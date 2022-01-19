News
‘You Always Ask Me the Nicest Questions’: Biden Takes Down Doocy as Press Conference Nears End
About 90 minutes into President Joe Biden’s press conference, just as it was about to end, Fox News’ Peter Doocy called out a question and the President was only too happy to indulge him.
“You always ask me the nicest questions,” President Biden jovially responded to Doocy’s yelling, adding: “None of them make a lot of sense to me.”
Apparently desperate to prove him wrong, the Fox News correspondent declared, “Why are you trying in your first year so hard to pull the country so far to the left?”
President Biden didn’t get angry. He merely replied, “Well, I’m not.”
“I don’t know what you consider to be ‘too far to the left,'” President Biden continued, proceeding to rattle off a list of accomplishments that are pretty well-received and supported.
“In fact, we’re talking about making sure that we had the money for COVID making sure we had the money to put together the bipartisan infrastructure and making sure we’re able to provide for those things that in fact, we significantly reduced the burden on working class people but make them have to continue to work hard. I don’t know how that is pointed to the left. If you may recall. I, you guys have been trying to convince me that I am Bernie Sanders. I’m not, I like him but I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat and I have been.”
“48 of the 50 Democrats supported me in the Senate on virtually every thing I’ve asked.”
President Biden then continued to take questions for a total of nearly two hours. The press conference is ongoing as of this publishing.
Watch:
Fox News' Peter Doocy: "Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?"
Biden: "Well, I'm not … I'm not Bernie Sanders, I'm not a socialist, I'm a mainstream Democrat." pic.twitter.com/m7bj4Hq1nU
— The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2022
‘Name Me One Thing’: Biden Blasts Republicans for Not Being ‘For’ Anything
During his press conference Wednesday afternoon President Joe Biden blasted the Republican Party, suggesting they stand for nothing.
“Think about this: What are Republicans for?” the President asked. “What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”
“And so, the problem here is, I think what I have to do,” Biden said, noting a change in tactics, “I have to make clear to the American people what we are for,” referring to his Democratic Party.
Republicans during the 2020 presidential election literally stood for nothing: they didn’t bother to craft a 2020 platform.
“What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.” — President Biden pic.twitter.com/b9V8NwUzwC
— The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2022
Utah’s Top GOP Lawmaker Tested Positive for COVID Twice Just Hours Before ‘Conducting Business as Normal’ – With No Mask
Utah’s hydroxychloroquine-pushing right wing Republican Senate President opened the chamber’s 2022 session Tuesday by announcing he had just tested positive for COVID – twice. He then “joked,” saying he was actually negative.
But in fact Senator J. Stuart Adams had indeed tested positive for COVID, twice, just hours before heading off to work and “conducting business as normal,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sen. Adams had been symptomatic last Wednesday and tested positive the following day.
Senate deputy chief of staff Aundrea Peterson falsely “said the senator has followed the CDC guidelines, has not had a fever since Saturday, and his symptoms had subsided.”
CDC guidelines make clear anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days or, if symptoms are declining, they must wear a mask around others.
“Adams was maskless when he opened the session Tuesday, including when he greeted Elder Gerrit W. Gong, one of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who offered an opening prayer,” the Tribune notes. “Adams wore a mask when he met with news media later in the day but was unmasked again when the Senate resumed business in the afternoon.”
Mother Jones reported that in April of 2020 Utah’s “legislature met in special session and set aside $6 million for the state to purchase and stockpile medications. Turns out a suburban pharmacist with connections to Senate President Stuart Adams had stockpiled hundreds of thousands of doses of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, the scientifically questionable treatment championed by President Trump.”
As it turns out, “the state had already purchased $800,000 worth of the drug from this pharmacy, Meds in Motion, at vastly inflated prices.”
Laster on Tuesday, the Senate voted to void local mask mandates.
Virginia School Districts Furious After Youngkin Flip Flops on Promise to Allow Local Boards to Decide Mask Mandates
For months Virginia’s incoming Republican governor has been promising he would neither mandate masks in schools nor ban school districts from requiring them.
“Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) will not outlaw local COVID-19 mandates when he takes office in January,” reported the far right wing website Daily Wire back in November.
Local ABC affiliate 8 News, also in November reported, “Youngkin won’t try to block local mask, vaccine mandates like other Republican governors.”
Glenn Youngkin was sworn into office on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Business Insider reports that on Saturday, after Youngkin was sworn into office, he “signed an executive action that banned schools from requiring that students wear masks to stem the spread of COVID-19, instead allowing parents to decide when their children wear masks during the school day.”
Youngkin’s first act as governor was to sign eleven executive orders. Among them: effectively banning any mask mandates in schools across the state, by allowing parents to opt-out for any reason or no reason.
In other words: flip-flopping on his promise.
Youngkin is using his Lt. Governor to threaten angry school districts. Fox News’ John Roberts:
Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears says @GlennYoungkin may withold state education money from school districts that defy his Executive Order making masking optional. So far, Fairfax, Arlington and Richmond have said their mask mandates will stay in place.
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 17, 2022
Pundit and political analyst Bill Scher:
For all people saying Youngkin is just doing what he said he would do by banning local school mask mandates … nope!
In November he said, “Localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works” (h/t @terrellwrites )https://t.co/MZXMYXwe07
— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 17, 2022
Youngkin made a big deal over the weekend claiming schools have to “listen to parents” and if they oppose his mask ban they aren’t listening to parents.
Exclusive: Governor Youngkin on Arlington school system saying it will require masks, despite Youngkin’s order stating that schools can’t do that. He threatened to use state resources to force schools to comply – but we still don’t know what that means exactly. @WTOP https://t.co/5Lijz9kbgd pic.twitter.com/SnC4dcCIar
— Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) January 16, 2022
Gov. Youngkin is the one not listening.
In poll after poll after poll after poll Virginia parents make clear they support mask mandates in schools, and Virginians overall support mask mandates, period.
