'LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE'
‘Having a Meltdown’: RNC Chair Decimated for Declaring NY Times Story That Quotes Her Resolution ‘Completely False’
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is outraged at The New York Times, claiming – falsely – that the paper’s article on her resolution that claims January 6 participants were merely engaging in “legitimate political discourse” is “completely false” and “the worst type of baseless political propaganda.”
This story from the New York Times is completely false.
It’s not journalism, it’s the worst type of baseless political propaganda. pic.twitter.com/sdUwdIDykV
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 4, 2022
This is the resolution the RNC overwhelmingly passed Friday, that specifically makes the exact same claim as the article’s title (first page, last paragraph.):
Here’s how that full resolution reads.
One key line: “Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” in their roles on the House committee investigating Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/2qAurKf9sU
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 4, 2022
But McDaniel goes on to indict herself, using the exact same quote that appears in the article’s headline. In her next tweet she writes: “Cheney and Kinzinger chose to join Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol,” and adds: “The NYT needs to correct this story now, or again expose themselves as political hacks.”
McDaniel was highly criticized.
Ronna: “Literally quoting our words directly from our own document is completely false…” 😵💫 https://t.co/WUZ6k7dtO5
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 4, 2022
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel currently having a meltdown on her twitter timeline.
Cleanup on Aisle 7! https://t.co/gCrHVzdriP
— Kerry Eleveld (@kerryeleveld) February 4, 2022
Here is the chairwoman of the GOP acting very mad about a headline saying the GOP just voted to declare the deadly Jan. 6 attack “legitimate political discourse” — which is precisely what the GOP just did. https://t.co/vHv7d3APfy https://t.co/fD2T2DUN6P
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 4, 2022
To Republicans, defecating in the halls of Congress represents their best efforts at “LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE.”https://t.co/61SaRRkEYu
— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) February 4, 2022
“Completely” false. Completely? Please explain how everything in the article is completely wrong. https://t.co/RhU8Z8tOEG
— Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) February 4, 2022
Let me sum up the thread for you.
First tweet: “THOSE IS LIES!!!!”
Rest of tweets: “let me explain how we did exactly what the article said we did and we’re totally justified and proud we did it.” https://t.co/LamZwZmWHE
— lance (@lrmagnusson) February 4, 2022
— Debbie 🇺🇸 😷 🌊 🌊 (@debbiez49) February 4, 2022
This is “legitimate political discourse” by Rhonda’s GOP base pic.twitter.com/B6Md5BMqpl
— Tura Satana Fan Club CEO (@UncleArthur3) February 4, 2022
No reporter should henceforth report on anything Ronna wants to say without getting an on-the-record answer why she thinks forging votes is “legitimate discourse.”
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 4, 2022
