding website for them. No one has been harmed in the “case,” which officially is 303 Creative v. Elenis. Some say since no harm has been shown, the Supreme Court should not have taken the case, but it’s clear they have an agenda.
Smith wants to post a statement saying she will not work with same-sex couples, but that would violate Colorado’s non-discrimination law. She could just set up shop and decide what to do if she is approached by a same-sex couple. Instead, the Supreme Court’s ultra-conservative (and some say theocratic) justices on the right have decided this case merits their review.
NBC News’ Pete Williams reports that “a federal appeals court ruled that her refusal and her proposed statement would violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.”
The Court has already made clear how it views the case. Smith is not a small business person but “an artist,” being “compelled,” which implies they see the case as an issue of free speech and freedom of expression:
The “Supreme Court said it would take up the case to consider ‘whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.'”
“Spoiler alert,” warns Vox’s Ian Millhiser. “This is unlikely to go well for LGBTQ people.”
He adds: “The Supreme Court appears eager to give religious conservatives sweeping exemptions from the law,” and adds that the Court “appears ready to come out and say that at least some businesses have a constitutional right to discriminate.”
Smith, Millhiser writes, “wants the Supreme Court to give her license to design wedding websites for opposite-sex couples — and only for opposite-sex couples.”
Noting that the “Supreme Court ducked this question in Masterpiece Cakeshop, but will now address it with a 6–3 conservative supermajority,” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes that it “is very likely that the court will cut back LGBTQ non-discrimination laws’ application to artists, especially in the context of same-sex weddings.”
Stern calls the case “a direct threat to government’s ability to bar discrimination in public accommodations.” He says the case “reaches far beyond LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, threatening ALL civil rights laws that, as SCOTUS put it, ‘compel an artist to speak or stay silent.'”
“Dark days ahead,” Stern says. “This case is so much more than a culture war skirmish. It’s the culmination of a decades-long conservative assault on the constitutional foundations of our modern civil rights regime.”
Smith is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups.
Image by Ted Eytan via Flickr and a CC license
