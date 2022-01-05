News
‘Zero Indicators’: There Are ‘No Signs’ DOJ ‘Looking at Trump and His Inner Circle’ Says Top Politico Reporter
Betsy Woodruff Swan, a top reporter at Politico, on Wednesday delivered the stunning news that she has seen “zero indicators” that the Dept. of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Donald Trump, the former president – or any members of his inner circle for efforts to incite the deadly January 6 insurrection that for the first time in American history led to a non-peaceful transfer of power.
“I’ve seen zero indicators whatsoever,” Woodruff Swan told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, “that the DOJ is investigating the people close to Trump and Trump himself in relation to their efforts overturn the election.”
Referring to Dept. of Justice sources as “some of the leakiest people who have ever lived in all of human history,” she noted, “I think we would know if DOJ were scrutinizing them.”
After pointing to a local investigation into Trump’s apparent voter fraud efforts in Georgia, Woodruff Swan added, “right now, no signs out of DOJ they are actually looking at Trump and his inner circle. No signs at this point that that’s about to change.”
A former federal and state prosecutor agrees:
Analyzing Garland’s remarks, reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan tells Nicolle Wallace she has “seen zero evidence that DOJ is investigating anyone close to Donald Trump.”
This is consistent with previous reporting.
Someone is selling the country the proverbial bill of goods.
— Eric Lisann (@EricLisann) January 5, 2022
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Something Not Right Here’: Critics Respond to Viral Videos of ‘Very Unwell’ Ron DeSantis ‘Seemingly Gasping for Air’
Just days after reappearing in public following a two-week disappearance Ron DeSantis delivered a speech Wednesday causing critics to express concern for his health. Several videos of DeSantis, garnering nearly one million view in just a few hours, have gone viral.
“Something is not right here,” observed the activists at MeidasTouch.com, posting disturbing video and describing the Florida Republican governor as “seemingly gasping for air,” and “on the verge of tears.”
Ron DeSantis, seemingly gasping for air, on the verge of tears, during an event today. Something is not right here. pic.twitter.com/ZZyniV3O5Y
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 5, 2022
Here is a second angle of Ron DeSantis struggling with breathing problems during his event today. The longer this clip goes on, the worse it gets. pic.twitter.com/J9Jr55x8Py
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 5, 2022
Florida Politics today reported DeSantis “has only received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
Attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski, a former DeSantis appointee who resigned over the far right wing governor’s COVID policies, said “Desantis looked and sounded very unwell today.”
Ron Desantis looked and sounded very unwell today. Unlike right-wingers with Biden, I did not edit or doctor this video in any way. Maybe he just had a bad breakfast. pic.twitter.com/BMymNMjAiu
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2022
“Out of breath throughout the whole speech, pausing at several moments to say ‘excuse me’ while gasping for air,” writes epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, “the governor of Florida doesn’t seem well.”
Journalist Kaz Weida noted, “I have avoided speculating on what’s up with DeSantis disappearing for the past few weeks but this is pretty compelling evidence that something is going on.”
DeSantis has taken a highly-controversial approach the the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to discourage vaccines and preventive measures like masks and social distancing, while promoting treatments that happen to be made by a company invested in by one of his top donors.
Many over the past few weeks claimed DeSantis’ disappearance was proof he had contracted the deadly coronavirus, despite the governor not announcing any health issues. His press secretary pushed back, attacking critics and claiming he was taking care of his wife as she undergoes treatment for cancer. Just days ago on New Year’s Eve DeSantis and his wife appeared on stage at a Christian music concert. Despite her immunocompromised condition, no one was wearing masks.
Former Obama DOJ Spokesperson Blasts Merrick Garland’s ‘Get Off My Back’ Speech
Former Dept. of Justice spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday offered up a realistic assessment of Merrick Garland’s speech just hours earlier. The Attorney General’s speech has elicited a wide range of responses on the left, with many institutionalists supporting the embattled AG, and more casual observers continue to express frustration.
Calling it a “good” and “important speech in many ways,” Miller on MSNBC criticized Garland, saying “I don’t think this was a ‘game on’ speech by Merrick Garland so much as it was his ‘get off my back’ speech.” He was referring to fellow MSNBC analyst Joyce Vance’s assessment that Garland had delivered a “game on” address.
Miller continued, saying Garland “clearly has heard the criticism from judges about the Department not doing to hold more, you know, of what we call the ringleaders or the insiders to account, and for judges for maybe not in some cases, recommend – for the department not pursuing more serious charges against some of the rioters who were recommending more serious sentences. And he’s heard the criticism from people on Capitol Hill and probably those of us who talk on on TV from time to time and this was his way of saying, ‘look, I’ve got this.'”
‘Fact Witness’: Jan. 6 Investigator Reveals How Sean Hannity Has Landed in House Probe’s Crosshairs
A member of the House select committee explained why Fox News host Sean Hannity has landed in the Jan. 6 investigation’s crosshairs.
Congressional investigators have obtained text messages suggesting that Hannity was aware of and deeply concerned about Donald Trump’s plans for the day Joe Biden would be certified as the 2020 election winner, and Rep. Jamie Raskin told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why the panel has asked for the conservative broadcaster’s voluntary cooperation in their probe.
“Sean Hannity is being, has become a figure of interest because he’s a fact witness, obviously, to the planning that preceded both the attempt at a political coup on Jan. 6 and also, apparently, organizing for the insurrection,” Raskin said. “Based on the evidence of the texts we’ve seen, it looks like he was very concerned about what was going to happen, and we just want to try to reconstruct the chronology of his involvement.”
Raskin dismissed First Amendment concerns about Hannity’s broadcast statements, saying investigators were only interested in his private communications with White House officials before and during the insurrection.
“Obviously, he is not a figure of interest because of whatever he may have said publicly, and we were clear it has nothing to do with any of his public pronouncements,” Raskin said. “It all has to do with his role as a fact witness and player in these events.”
The texts show Hannity was extremely concerned about the violence playing out at the U.S. Capitol and tried to urge Trump to call off his supporters, and they also show that he had advance knowledge of what might unfold on that day.
“That’s why we want to bring him in, in order to get a statement in his own voice, but those are the bread crumbs we received, that he was concerned about where things were going,” Raskin said. “Obviously, the president and his team were escalating their attacks on Mike Pence, their attacks on the election and the propagation of the ‘Big Lie’ in the days in advance. so anybody on the inside who was privy to their conversations, obviously, would have known about where they were headed in terms of both the inside attack on Pence, the attempt to destroy Joe Biden’s majority in the Electoral College vote, but also the eliciting of violence and insurrectionary movement in the streets.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
