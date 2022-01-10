PREVENTING DEATH
Psaki Forced to Tell Doocy Difference Between Getting COVID and Getting Hospitalized on His First Day Back From COVID
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to explain to far right wing cable TV personality Peter Doocy that there is a “significant” difference between contracting the coronavirus and being hospitalized with COVID-19, as he challenged her with a variety of basic coronavirus questions.
“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death, but I’m triple vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple vaxxed, still got COVID. Why is the President still referring to this as a pandemic of the un-vaccinated?” asked Doocy, on his first day back from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Well, I think Peter,” Psaki was forced to explain, “there’s a significant difference between and you, just you just experienced this – and not to expose your public health experience, but I can speak to mine as well. I had been triple vaxxed. I had minor symptoms. There is a huge difference between that and being unvaccinated.”
“You’re 17 times more likely to go to the hospital if you’re not vaccinated, 20 times more likely to die,” the Press Secretary continued. “And those are significant serious statistics us so yes, the impact for people who are unvaccinated is far more dire than those who are vaccinated.”
“I think,” she continued, “the President has said a number of times that there will be breakthrough cases, there will be people who get COVID here, at different media organizations, at companies around the world, around the country, who have been vaccinated, but there is a significant difference between being hospitalized or dying and being vaccinated with more mild symptoms.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Doocy: “I’m triple-vaxed … You’re triple-vaxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”
WH Press Sec. Psaki: “You are 17x more likely to go to the hospital if you’re unvaccinated, 20x more likely to die.” pic.twitter.com/hPcxWGCdfX
— The Recount (@therecount) January 10, 2022
