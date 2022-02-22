RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: Florida Republicans Vote Down Amendment Requiring ‘Safe’ School Environment for LGBTQ Children
The Florida House is currently debating the dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill that could require schools to out LGBTQ children to their parents, and bans certain “instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity.
After debate on the actual bill, Democrats offered an amendment requiring schools provide a “safe and supportive” school environment for all children, including LGBTQ children.
GOP Rep. Joe Harding (photo), the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s sponsor, quantified the amendment as “unfriendly,” and Republicans overwhelmingly by voice voted the amendment down.
Rep. @Arrington4Fl proposes an amendment that requires schools to provide a safe and supportive environment for all students — including those with different sexual orientations and gender identities.
Rep. @CarlosGSmith gives a fierce defense of LGBTQ students.
It fails.
— Equality Florida (@equalityfl) February 22, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
NYT Drops the Hammer on Ginni Thomas With Scathing Report on Her Political Activism
The political activism of a Supreme Court spouse is the focus of a New York Times exposé titled “The Long Crusade of Clarence and Ginni Thomas.”
The newspaper noted her work for the Council for National Policy, which it said “brings together old-school Republican luminaries, Christian conservatives, Tea Party activists and MAGA operatives, with more than 400 members who include leaders of organizations like the Federalist Society, the National Rifle Association and the Family Research Council.”
The newspaper explained that “Ginni Thomas insists, in her council biography, that she and her husband operate in ‘separate professional lanes,’ but those lanes in fact merge with notable frequency. For the three decades he has sat on the Supreme Court, they have worked in tandem from the bench and the political trenches to take aim at targets like Roe v. Wade and affirmative action. Together they believe that ‘America is in a vicious battle for its founding principles,’ as Ginni Thomas has put it. Her views, once seen as on the fringe, have come to dominate the Republican Party. And with Trump’s three appointments reshaping the Supreme Court, her husband finds himself at the center of a new conservative majority poised to shake the foundations of settled law. In a nation freighted with division and upheaval, the Thomases have found their moment.”
The report noted how Ginni Thomas gained access to the Oval Office during the Trump administration.
RELATED: Clarence Thomas dissent in GOP election challenge raises new questions about his wife: ‘Investigate Ginni’
“This article draws on hours of recordings and internal documents from groups affiliated with the Thomases; dozens of interviews with the Thomases’ classmates, friends, colleagues and critics, as well as more than a dozen Trump White House aides and supporters and some of Justice Thomas’s former clerks; and an archive of Council for National Policy videos and internal documents provided by an academic researcher in Australia, Brent Allpress,” the newspaper reported. “The reporting uncovered new details on the Thomases’ ascent: how Trump courted Justice Thomas; how Ginni Thomas used that courtship to gain access to the Oval Office, where her insistent policy and personnel suggestions so aggravated aides that one called her a “wrecking ball” while others put together an opposition-research-style report on her that was obtained by The Times; and the extent to which Justice Thomas flouted judicial-ethics guidance by participating in events hosted by conservative organizations with matters before the court.”
Read the full report.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Melt Down the Machines!’: Mike Lindell Storms Georgia Capitol and Calls for GOP Official’s Arrest
Fresh off a failed mission to the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell stormed the Georgia Capitol on Friday and called for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to be arrested.
“During a Friday episode of right-wing political strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Lindell appeared live from Atlanta as he and volunteers delivered some 40 boxes of affidavits alleging massive fraud in the last presidential election,” Newsweek reports. “The pro-Trump businessman also said he believed Georgia’s Republican leaders could be meeting with Raffensperger as he and his supporters arrived at the Capitol. … The podcast segment continued as Lindell and his supporters entered the Capitol to deliver the boxes through the building’s metal detectors.”
“The whole United States is watching,” Lindell said, adding that Raffensperger was likely meeting with other Republicans “to figure out how to keep covering up the biggest crime in history.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump goes on rambling tirade against NYT columnist Paul Krugman — even as he faces nonstop losses in court
“He’s probably on the phone with China right now,” Lindell said of Raffensperger. “You know, in Georgia here, Brad Raffensperger is probably, you know me, melt down the machines and put him behind bars. … He needs to be put in prison, it needs to be ended — put in prison.”
A spokesperson for Raffensperger blasted Lindell in a statement, according to Newsweek.
“Mike Lindell’s nonsensical parade only harms public confidence in elections. This isn’t just a problem in Georgia but nationwide. He knows he’s lying—but he’s fallen so deep into the grift that he may actually believe his own lies,” the spokesperson said. “Flooding our offices with bizarre chain letters will not change the outcome of 2020—but it will change the outcome for Republicans by staying home in 2022 due to these off-base antics.”
Watch the video below.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Radical Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Janet Folger Porter Is Running for Congress
Janet Folger Porter, a radical anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, religious-right conspiracy theorist, has announced that she is running for Congress in her home state of Ohio.
When Porter ran for state office in Ohio in 2016, we exposed her long history of radical right-wing extremism:
For years, Porter used her daily radio program and weekly column to promote a variety of conspiracy theories surrounding President Obama’s birth, alleging that his election was the result of a massive communist conspiracy. After her prayers failed to prevent Obama from taking office and subsequently cursing America, Porter went to work warning her fellow conservatives that Obama would orchestrate food shortages in order to starve them to death, use a swine flu outbreak as an excuse to lock them up in concentration camps, and use Obamacare to deny them healthcare and eliminate them.
Porter has also long warned that increasing acceptance of gay rights will turn Christians into criminals who will eventually be rounded up and tossed in jail, going so far as to try and prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on the issue of gay marriage. Recently she produced an anti-gay documentary called “Light Wins” that featured a variety of Republican members of Congress, GOP presidential hopefuls and anti-gay activists warning that gay activists are “grooming” and endangering children, for which they should be held criminally liable.
Despite her radical views, Porter managed to host a “Values Voters Debate” back in 2007, which featured Mike Huckabee and other GOP presidential contenders making their pitches to a bevy of radical Religious Right activists. But Porter’s star dimmed a bit when her radio program was cancelled in 2010 due to her growing ties to the Dominionist movement, as typified by her prayers that God would give conservative Christians control over the government and the media:
After losing her bid for office, Porter focused her attention on passing a series of anti-choice “heartbeat bills” at both the state and federal level, which she openly admitted were intended to outlaw abortion “before the mother even knows she’s pregnant.” Last year, the Supreme Court allowed a version of one such “heartbeat bill” to go into effect in Texas amid legal challenges regarding its constitutionality.
In 2017, Porter served as a spokesperson for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore when he was accused of making sexual advances on teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Porter proudly stood by Moore and declared that working for him was like “working for a Founding Father.”
Interestingly, Porter has not focused solely on political work, as she has also spent the last several years trying to sell a television pilot featuring herself in the starring role.
Part II: pic.twitter.com/npBJJ90gdn
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 16, 2020
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
