'WHAT KIND OF NATION WE ARE GOING TO BE'
Watch Live: President Joe Biden to Blame Trump for Insurrection on One Year Anniversary of the Attack on Democracy
In a rare and very intentional move, at 9 AM Thursday morning President Joe Biden will deliver a speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Republicans’ attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy by directly blaming his predecessor, Donald Trump, for the violent and deadly assault on the nation.
Vice President Kamala Harris will join the President in delivering remarks.
You can watch live via embedded video below.
In remarks released by the White House President Biden will say, “at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be.”
Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?
Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?
Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?
We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation.
The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.
The President is expected to speak to “the singular responsibility that President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted earlier this week.
On January 6, 2021, two weeks before he was scheduled to leave office having lost re-election by more than eight million votes, President Trump, many believe, delivered a speech at a rally that helped incite the subsequent insurrection. But the wheels for that attack were in place, orchestrated by Trump’s closet allies, and likely by Trump himself, weeks if not months before.
Not one person responsible for planning and orchestrating the January 6 insurrection, an attempted coup, has been held responsible for their treasonous actions.
Watch live starting at 9 AM ET below, or on C-SPAN:
